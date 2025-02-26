Headlines for Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Haskell Women's BB Coach Loses Job; Stays on as Volunteer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KC Star / LJW / KSHB) - A basketball coach at Haskell Indian Nations University is one of nearly 40 probationary employees laid off at the federally-funded school as a result of budget cuts announced by the Trump administration earlier this month. The Kansas City Star reports that Adam Strom, the 48-year-old head coach of the women's basketball team, was told on Valentine's Day that he had been terminated. Rather than walking away from his team right before the playoffs, Strom decided to stay on and coach the team for free.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Haskell is now raising donations to support the needs of the university in the wake of layoffs. The Haskell Foundation says on its website that it's hoping to raise at least $350,000 to support the school. A large part of the money raised would be used to fund temporary contracts for laid off workers - including coaches, a bus driver, custodians and dining staff. The Haskell Foundation website explicitly states that it is not raising funds to hire back dischared workers. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, nearly $64,000 had been raised.

KSHB TV reports that students and staff members from Haskell University held a protest outside the Kansas Statehouse on Monday to draw attention to the layoffs.

Kansas Catholic Priest Moves Closer to Sainthood

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A Kansas Catholic Priest who died during the Korean War has been declared Venerable by the Vatican. The Kansas News Service reports that this move brings Father Emil Kapaun one step closer to sainthood. Father Kapaun was born in the small Central Kansas town of Pilsen. He was awarded a Medal of Honor for dragging wounded soldiers to safety in Korea before being captured. Scott Carter, coordinator for Kapaun’s Cause for Sainthood, says “...he (Kapaun) eventually died in the prison camp May 23, 1951, but for the men there, and for all of us, his story continues to reach out beyond the grave.” The Vatican will next investigate alleged miracles attributed to Kapaun after his death. Two confirmed miracles are needed for canonization as a saint. The decree comes as 88-year-old Pope Francis battles double pneumonia.

New Law Could Help Kansans with Suspended or Revoked Driver's Licenses

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – More than 120 thousand Kansans started the year unable to drive legally because of a suspended or revoked license. KMUW reports that Kansas used to automatically suspended the licenses of drivers who failed to comply with a traffic citation. That could be because they failed to pay fines or appear in court. Suspended drivers can't drive legally until they deal with these issues, although many still do. This can lead to their license being revoked for three years or more. Sheila Officer is with Wichita’s Racial Profiling Advisory Board. She advocated for a new law, which took effect last month to help those drivers, saying that “... it gives some relief to the thousands of Kansas that have a revoked driver’s license. They can now apply for what we call the restricted driver’s license.” That license allows people to legally drive to school, work, the grocery store or religious services while working on their case.

Tariffs on Canadian Goods Could Result in Price Hike for Fertilizer

UNDATED (HPM) – The Trump administration has discussed adding a 25-percent tariff on Canadian goods. Farmers and agriculture officials are worried that might make a key ingredient needed for fertilizer more expensive. Harvest Public Media reports that farmers across the Midwest rely on potash, a key mineral compound used to produce fertilizer. America imports over 80 percent of its potash from Canada. The White House threat to place tariffs on Canadian imports is currently on a 30-day freeze set to expire in March. Bill Knudsen, an Agricultural Economist at Michigan State University, says a tariff would hurt U.S. farmers. "Just about any crop, you're using potash in some ways, so that's gonna reduce your profitability. We're already looking at kind of a decline in farm income, especially for field crop producers in the upcoming year," he explained. A potash mine in Michigan is waiting to see if the Department of Energy will move forward with a loan worth over $1 billion that was conditionally approved by President Joe Biden.

People in Western Kansas Anxious Following Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - In the wake of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, some residents in southwest Kansas are feeling anxious. The Kansas News Service reports that those living in the state without legal status fear deportation. Promises of mass deportations have caused anxiety for many, particularly those living in the southwest part of the state. (Read more.)

Flu Season Hitting Hard in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Federal data shows Kansas has some of the highest influenza activity in the nation. The Kansas News Service reports that flu activity in Kansas, Nebraska and eight other states is “very high” – the highest level of classification by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Amanda Applegate with the Immunize Kansas Coalition says most people are getting sick with Influenza A, a strain of the virus that causes severe illness and can be deadly. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure across the board. By far and above the best thing you can do to protect yourself from influenza is getting a flu shot,” she urged. Applegate says a flu shot does not always mean you won’t get the flu, but it does mean you’ll have a much better chance of avoiding hospitalization or severe illness.

Kansas Legislature Considers Transferring Shawnee Mission Historical Site

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (Johnson County Post) – Kansas lawmakers will once again consider transferring ownership of a significant historical site in Johnson County out of the state’s hands. The Johnson County Post reports that nearly 200 years ago, Native American families sent their children to a boarding school run by Methodists at the Shawnee Indian Mission in present-day Fairway. A Kansas House committee this week will discuss a bill that would transfer ownership of that roughly 12-acre site to the Shawnee Tribe. A similar bill was introduced two years ago but didn’t get very far. This time, the bill has the backing of several other tribes in Kansas. Shawnee tribal leaders have long maintained that the mission site, which is under the control of Fairway and the state of Kansas, is deteriorating and needs millions of dollars worth of updating. Fairway officials oppose transferring ownership, and have suggested without direct evidence that tribal leaders would develop the site, possibly into a casino.

Co-Owner of Nationally Recognized Kansas Bar Dies in Car Crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The co-owner of a nationally recognized bar in Kansas has died in a car crash along with his new wife. KCUR reports that the staff at the bar Drastic Measures, in Shawnee, are grieving the loss of Justin Burnell and Simone Mele. The pair were married last week and were returning from their honeymoon Sunday night when a wrong-way driver struck and killed them in Pineville, Missouri. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Burnell was a partner at Drastic Measures – which was twice nominated for a James Beard, Most Outstanding Bar award. Mele was a hospitality professional at the Kansas City, Missouri bar Swordfish Tom's. Drastic Measures was already scheduled to be closed this weekend so the staff could attend a cocktail convention in Arizona.

