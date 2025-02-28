Headlines for Friday, February 28, 2025

Red Flag Warning Takes Effect Across Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for eastern Kansas. Windy, dry conditions and low humidity have combined to create the danger of wildfires across much of the state. Northwest winds, expected this afternoon, could gust up to 30 miles per hour. Any fire that develops could catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is prohibited.

More Charges Sought Against Lawrence Grade School Teacher

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police say they have identified more victims in a sexual assault case involving a teacher and grade school children. Police are now seeking additional charges against 60-year-old Mark Gridley, a former elementary school teacher in the Lawrence School District. Gridley has already been charged with sexually assaulting two students. Police now say they believe the total number of victims is eight. The victims range in age from six to 11. Gridley is a former speech-language pathologist at Prairie Park Elementary. (Read more in the Lawrence Journal-World.)

Kansas GOP Hopes to Change System for Selecting Supreme Court Justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Republicans are renewing efforts to make state Supreme Court justices elected officials. The Kansas News Service reports that as it stands, Kansas Supreme Court justices are nominated by an independent commission and appointed by the Governor. Republicans have wanted to change the process for years, especially since recent decisions that established abortion rights and school funding mandates. A who’s who of the state legal establishment shared their views in a hearing. Supporters like state Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, said a judge’s political bias is always a factor in how they decide controversial cases. “Since the decisions are inevitably in that gray area going to reflect the ideology of the judge, they should be held accountable,” Kobach argues. Opponents of the proposal say merit-based selection helps keep the courts independent from partisan politics.

Kansas House Passes Bill Eliminating Mail-in Ballot Grace Period

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas House on Thursday passed a bill that would eliminate the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots. The Kansas News Service reports that under the bill passed by the House, mailed ballots would not be counted if they arrive after 7 p.m. on Election Day. Proponents say the change would eliminate any appearance that results are changing after the day of an election. But critics say it could disenfranchise voters, especially those who live out of the state for school or military service. Republican Representative Pat Proctor says the change would take effect in 2026 to give voters time to adjust, adding that he thinks “...Kansas voters are smart, and if we tell them what the rules are, they will adjust their behaviors to follow the rules.” The bill already passed the Senate. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is likely to veto it.

Kansas Senate Approves School Board Transparency Bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Senate has narrowly approved a bill requiring school boards to be more transparent. But opponents say it goes too far. The Kansas News Service reports that the measure would require districts to list the names and email addresses of school board members online. It would also give board members wider access to school property, and it would let them add items to an agenda without a vote of the board. Democratic Sen. Dinah Sykes opposes the bill. She says the Legislature has rules to keep meetings safe and efficient, just like school boards. “If this passes, we are saying that we are not holding other groups to the same standard that we hold ourselves to,” Sykes added. Supporters say the bill would make school boards more responsive to the public.

Federal Prosecutor Facing Discipline on Ethics Charges

UNDATED (KCUR) – A former federal prosecutor faces discipline from a Kansas board of legal ethics for her role in a long-running recording scandal at a private Leavenworth prison. KCUR reports that the Office of Disciplinary Administrator is accusing Erin Tomasic of improperly viewing surveillance tape of privileged defense attorney meetings with their clients. She was a federal prosecutor in the Kansas City, Kansas, office. Officials say Tomasic didn’t tell the truth when called out on the ethical breach back in 2016. But during a hearing in Topeka this week, Tomasic defended herself as a young attorney who was unfairly made the face of the scandal and that she’s been honest about her role. A three-attorney panel will issue a ruling in several months. (Read more.)

KC Families Forced to Vacate Apartments Due to Safety Concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Seventy-five families in Kansas City were given just 48 hours to find a new place to live. KMBC TV reports that the families were ordered to leave the Cloverleaf Apartments after fire inspectors deemed the units unsafe. The Kansas City Fire Department cited multiple safety hazards for the evacuation order, including broken pipes, flooding, mold and collapsed drywall ceilings.

One fire official said that the property owner is currently incarcerated and stopped paying the property manager, leading to widespread neglect. The Red Cross and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are now working to assist displaced families in securing temporary or permanent housing. Residents have until the weekend to gather their belongings. Starting Monday, no one will be allowed on the property.

Kansas Golfer Gary Woodland Receives PGA Tour Courage Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Former Kansas Jayhawks golfer and Topeka native Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, has been named the winner of the PGA Tour Courage Award. The award…which was started in 2012…goes to Gary Woodland after his comeback story on the Tour last year. Woodland underwent surgery in September of 2023 after a lesion was discovered in his brain. He recovered at his home in Florida, for several months, then made 26 starts on the PGA Tour last year. Woodland had one top-ten finish and two other times placed in the top 25. This year, he has made four starts and already has three top-25 finishes.

