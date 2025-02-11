Headlines for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Winter Storm Rolling into Kansas Could Drop 5 to 9 Inches of Snow

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A Winter Storm Warning takes effect at 9 pm Tuesday and will last through 6 pm Wednesday for eastern Kansas. Forecasters say anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snow are expected.

==========

Shortage of Kansas Lawyers Raising Concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) - Kansas does not have enough attorneys practicing law, especially in rural areas. Some experts worry the situation could grow worse in the coming years. The shortage of lawyers is what a recent study by the state's supreme court calls a “crisis.” Rural areas are particularly vulnerable to shortages, and the situation has far-reaching impacts. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says the issue directly affects his office. "If you're the county commission in McPherson, or Harvey, or Riley, or some of these other counties … you're going to have to pay a lot more," he said. "And that's what they're doing. And so I am losing attorneys to those smaller counties because they're paying so much more because they need to get them there." Bennett has facilitated discussions aimed at alleviating the problem. One idea is to work with one of state's law schools to open a satellite location in the Wichita area, similar to the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Several factors are hindering the state's ability to alleviate the shortage, including rising education costs, lawyer attrition rates, and the location of the state's only two law schools, which are just 30 minutes apart. Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty says he and District Attorney Bennett have discussed ways to make legal education more accessible. "One of the ideas that we're kicking around is, 'Hey, what if we could get KU or Washburn to do a satellite location here?' Not open up a full law school in Wichita, but to do a satellite location to where there was more options and flexibility," he said. Baty says the satellite location could be modeled after the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. The idea is far from actually happening, but proponents promise to continue the discussion. (Read more.)

==========

Employee Charged After Allegedly Assaulting 2 Students Inside Lawrence Elementary School

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A 60-year-old teacher has been arrested after investigators say he sexually assaulted two students at a Lawrence elementary school. According to a Facebook post by the Lawrence Police Department, Mark Elliot Gridley, a Speech and Language Pathologist at Prairie Park Elementary School, was arrested and charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of kidnapping.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that police launched an investigation Saturday into the alleged sexual assault of two students that occurred during the school day Friday. Gridley was arrested Saturday morning and charged Monday. His bond has been set at $1.5 million. Lawrence Interim Superintendent Jeanice K. Swift said Gridley, a support staff member, has been terminated.

==========

Study: Black Kansans Dying from Some Major Diseases at Higher Rates than Other Kansans

UNDATED (KNS) – New research shows that Black Kansans are dying from most major diseases at higher rates than other Kansans. The Kansas News Service reports that the study examined nine common causes of death, such as Alzheimer’s disease and kidney disease. It found that Black Kansans die of seven of them at higher rates than all Kansans. Carla Gibson is with the REACH Healthcare Foundation, which funded the study. She says for the most part, she was not surprised by the study’s findings. “Overall, I think it was just very validating. And it’s good to have data,” she added. Gibson says the study helps fill information gaps and will help groups like her own know what issues to address.

The study was conducted by the Urban Institute.

==========

More Charges Considered in Connection with KC Sports Reporter's Death

NEW ORLEANS (KCUR) – Police in Kenner, Louisiana, announced Monday that they are considering more charges in connection with the death of a Spanish language TV sports reporter from Kansas City who was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. KCUR reports that Adan Manzano was on assignment for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports last week when he was found dead in his hotel room. Police in Louisiana arrested 48-year-old Danette Colbert on charges of fraud and theft. She was seen leaving Manzano's room and later used his credit cards. Investigators are now looking into whether Manzano may have been drugged before his death. Colbert’s arrest record includes allegations of drugging men and theft. Police say toxicology reports won’t be available for several weeks.

==========

Wildlife in a Southeast Kansas River Basin Recovers Following a Drop in Heavy Metal Pollution

UNDATED (KNS) – Scientists at Pittsburg State University say some animals are bouncing back as heavy metal pollution decreases in a southeast Kansas river. Congress passed two laws in the 1970s that reduced water pollution and helped fund cleanups of mining waste. That’s critical to understanding what Pitt State scientists are seeing now. They say that in historically polluted parts of the Spring River, sensitive fish and insects are recovering. Biologist James Whitney told the Kansas News Service that “...I feel like what we saw wouldn't have happened without this legislation. This legislation legally required these water bodies to be cleaned up.” Less heavy metal means Neosho madtoms now live in parts of the river that were once too polluted. These small catfish are a threatened species.

==========

Great Backyard Bird Count Happening This Weekend

UNDATED (HPM) – Bird watching is a fast-growing hobby around the United States and the world. But you don’t need to be an expert to participate. Harvest Public Media reports that you can help researchers learn more about the birds in your backyard during a global bird counting event this weekend. Each year, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and other bird organizations coordinate the “Great Backyard Bird Count.” The event encourages people to go outside and report what birds they’re seeing. Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the project leader, says it's meant to help scientists gather data… all while exposing newcomers to the songs and colors of bird species like northern cardinals, bluejays, and chickadees. “Birds? I mean, they’re fun… And so I find that birds are this really wonderful entry point for a lot of people to sort of become awoken to the mysteries and wonders of the natural world,” she explains. People who are interested can visit birdcount.org.

==========

Biofuel Industry Expects Trump Administration to Increase Ethanol Blend Requirements

UNDATED (HPM) – Oil refiners and fuel importers are required by federal law to blend a certain volume of biofuels, like ethanol, or buy credits from companies that do their own blending. Harvest Public Media reports that biofuel industry leaders expect the new administration to increase that volume. The Environmental Protection Agency sets Renewable Volume Obligations - or RVOs - for the fuel industry. Biofuel advocates say the requirements have not kept pace with recent growth in ethanol and biodiesel. The EPA’s new head Lee Zeldin said during his confirmation hearing that he’s committed to setting appropriate and timely RVOs. Kevin Studer is the VP of government relations at the Iowa Corn Growers Association. “I think it's our job at Corn Growers to hold his feet to the fire on those words, as we did with President Trump many years ago, on a lot of ethanol policy,” he explained. Studer spoke at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit. Nearly half of the corn grown in the U.S. goes to ethanol.

==========

