Headlines for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - A winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across eastern Kansas today and tonight. Anywhere from 3 to 8 inches is possible, with the heavier snowfall expected south of I-35. The wintry weather has forced schools, universities and government offices to close. (See KPR's list of closures and cancellations.)

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight.

An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect through Thursday.

Visit the National Weather Service in Topeka for the latest weather information.

Evergy Crews Work to Keep the Power on

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - More than 100 customers of Evergy were without power Tuesday morning. According to the utility company's outage map, about 114 customers lost power for some period of time Tuesday morning, but as of 10 am, most outages had been restored.

Demonstrators Gather at the Kansas Statehouse to Protest DOGE

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - People demonstrated at the Kansas Statehouse Monday to protest cuts to federal spending implemented by President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk. The Kansas Reflector reports that dozens of demonstrators encircled the capitol building, carrying signs protesting Musk and the efforts of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE to identify government waste and fraud. Governor Laura Kelly was asked about the protest and about the work of DOGE. She said there's nothing inherently wrong with trying to identify potential government savings, but it required people to be thorough and thoughtful. Kelly said DOGE needed to be careful it wasn't throwing out the baby with the bathwater.

Budget Cuts Hit Haskell Indian Nations University

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCUR) - Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence is still reeling from a round of federal government budget cuts. According to Native News Online, nearly 40 Haskell employees lost their jobs including faculty, IT workers and administrators. In all, that’s about 30 percent of the Haskell workforce. Haskell’s student newspaper, The Indian Leader, says some classes will have no instructor. In a statement, the Haskell Board of Regents says both Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and 1st District Congressman Tracey Mann are "working to reduce the impact of these changes." There is some question, the statement suggests, that these layoffs could run afoul of treaties with Indian nations.

Did Departmental Conflict Affect the Public Health Response to KC's TB Outbreak?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Wyandotte County is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks of tuberculosis in recent U.S. history. Emails obtained by the Kansas News Service show efforts to end the outbreak have been full of turmoil. The Kansas News Service reports that the internal conflict may have affected the public health response to the TB outbreak. (Learn more.)

KU Changing Test Score and GPA Admission Requirements

UNDATED (KNS) – The University of Kansas is changing its admission requirements to allow students with lower high school GPAs. The Kansas News Service reports that beginning in 2029, any student with a 3.0 grade point average will automatically be accepted into KU, regardless of their score on the ACT. The previous GPA requirement was 3.25. The Kansas Board of Regents approved the change. Regent Diana Mendoza says it offers students some grace if they made mistakes in high school, explaining that if a student didn't have such a good year, but overall did well, they'd have an opportunity to apply and receive automatic acceptance. Currently, students with a minimum 21 on the ACT and a 2.0 high school GPA are also guaranteed admission. The university will raise that to a minimum 24 on the ACT and a 2.5 GPA.

Kansas Attorney General Says KBI Will Assist Federal Deportation Efforts

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Monday that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will assist federal deportation efforts. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, will train some KBI agents to help enforce immigration laws. Kobach, a Republican who oversees the KBI as state attorney general, says the agreement will help keep violent criminals off the streets. But Micah Kubic, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, says it’s a misallocation of resources. “The same way that we don't expect immigration officers to do something about jaywalking, we shouldn't expect the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to be charged with front line immigration enforcement,” he explained. This agreement does not include local law enforcement agencies, though some have similar deals with ICE.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill to Reopen Horse Racing at Eureka Downs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that could potentially revitalize the horse racing industry in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would reopen live horse racing at the Eureka Downs racetrack in southeast Kansas. A small portion of state revenue from gambling would help fund the effort. Supporters say it would boost the economy in both Kansas and the city of Eureka. Justine Staten is executive director of the Kansas Horse Council. “When one horseman can spend a million dollars in hay in a year for his racing horses, we want that money back in the state, of course,” Staten added. No one spoke against the bill at its hearing, but some critics in general say racing is cruel to horses. The track in Eureka was built more than a century ago but closed in 2011 due to financial issues.

Nearly 1,000 Kansas EBT Cards Affected by Recent Skimming Fraud

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - State officials say someone used a card skimmer to steal food assistance benefits from EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards in the Kansas City, Kansas, area. KCTV reports that at least three skimming devices were recently discovered in KCK, which resulted in more than 800 people losing access to their food assistance benefits. To make matters worse, a federal law prevents victims from being able to recover their stolen benefits.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) confirmed Friday that three skimming devices were found in KCK and that users lost access to their funds. The suspicious activity was first discovered on January 30 when out-of-state phone numbers began calling in balance inquiries for EBT cards.

The exact locations of where the skimmers were places has not been publicly released. In response, DCF shut down a number of EBT cards and started the process of issuing new ones. According to DCF, cardholders will automatically have a replacement card loaded with benefits mailed to their homes within 5-7 days after their original card was canceled.

DCF stated that approximately 830 cardholders were protected from fraud by their actions, saving nearly $370,000 in benefits from being stolen. The agency also confirmed that the benefits of 162 card members were stolen, amounting to nearly $39,000.

According to DCF, residents whose benefits were stolen are unable to recover their stolen benefits because of federal law. DCF Secretary Laura Howard expressed her disappointment in the situation. “It’s disheartening that there are people preying on some of the most vulnerable Kansas — children and the elderly — and are stealing the money they depend on to put food on their tables,” she said.

CONCACAF Announces Changes for Upcoming Champions Cup Match in Kansas City

UNDATED (KPR) – The first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF has been rescheduled. The match was set for Tuesday evening at Children's Mercy Park. It will now take place at 7 pm Wednesday. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for entry on Wednesday. The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety. For more information, visit Concacaf.com.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


