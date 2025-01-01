Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wintry Weather Headed for Kansas and Missouri This Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The first snowstorm of 2025 may be just days away. The National Weather Service says a weather system is expected to move into the area this weekend, bringing snow and freezing rain. The wet and cold weather is expected Saturday night, Sunday morning and Sunday night. Forecasters say snowfall amounts remain in doubt. Street crews in Kansas City have already begun pre-treating roads ahead of the weekend storm.

Get the latest weather information from the National Weather Service.

==========

Cases of a Rare Disease Becoming More Common in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/KPR) - Cases of a rare and dangerous disease have become more common in Kansas and Missouri. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new report focusing on cases of tularemia, also known as rabbit fever. The disease can affect pets, wildlife and humans causing mild to life-threatening symptoms. The CDC recently tracked nearly 2,500 cases of the illness nationwide and found that half of the cases were found in four states: Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Most cases were identified in three groups: children between the ages of five and nine, older men and in Native Americans. KSNT reports that the disease can be treated with antibiotics but there is no vaccine.

==========

Should Kansas Schools Allow Rough Play at Recess? Some Schools Are Trying It Out

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) - Many Kansas schools forbid rough play during recess because of safety concerns. Now, some schools are trying a new approach. The approach — sometimes called “risky play” — follows research that shows children benefit from rough-and-tumble activities. Advocates say kids should be kept as safe as necessary on a playground, not as safe as possible. That means supervising recess, but easing up on some overly restrictive rules. Alison Renner, principal at Wichita’s Allen Elementary School, says students are learning important social skills. “It just allows us to build relationships with kids, but then to also help them mediate some of those social interactions, and to help them respond better with peers when conflict does occur," she said. Some changes to playground rules include letting kids play tag, twist on swings and climb up slides using their hands and feet.

Allen Elementary and other schools have decided to let kids play more freely. The decision comes from research showing children actually benefit from climbing high, running fast and engaging in rough-and-tumble activities. Renner, whose school adopted the approach last year, says easing up on some rules has improved recess for students and teachers. "We can enjoy the time interacting with kids and kind of celebrating the joy of kids playing, instead of constantly looking and telling kids to ‘Stop, stop, let’s do this instead.’” Studies suggest that risky play - with appropriate supervision - can improve children's self-confidence and social skills. (Learn more about risky recess here.)

==========

Kansas Governor Announces Day of Mourning on January 9th

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has declared January 9th as a Day of Mourning in honor of Former President Jimmy Carter. The 39th president died Sunday at the age of 100. The governor announced that all state offices be closed on January 9th, the date of Carter's funeral in Washington D-C. This coincides with the National Day of Mourning declared by President Joe Biden. In addition, Governor Kelly directed flags across the state to be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 28th.

==========

New PFAS Restrictions Taking Effect in Minnesota; Could Other States Follow Suit?

UNDATED (HPM) - A Midwestern state that's home to one of the largest producers of toxic "forever chemicals" is now on track to restrict the use of those chemicals. A new law taking effect in Minnesota takes aim at PFAS, a group of synthetic chemicals that don't break down easily. Minnesota is the home of 3-M, one of the world's largest producers of such toxic chemicals. Harvest Public Media reports that this new law takes effect in this new year. Starting January 1st, Minnesota is prohibiting the sale of products that contain "intentionally added" PFAS chemicals. This includes goods like carpets, cleaning products, cookware, cosmetics, and certain packaging materials.

Avoona Starck is the Minnesota state director of Clean Water Action and lobbied for the policy. She says the law also requires increased disclosure on products that contain PFAS. "If you are producing something and selling it to consumers, consumers have a right to know what they are buying, and you have a responsibility to know what you are selling," she said. Under the law, all non-essential uses of PFAS will be banned by 2032. The rule is one of the country's first - and strictest - regulations on PFAS chemicals in consumer goods. Other states are considering similar laws designed to curb or eliminate the use of toxic forever chemicals.

==========

Kansas State Parks Offer New Year's Day Hikes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Maybe it's time for you to "take a hike?" A number of state parks in Kansas are offering First Day hikes on New Year's Day, including Clinton, Perry, Milford, Tuttle Creek, Hillsdale and Pomona state parks. These guided hikes are organized every year by staff members at the Department of Wildlife and Parks to encourage people to embrace the New Year with outdoor exploration and connect with nature. This is the 14th year that Kansas has offered First Day Hikes and this year, 24 have been planned across the state. First Day Hikes originated at a state park in Massachusetts in 1992 and have since spread across the country. Find out where you can "take a hike" at KSOUTDOORS.com.

==========

Two Killed in KC Crash Involving Street Racing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Street racing has become a deadly problem in Kansas City and not just for those involved. A speeding driver is blamed for hitting a car and killing two people. It happened Monday morning during an illegal street race in Kansas City. Police say two cars were racing south on Wornall Road when one of the cars struck a Honda that was not involved in the racing. KMBC TV reports that the driver and a passenger in the Honda were killed in the crash. The victims have not yet been identified.

==========

Driver in Kansas Fined Nearly $400 for Speeding

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver in northern Kansas got a speeding ticket that will cost nearly $400 in fines and court costs. On Monday in Ottawa County, a state trooper stopped a car for driving 101 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. KSNW TV reports that the Kansas Highway Patrol posted a photo of the speeding ticket on Facebook asking what can be done to stop motorists from driving at such high speeds.

==========

Could Tax Credits for Historic Preservation Save Old Kansas Schools?

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Several school districts around the state could qualify for tax credits to help maintain old schools. But leaders in some districts say regulations tied to historic properties can be costly. Wichita’s Historic Preservation Board met recently to review whether and how Wichita schools might use tax credits to help repair aging buildings. The Topeka district has received nearly $500,000 dollars in tax credits for upgrades to Topeka High School, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. But Wichita facilities director Luke Newman says rules for historic properties often mandate expensive supplies and labor. "So, it just ends up being costly, and ultimately, it makes it more difficult to maintain some of our buildings," Newman said. The district is seeking a $450 million dollar bond issue to rebuild and repair its aging schools.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

