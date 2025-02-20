Headlines for Thursday, February 20, 2025

Bitter Cold Lingers but Warmer Weather Is Coming Soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KSNW) - Sub-zero temperatures have been common across eastern Kansas Thursday morning. Meteorologist John Woynick, with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says the icy cold weather will last at least through Thursday. "The good news is, we start to warm up," he said. "So, we get into the 20s on Friday, 30s on Saturday and then 50s on Sunday and might even see 60s Monday or Tuesday of next week." The Extreme Cold Warning is set to expire for eastern Kansas at noon.

The bitter cold prompted a number of school districts to cancel classes again, including Lawrence, Oskaloosa and Perry-Leompton. (Read more.)

The National Weather Service office in Wichita said Wichita fell to -8 at Eisenhower National Airport Thursday morning, breaking a record of 3 degrees set in 1918. Salina fell to -10 degrees, breaking a record of 0 set in 1918. Russell fell to -14 degrees, and Chanute fell to -9 degrees. KSN TV reports that these temperatures shattered record-low temperatures for this date.

Kansas Public Radio Needs a New Vehicle - Here's How You Can Help Out

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Public Radio is raising funds this week to acquire a new, reliable vehicle. During One Day, One KU -- the 24-hour giving campaign at the University of Kansas -- KPR will try to raise enough money to purchase a new vehicle. The station has been without a vehicle for the past five years, making it difficult to get to station events. Starting at noon Thursday and running through noon on Friday, KPR will encourage supporters to donate to its transportation project by making an online contribution at KansasPublicRadio.org. Help KPR get a new car! And thanks.

Kansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors Takes Effect

UNDATED (KNS) – A ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Kansas takes effect Thursday, just days after lawmakers overrode a gubernatorial veto to pass the bill into law. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas Republicans managed to override a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to pass the ban into law. Its quick turnaround is unusual, because most laws don't take effect right away. The so-called “Help Not Harm Act” bars health care providers from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgeries for minors experiencing gender dysphoria. Under the law, young transgender people who are in the middle of gender-affirming medical treatments must stop that care by the end of the year.

Kansas House Legislators Pass Pregnancy Child Support Payments Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas House lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow pregnant Kansans to seek child support payments starting at conception. The Kansas News Service reports that under the bill, child support payments during pregnancy would be limited to direct medical and pregnancy-related expenses, with interest. Anti-abortion groups that back the bill say many women get abortions because of a lack of financial resources, and monetary support during pregnancy could reduce those numbers. Reproductive rights supporters say the bill is an effort to codify a concept known as fetal personhood into state law. That refers to the idea that fetuses have the same legal rights as pregnant women. They say it could make it easier for Kansas to ban abortion in the future. The bill now heads to the Kansas Senate.

Topeka Woman Loses Medical License After Stealing from Nonprofit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/KPR) - A Topeka respiratory therapist has lost her medical license after admitting that she stole money from a local non-profit. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts stripped away the medical license of Sylvia Obaya indefinitely after she pleaded guilty to stealing half-a-million dollars from the Kansas Masonic Foundation.

KSNT reports that Obaya had served as the account manager for the Topeka nonprofit. In November, she entered into a plea agreement in which she admitted to bank fraud. Prosecutors say she wrote nearly 350 checks to herself between 2015 and 2022, totaling more than $550,000. This week, she was sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Shooting Black Teen Dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The 86-year-old Kansas City man who shot a Black teen on his front porch in April 2023 has died. KCUR reports that the Clay County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday confirmed the death of Andrew Lester. Just last Friday, Lester pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for twice shooting then-16-year-old Ralph Yarl. The plea bargain meant he could avoid a trial and, if convicted, possibly getting a life sentence. He was supposed to be sentenced in March -- the district attorney was planning to ask for a 5-year sentence.

New USDA Secretary Visits Kansas

PLAINS, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas farmers and ranchers told the new U.S. Agriculture leader this week that they are concerned about immigrant labor, trade and conservation funding. Newly appointed Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins made stops in western Kansas and in Kansas City this week. She told the farmers during a meeting in Plains that she will make their concerns a top priority. But she also said that Republican President Donald Trump’s vision for the ag industry will come with growing pains. Philip Weltmer of the Kansas Livestock Association says Kansas ag relies on immigrant labor. “We understand the need for securing our borders, but simultaneously, we need to find a guest worker program that will meet those needs for our livestock industry to stay current," he said. Others say they need conservation programs to reduce water scarcity and erosion. Trump’s administration temporarily froze funding for those programs.

Rollins did not discuss the recent federal funding freeze during a meeting at a dairy plant in Plains. Farmers say they are living in uncertain times after sweeping executive orders have affected trade and federal funding. Rollins says less government involvement will improve the ag industry. “I would assume most of you would align with the idea that government has gotten too big, that we have lost our way," she said. Kansas ag leaders discussed their desire for better trade agreements for commodities, and increasing biofuel and beef production.

Federal Funding Freeze Affects Agricultural and Rural Projects

UNDATED (HPM) – Billions of dollars for conservation and rural energy projects have been put on ice during a sweeping review by the USDA. Harvest Public Media reports that the American Soybean Association, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and other groups are urging the new administration to resume payments to farmers and grant recipients under contracts. Mike Lavender, the policy director for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, says delayed reimbursements for farmers creates financial burdens. It can also dampen conservation practices later this year. “At this time of year for farmers and ranchers they're planning for the work ahead, and the uncertainty that has been created by the executive orders and the broader freeze is creating a lot of pain and confusion,” he explained. Federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration did not have authority to block funding that was appropriated by Congress. The legal challenges are ongoing.

Kansas House Committee Rejects Proposal for "Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day"

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers have rejected a proposal from schoolchildren in Kansas City, Kansas, to name a day in honor of civil rights icon Ruby Bridges. Conservatives in the House Education Committee voted down a bill that would have established a Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day every November. Bridges, who lives in Louisiana, was the first Black child to attend a formerly all-white school after desegregation. Republican Rep. Kyle McNorton of Topeka opposed the measure, saying that schools could honor the day without requiring a state law. “You know, we do have Black History Month. We have Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Are we going to do a day for Brown v. Board? I just think, where’s the end?,” he added. Students in seven Kansas counties celebrated Ruby Bridges Day last year. Supporters say a statewide recognition would encourage more schools to teach about the civil rights movement.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Letting People Own Pet Raccoons

UNDATED (KNS) – It’s against Kansas law to own a pet raccoon. That could change if a proposed bill becomes law. For the past four years, Lenexa resident Stephen Kaspar has fed and trained wild raccoons on his property. “I see probably between 18 and 22 of them every single year. It is the highlight of my life. These are the things that you do when you become an empty nester. You start playing with raccoons in the backyard,” he said. Now, he’s asking Kansas lawmakers to legalize owning the creatures as pets if purchased from authorized breeders. The Kansas News Service reports that owners would be required to obtain a raccoon ownership permit, complete an education program and vaccinate their raccoons for rabies. It’s unclear if the bill will advance. The state public health veterinarian testified against it, warning it could fuel the spread of rabies. (Read more.)

Did Departmental Conflict Affect the Public Health Response to KC's TB Outbreak?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Wyandotte County is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks of tuberculosis in recent U.S. history. Emails obtained by the Kansas News Service show efforts to end the outbreak have been full of turmoil. The Kansas News Service reports that the internal conflict may have affected the public health response to the TB outbreak. (Learn more.)

Proposed Kansas Bill Would Address Nonprofit Community Theater Taxation Rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Music Theatre Wichita is pushing for state legislation that staff says would save it around $75,000 dollars annually. KMUW reports that the bill aims to provide a sales tax exemption for nonprofits operating community theaters, like Music Theatre Wichita. Currently, the theatre pays sales tax on building and set items as well as the tickets it sells, meaning it gets taxed twice. Angela Cassette, the managing director of Music Theatre Wichita, says other entities often only pay sales tax on their end product. “I'm going to use Spirit Aerosystems as an example because they buy a lot of steel. When they buy steel, they do not pay sales tax on that steel. The tax comes on the end product. Music Theatre Wichita also buys a lot of steel because we build our sets with them. When we buy steel, we pay sales tax on our steel, and then we also pay tax on the end product, which is our tickets," she explains. This is the fourth year the bill has been proposed to the Kansas Legislature, but it's finding difficulty passing once again.

