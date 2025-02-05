Headlines for Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Freezing Drizzle Creates Slick Conditions Across Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Slick roads are possible Wednesday across eastern Kansas. Freezing rain, drizzle and below-freezing temperatures have combined to create slippery surfaces. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 3 pm.

Roadways may appear to be only wet, but in many cases, a light glaze of ice has formed. This is particularly true on hills, bridges and overpasses. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme care.

Kansas Public Radio's transmitter in Chanute, KANQ FM 90.3, shut down overnight due to ice forming on its antenna. As of late Wednesday morning, it was still shut down.

Child Rescued, Man Shot During Hostage Standoff in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KPR) - A toddler has been rescued after a man barricaded inside a home was shot and wounded by police during a standoff in Salina. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says police responded to a home late Tuesday morning where a man -- 29-year-old Manuel Johnson-Ponce -- had barricaded himself inside a home with a three-year-old hostage. Police say the man was threatening the child and would not let the child leave. Two hours later, police shot and wounded the man and rescued the child. Johnson-Ponce was treated at the scene and then transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Kansas Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Vaccine Refusal Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering legislation that would make it easier for people to refuse vaccines. The measure reflects growing backlash against public health directives. Senate Bill 19 would protect people from discrimination at school, work and other public places if they refuse to get vaccinated due to conscientious objection.

Many schools and employers already grant exemptions for religious reasons. But supporters of the proposal have argued that, even so, vaccine requirements infringe on individual liberties. The bill would also revoke the authority of state health officials to order people to isolate or quarantine. Public health advocates say it could undo decades of progress that has largely eliminated infectious diseases like polio and measles. They say it would also hamper health officials’ ability to stop dangerous disease outbreaks.

"It’s the first step to unravel the work that has been done that has nearly eradicated diseases like polio, measles, whooping cough, hepatitis, mumps, rubella," said Carrie Riordan, interim executive director of the Immunize Kansas Coalition. "It would just really turn back the clock by several decades.” Riordan says employer vaccine requirements are especially important for health care providers who care for immunocompromised patients.

Bill to Change Deadline Date for Mail-In Ballots Advances in Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas voters would have to return mail-in ballots by the end of Election Day under a bill advanced Tuesday by Republicans in the state Senate. Kansas law gives mail-in ballots three days to arrive and be counted, as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day. Some Republicans say they want to end that practice so it doesn’t look like results are changing after the day of an election. Senator Mike Thompson, a Republican from Johnson County, said “...certainly want everyone to be able to vote, but we also want a uniform end date.”

Critics argue the change could lead to ballots being thrown out. They say results aren’t finalized on Election Day anyway. Democratic Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau says the change could make it harder for people with disabilities to cast a ballot. “They need help getting where they go. They need a little grace," she said.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed similar legislation in 2023. The bill awaits a final vote in the Senate before going to the House.

Independent Pharmacies Plan Temporary Closures for Wednesday

UNDATED (KNS) – Some Kansans might not be able to access their pharmacy Wednesday. The Kansas News Service reports that some independent pharmacies are temporarily closing to raise awareness of industry struggles. Sloane Freeman is with the Kansas Pharmacists Association, the group leading the closures. She says about 300 pharmacists will meet at the state Capitol to speak with lawmakers. Freeman says pharmacy benefit managers, which help determine the cost of prescription drugs and what insurance pays, are pushing pharmacies out of business.

Without change, she says many in Kansas will close permanently. “And then, our patients may have to travel, 30, 45 even 60 miles to another pharmacy,” she warned. Freeman says they’re asking lawmakers for more restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers. “If something doesn’t change with legislation towards the PBMs, this could be a permanent reality of a permanent closure of these pharmacies," Freeman said.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Property Tax Relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - This year, Kansas homeowners might see reductions in one of their least favorite expenses: property taxes. But can schools and local services stay funded at the same time? That's the question lawmakers are grappling with this session. Republicans and Democrats both want to cut property taxes, but can't decide on the best way to do it. And some worry that core local services like public schools, roads and law enforcement could suffer as a result. (Learn how the debate over property tax cuts is taking shape in Topeka.)

KSU Scientists Warn of Potential for Crop Declines in Kansas River Basin

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas State University scientists say farmers could face hard times in the Kansas River basin because of climate change. The Kansas News Service reports that K-State modeled how climate change will affect non-irrigated crops in the Kansas River basin between Junction City and Kansas City. By the end of the century, corn yields could shrink up to 57%, and soybean yields - up to 36%. This information could help farmers and policymakers prepare, according to associate professor of agricultural engineering Vaishali Sharda. “Do we look at more drought-resistant varieties? Do we look at retiring a piece of farmland and maybe turning it into a pasture?” she asks, pointing out possibilities for helping stave off damage to the land and to farmers' livelihoods. Climate change is bringing hotter temperatures and making rainfall less reliable.

Chiefs Receiver Hollywood Brown Ready for Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS (KPR) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown is healthy for Sunday ‘s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a flashy off-season signing, but didn’t make his Chiefs debut until December. Brown signed just a one-year deal for around 7 million dollars and brushed away any questions about his plans beyond this season. It was thought at first that he would miss the entire season because of a shoulder injury, but when healed up Brown returned for the Dec. 21st game against the Houston Texans. "I realized there was a chance to come back and then I’d seen how excited it got the guys and my coaches," he said. "I think that pushed me even harder to come back as quick as possible." Brown played in both playoff games and is still looking for his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs.

