Headlines for Monday, February 17, 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Another winter storm is headed our way. The National Weather Service is warning of heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures in the next few days. An Extreme Cold Warning takes effect at midnight and runs through noon Thursday for most of Kansas. Dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 30 degrees below zero are possible.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning takes effect at 6 pm Monday and runs through midnight Tuesday. Several inches of snow are expected - anywhere from 3-5 inches across much of northeast and east-central Kansas, with higher snowfall amounts possible south of the I-35 corridor.

University of Kansas Prepares for Possible Layoffs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - As the federal government weighs potential cuts to research funding, the University of Kansas says it’s preparing for possible terminations. KU administrators say they’re working on a plan to respond to potential terminations, but shared few details. Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer says the university is looking at which research areas might be the most at risk. “We will be, for the foreseeable future, working triage to see where we're the most vulnerable, where people are – have the most immediate needs, and addressing that," she said. This comes as the Trump administration is proposing deep cuts to research funding. It’s part of a controversial plan to cut federal spending broadly. KU says terminations or funding cuts would hurt KU’s ability to produce impactful research.

Kansas Farmers in Limbo after USDA Funding Freeze

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas farmers are waiting for almost half a million dollars in payments after the Trump administration ordered a funding freeze at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funding freeze mostly targets programs that incentivize farming practices that could help the environment and reduce climate change. Greg Doering, with the Kansas Farm Bureau, says there is a lot of uncertainty for farmers right now. “We're in the same boat as everyone else. We're looking for answers on the timeline. But I do know farmers and ranchers in Kansas are used to dealing with uncertainty," he said. There are 46 contracts currently paused in Kansas through the Natural Resource Conservation Service. Most of the work has already been done on the farmer’s end, like investing in more climate resilient crops.

Haskell Lays Off Employees Following Trump Order

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Dozens of employees at Haskell Indian Nations University have lost their jobs, following President Trump's order to cut the federal work force. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the layoffs include probationary instructors, I-T workers, custodians, and others. The layoffs affect about one-quarter of Haskell workers, which employs about 150 people. The student newspaper, The Indian Leader, reports that the layoffs have left classes without their original instructors and student clubs and organizations in turmoil. Haskell operates under the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Education.

KU Changing Test Score and GPA Admission Requirements

UNDATED (KNS) – The University of Kansas is changing its admission requirements to allow students with lower high school GPAs. The Kansas News Service reports that beginning in 2029, any student with a 3.0 grade point average will automatically be accepted into KU, regardless of their score on the ACT. The previous GPA requirement was 3.25. The Kansas Board of Regents approved the change. Regent Diana Mendoza says it offers students some grace if they made mistakes in high school, explaining that if a student didn't have such a good year, but overall did well, they'd have an opportunity to apply and receive automatic acceptance. Currently, students with a minimum 21 on the ACT and a 2.0 high school GPA are also guaranteed admission. The university will raise that to a minimum 24 on the ACT and a 2.5 GPA.

Kansas Woman Convicted of Murdering Army Husband at Fort Riley

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – A Kansas woman has been convicted by a federal jury of murdering her husband, a U.S. Army soldier assigned to Fort Riley. On Friday, 31-year-old Margaret E. Shafe was found guilty of murder in the second degree for shooting and killing her husband Greg Shafe in February 2024 at their home on Fort Riley. KAKE TV reports that Shafe's obituary says he “loved his family very much” and his daughter was his pride and joy. Shafe lived on base at Fort Riley with Margaret, his one-year-old daughter and his stepdaughter. Margaret Shafe faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

KBI: Teen's Death in Junction City Detention Center Accidental

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has ruled accidental a teen's death at a state juvenile detention center last November. The KBI says that the 17-year-old had been at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center for about three months when he died November 5th, 2024. The final autopsy report determined the teen's death was combined intoxication by several prescribed medicines, with a heart condition, obesity, and asthma contributing factors. The Kansas State Child Death Review Board reviews all child fatalities in the state and will evaluate the findings in the case.

Nearly 1,000 Kansas EBT Cards Affected by Recent Skimming Fraud

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - State officials say someone used a card skimmer to steal food assistance benefits from EBT (Electric Benefit Transfer) cards in the Kansas City, Kansas, area. KCTV reports that at least three skimming devices were recently discovered in KCK, which resulted in more than 800 people losing access to their food assistance benefits. To make matters worse, a federal law prevents victims from being able to recover their stolen benefits.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) confirmed Friday that three skimming devices were found in KCK and that users lost access to their funds. The suspicious activity was first discovered on January 30 when out-of-state phone numbers began calling in balance inquiries for EBT cards.

The exact locations of where the skimmers were places has not been publicly released. In response, DCF shut down a number of EBT cards and started the process of issuing new ones. According to DCF, cardholders will automatically have a replacement card loaded with benefits mailed to their homes within 5-7 days after their original card was canceled.

DCF stated that approximately 830 cardholders were protected from fraud by their actions, saving nearly $370,000 in benefits from being stolen. The agency also confirmed that the benefits of 162 card members were stolen, amounting to nearly $39,000.

According to DCF, residents whose benefits were stolen are unable to recover their stolen benefits because of federal law. DCF Secretary Laura Howard expressed her disappointment in the situation. “It’s disheartening that there are people preying on some of the most vulnerable Kansas — children and the elderly — and are stealing the money they depend on to put food on their tables,” she said.

GOP Representative Caught Saying He Wants to End Early Voting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - In an anonymous recording, a Kansas Republican Representative says he wants to get rid of early voting. Voting rights group Loud Light released a video of Representative Pat Proctor’s comments from a year ago. It was a private meeting with other Republican lawmakers. For Loud Light, the video shows that Proctor wants to make voting harder. Here’s what he said: “You know, if it was up to me, Election Day would be Election Day. There wouldn’t be early voting, mail-in ballots would only be for military or severely disabled (people), but I gotta bring 84 people with me so I’m trying to chip away at it.” Proctor told the Kansas News Service he will not try to get rid of early voting. He says he wants to promote trust in elections by changing registration dates and mail-in ballot rules. Loud Light opposes those changes.

Topeka Mental Health Centers to Merge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two mental health clinics based in Topeka will be merging in the next year. WIBW TV reports that the Family Service and Guidance Center and Valeo Behavioral Health Care have approved plans to merge. The merger will create one Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. Officials say no layoffs or staffing cuts are expected with the merger, which is expected to be complete by January 1st, 2026. Family Services and Guidance Center was founded in 1904 and currently employs 335 people. Valeo Behavioral Health Care was founded in 1967 and employs 340 people.

UMKC Receives Top Research Designation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City has announced that it earned a Carnegie Research 1 designation - the top designation a college can earn in that category. University trustee Dick Flanigan says the title enhances UMKC's place as an economic driver in the region. “Winners want to be associated with winners. And this is a university on the rise, and it’s a university that has found its place as a top-tier research university," he said. The university hopes the designation will help attract more students and faculty, make it more competitive for funding and boost its national reputation.

KCI Sees Record Number of Passengers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - Kansas City International Airport saw its busiest year ever for air travel in 2024. A record 12.1 million total passengers touched down at - or took off from - KCI last year. June 2024 was the airport's busiest month ever.

