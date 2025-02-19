Headlines for Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Winter Storm Ends; Cold Temps Remain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The winter storm has moved on but bitterly cold temperatures remain. Meteorologist John Woynick, with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says the Capital City received 4-5 inches of snow. Manhattan received 6 and Lawrence received 3-and-a-half inches. Woyncik says an Extreme Cold Warning remain in effect through noon Thursday, with wind chills expected between -8 and -18. Temperatures will begin to warm up this weekend. Saturday's high will reach 37, Sunday's high will hit 51 and by Monday, it should be sunny with a high near 62 degrees.

Visit the National Weather Service in Topeka for the latest weather information.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto; Enact Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Republican lawmakers on Tuesday overrode Governor Laura Kelly’s veto and put a ban on gender-affirming health care for minors into law. The Kansas News Service reports that it’s the latest in several attempts by GOP leaders to get the ban past the governor's veto pen. Republican Senate President Ty Masterson said he’s glad to finally see it happen, adding that “...I feel it's about time, right? We've hashed this out, rehashed this out. For those that say it went through expeditiously this year, from my side, it feels like it's been a long time coming.” Opponents say a ban on gender-affirming care is discriminatory and harmful to transgender youth. The law will take effect within weeks unless legal challenges cause delays.

(–Additional reporting–)

Ban on Trans Health Care for Minors Will Become Kansas Law Following Veto Override

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawmakers in the Kansas House and Senate voted Tuesday to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. That means the bill will become law. WIBW reports that the state Senate voted 31-9 to override the veto. The Kansas House voted a short time later, getting exactly 84 votes to obtain the needed two-thirds majority. The measure bans gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18.

==========

Kansas Senate Advances Bill Revising Which Foods Will Be Covered by SNAP Benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Senate Tuesday advanced a bill aimed at preventing people from buying sugary foods with SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps). The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would ask the federal government to let Kansas ban people from buying candy or soft drinks with food stamps. Republican proponents say tax dollars should not go toward foods that can contribute to poor health. But Democratic Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau says many people on SNAP benefits lack healthy options due to food deserts. “The only places they can get to are places that sell processed food,” she explained. The federal government has previously denied attempts by other states to implement similar bans, but the idea now has support from some officials in the Trump administration.

==========

Kansas Legislature Consider Bill to Legalize Pet Raccoon Ownership

UNDATED (KNS) – It’s against Kansas law to own a pet raccoon. That could change if a proposed bill becomes law. For the past four years, Lenexa resident Stephen Kaspar has fed and trained wild raccoons on his property. “I see probably between 18 and 22 of them every single year. It is the highlight of my life. These are the things that you do when you become an empty nester. You start playing with raccoons in the backyard,” he said. Now, he’s asking Kansas lawmakers to legalize owning the creatures as pets if purchased from authorized breeders. The Kansas News Service reports that owners would be required to obtain a raccoon ownership permit, complete an education program and vaccinate their raccoons for rabies. It’s unclear if the bill will advance. The state public health veterinarian testified against it, warning it could fuel the spread of rabies.

==========

IRS Workers in KC Could Be Fired Wednesday Morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – About 1,000 federal workers in Kansas City could be fired Wednesday morning. Shannon Ellis is local president of the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents IRS workers in Kansas City. Ellis says security staff at the IRS processing facility, near Union Station, notified her Tuesday that all the most recent hires at that location will lose their jobs. Ellis told KCUR that the newer workers are easiest to lay off, and that taxpayers would see delays. "We're coming into tax season, and 812 of the 1,000 or more that's going to be terminated were brought in specifically to process your returns," she warns. Ellis says the IRS facility in Kansas City is already short staffed, working 7 days a week with mandatory overtime to try to keep up.

==========

Federal Funding Freeze Affects Agricultural and Rural Projects

UNDATED (HPM) – Billions of dollars for conservation and rural energy projects have been put on ice during a sweeping review by the USDA. Harvest Public Media reports that the American Soybean Association, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and other groups are urging the new administration to resume payments to farmers and grant recipients under contracts. Mike Lavender, the policy director for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, says delayed reimbursements for farmers creates financial burdens. It can also dampen conservation practices later this year. “At this time of year for farmers and ranchers they're planning for the work ahead, and the uncertainty that has been created by the executive orders and the broader freeze is creating a lot of pain and confusion,” he explained. Federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration did not have authority to block funding that was appropriated by Congress. The legal challenges are ongoing.

==========

Did Departmental Conflict Affect the Public Health Response to KC's TB Outbreak?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Wyandotte County is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks of tuberculosis in recent U.S. history. Emails obtained by the Kansas News Service show efforts to end the outbreak have been full of turmoil. The Kansas News Service reports that the internal conflict may have affected the public health response to the TB outbreak. (Learn more.)

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill to Reopen Horse Racing at Eureka Downs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that could potentially revitalize the horse racing industry in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would reopen live horse racing at the Eureka Downs racetrack in southeast Kansas. A small portion of state revenue from gambling would help fund the effort. Supporters say it would boost the economy in both Kansas and the city of Eureka. Justine Staten is executive director of the Kansas Horse Council. “When one horseman can spend a million dollars in hay in a year for his racing horses, we want that money back in the state, of course,” Staten added. No one spoke against the bill at its hearing, but some critics in general say racing is cruel to horses. The track in Eureka was built more than a century ago but closed in 2011 due to financial issues.

==========

Nearly 1,000 Kansas EBT Cards Affected by Recent Skimming Fraud

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - State officials say someone used a card skimmer to steal food assistance benefits from EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards in the Kansas City, Kansas, area. KCTV reports that at least three skimming devices were recently discovered in KCK, which resulted in more than 800 people losing access to their food assistance benefits. To make matters worse, a federal law prevents victims from being able to recover their stolen benefits.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) confirmed Friday that three skimming devices were found in KCK and that users lost access to their funds. The suspicious activity was first discovered on January 30 when out-of-state phone numbers began calling in balance inquiries for EBT cards.

The exact locations of where the skimmers were places has not been publicly released. In response, DCF shut down a number of EBT cards and started the process of issuing new ones. According to DCF, cardholders will automatically have a replacement card loaded with benefits mailed to their homes within 5-7 days after their original card was canceled.

DCF stated that approximately 830 cardholders were protected from fraud by their actions, saving nearly $370,000 in benefits from being stolen. The agency also confirmed that the benefits of 162 card members were stolen, amounting to nearly $39,000.

According to DCF, residents whose benefits were stolen are unable to recover their stolen benefits because of federal law. DCF Secretary Laura Howard expressed her disappointment in the situation. “It’s disheartening that there are people preying on some of the most vulnerable Kansas — children and the elderly — and are stealing the money they depend on to put food on their tables,” she said.

==========

Proposed Bill Would Address Nonprofit Community Theater Taxation Rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Music Theatre Wichita is pushing for state legislation that staff says would save it around $75,000 dollars annually. KMUW reports that the bill aims to provide a sales tax exemption for nonprofits operating community theaters, like Music Theatre Wichita. Currently, the theatre pays sales tax on building and set items as well as the tickets it sells, meaning it gets taxed twice. Angela Cassette, the managing director of Music Theatre Wichita, says other entities often only pay sales tax on their end product. “I'm going to use Spirit Aerosystems as an example because they buy a lot of steel. When they buy steel, they do not pay sales tax on that steel. The tax comes on the end product. Music Theatre Wichita also buys a lot of steel because we build our sets with them. When we buy steel, we pay sales tax on our steel, and then we also pay tax on the end product, which is our tickets," she explains. This is the fourth year the bill has been proposed to the Kansas Legislature, but it's finding difficulty passing once again.

==========

Washburn Men's Basketball Team Drops to 4th in Latest Rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Washburn Ichabods men's basketball team fell from first to fourth in the latest NABC Top 25 Coaches Poll released Tuesday. The drop follows a pair of losses last week. The team returns to action for their final two regular season home games, starting with Central Oklahoma at 7:30 pm Thursday in Lee Arena. Washburn will then host Rogers State for senior day on February 22 at 3 pm.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.