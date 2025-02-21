Headlines for Friday, February 21, 2025

Kansas Public Radio Needs a New Vehicle - Here's How You Can Help Out

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Public Radio is raising funds to acquire a new, reliable vehicle. During One Day, One KU -- the 24-hour giving campaign at the University of Kansas -- KPR hopes to raise enough money to purchase a new vehicle. The station has been without a vehicle for the past five years, making it difficult to get to station events. Until noon on Friday, KPR will encourage supporters to donate to its transportation project by making an online contribution at KansasPublicRadio.org. Help KPR get a new car! And thanks.

Incidentally, the KU department with the most individual contributors before noon Friday will qualify for a bonus, which could mean an extra $10,000 to $16,000 for this public radio station!

==========

Kansas Man Guilty in $1 Billion Health Care Fraud Conspiracy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) - A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to operating a company that defrauded the federal government of $1 billion. Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Gregory Schreck, of Johnson County, the vice president of a health care software and services company, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Schreck operated an internet-based platform that generated false doctors' orders to defraud Medicare and other federal health care benefit programs. He's facing up to 10 years in prison. Since 2007, the Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice has charged more than 5,800 defendants with fraud. The Justice Department says these defendants, collectively, have billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $30 billion.

==========

Kansas Senate Passes Bill Limiting Power of Local Health Officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Local health officials in Kansas would no longer be able to limit the size of gatherings under a bill passed by the state Senate. The Kansas News Service reports that under the bill, local health officials would be able to recommend crowd size limits, but not enforce them. It’s in response to early COVID-era guidelines, which Republicans like Senator Beverly Gossage say violated the right to assemble. “Churches were closed; we had all kinds of decisions that were made, some by local health officers, many of whom have no health background whatsoever,” she said. Critics, however, say the bill is an attempt to prevent public health experts from limiting the spread of infectious disease. The bill needs a vote in the House before going to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, who’s unlikely to support it.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Advance Bill Eliminating Affordable Housing Tax Credit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that could make it harder to build affordable housing. The Kansas News Service reports that Representatives voted to get rid of a tax credit that helps developers build housing that lower-income Kansans can afford, citing budget concerns. Josh Adrian, an executive at a Kansas-based developer called the Prime Company, testified against the bill, saying that he personally benefited from affordable housing during the Great Recession. “One of the biggest problems I see across our state...is the youth just heading off to Kansas City, heading off to Dallas, because they don't have good jobs...and nice apartments to live in,” he explained. A committee heard testimony from 39 individuals and organizations who opposed the bill, and 0 who supported it. Nevertheless, the House sent it to the Senate by a veto-proof two-thirds majority.

==========

Proposed Bill Would Allow Prisoners to Build Kansas Housing Units

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – A Kansas legislator has proposed a new bill legalizing the use of prison labor to build housing. KMUW reports that current Kansas law limits programs like this within state prisons. A bill introduced by state representative Kyler Sweely of Hutchinson in response to a statewide housing shortage would create an exception. Under it, the corrections department could establish a program that delivers prison-made housing units to parts of the state that have experienced little to no building activity. Sweely says the program could address housing shortages while providing inmates with valuable job training. Representatives of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said the risk of exploitation in prison labor is well-documented, and the program Sweely proposed could raise concerns around economic justice.

==========

Kansas House Approves Bill Changing Requirements for Foster Parent Applicants

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas House Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit the state from rejecting prospective foster parents based on their beliefs about sexual orientation and gender identity. The Kansas News Service reports that supporters of the bill say it would help increase the number of foster parents in the state. They also say the state would still consider the best option for placing gay and transgender children in homes. But opponents argue the bill would allow some foster parents to discriminate against LBGT kids. Democratic Representative Susan Ruiz, who is openly gay, says the bill opens the door for foster parents to subject children to conversion therapy. “Because if you are a parent, you can force your kid into it. Force them to go through all of this torture to try to change them in some way,” she explained. The bill passed with a veto-proof majority. It now heads to the Kansas Senate.

==========

Did Departmental Conflict Affect the Public Health Response to KC's TB Outbreak?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Wyandotte County is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks of tuberculosis in recent U.S. history. Emails obtained by the Kansas News Service show efforts to end the outbreak have been full of turmoil. The Kansas News Service reports that the internal conflict may have affected the public health response to the TB outbreak. (Learn more.)

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Letting People Own Pet Raccoons

UNDATED (KNS) – It’s against Kansas law to own a pet raccoon. That could change if a proposed bill becomes law. For the past four years, Lenexa resident Stephen Kaspar has fed and trained wild raccoons on his property. “I see probably between 18 and 22 of them every single year. It is the highlight of my life. These are the things that you do when you become an empty nester. You start playing with raccoons in the backyard,” he said. Now, he’s asking Kansas lawmakers to legalize owning the creatures as pets if purchased from authorized breeders. The Kansas News Service reports that owners would be required to obtain a raccoon ownership permit, complete an education program and vaccinate their raccoons for rabies. It’s unclear if the bill will advance. The state public health veterinarian testified against it, warning it could fuel the spread of rabies. (Read more.)

==========

