Headlines for Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Two Killed in KC Crash Involving Street Racing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Street racing has become a deadly problem in Kansas City and not just for those involved. A speeding driver is blamed for hitting a car and killing two people. It happened Monday morning during an illegal street race in Kansas City. Police say two cars were racing south on Wornall Road when one of the cars struck a Honda that was not involved in the racing. KMBC TV reports that the driver and a passenger in the Honda were killed in the crash. The victims have not yet been identified.

Snowstorm and Arctic Cold Air Expected to Move into Kansas and Missouri this Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The New Year will likely bring snow and colder air to the Kansas City area this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, two weather disturbances are likely to pass through the region in the early days of 2025. Forecasters say this will usher in colder air and snow. A significant storm system is expected to affect northeast Kansas and western Missouri Saturday night into Sunday. At this point, the weather service remains uncertain about the storm’s track and expected snowfall amounts.

Flags Lowered Across Kansas to Honor Late President Carter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags lowered to half-staff across the state in honor of President Jimmy Carter. The former president died Sunday at the age of 100. The governor's order will remain in effect through sunset on January 28th (the day before Kansas Day). A state funeral for Carter will be held in Washington, D.C. on January 9.

Kansas State Parks Offer New Year's Day Hikes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Maybe it's time for you to "take a hike?" A number of state parks in Kansas are offering First Day hikes on New Year's Day, including Clinton, Perry, Milford, Tuttle Creek, Hillsdale and Pomona state parks. These guided hikes are organized every year by staff members at the Department of Wildlife and Parks to encourage people to embrace the New Year with outdoor exploration and connect with nature. This is the 14th year that Kansas has offered First Day Hikes and this year, 24 have been planned across the state. First Day Hikes originated at a state park in Massachusetts in 1992 and have since spread across the country. Find out where you can "take a hike" at KSOUTDOORS.com.

Driver in Kansas Fined Nearly $400 for Speeding

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver in northern Kansas got a speeding ticket that will cost nearly $400 in fines and court costs. On Monday in Ottawa County, a state trooper stopped a car for driving 101 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. KSNW TV reports that the Kansas Highway Patrol posted a photo of the speeding ticket on Facebook asking what can be done to stop motorists from driving at such high speeds.

Could Tax Credits for Historic Preservation Save Old Kansas Schools?

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Several school districts around the state could qualify for tax credits to help maintain old schools. But leaders in some districts say regulations tied to historic properties can be costly. Wichita’s Historic Preservation Board met recently to review whether and how Wichita schools might use tax credits to help repair aging buildings. The Topeka district has received nearly $500,000 dollars in tax credits for upgrades to Topeka High School, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. But Wichita facilities director Luke Newman says rules for historic properties often mandate expensive supplies and labor. "So, it just ends up being costly, and ultimately, it makes it more difficult to maintain some of our buildings," Newman said. The district is seeking a $450 million dollar bond issue to rebuild and repair its aging schools.

Kansas Lawmakers Will See Pay Double in 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers will see their pay nearly double in 2025. The House and Senate passed a bill in 2023 establishing a legislative compensation committee that recommended increasing legislative pay to $43,000 a year. Pay for lawmakers in leadership roles will increase even more. The Senate President and House Speaker - the two most powerful positions in the Legislature - will make $85,000 a year. That's a pay raise of $44,000. The new session begins Monday, January 13th.

Outlook Sluggish for Midwest Ag Economy

UNDATED (HPM) - The agricultural economy in the Great Plains and Midwest enters the new year a little sluggish. An ag finance update from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City shows farm income and loan repayment rates are weak. Harvest Public Media reports that persistently high input costs and lower commodity prices have impacted farm incomes, making it harder for people to repay loans. The Ag Finance Update collects results from across the country. Cortney Cowley, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said the sluggish ag economy is everywhere "but particularly in those regions that I would consider more concentrated in crop production.” That includes much of the Midwest and Great Plains. Cowley says one reason for the slowdown is while the U.S. economy is strong, there’s been a slowdown in the global economy. She also noted the report found the average interest rates on farm loans lowered slightly.

Feds Grant Kansas Organizations $1.5 Million Aimed at Preventing Domestic Violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – More than $1.5 million in federal funding has been awarded to organizations in Kansas to help prevent domestic violence. SAFEHOME in Johnson County received $160,000. The Willow Domestic Violence Center in Lawrence received $76,000. The Crisis Center in Manhattan and the YWCA of Northeast Kansas, based in Topeka, each received $81,000. These four organizations were among 20 that received grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the grants Monday, saying they will help provide critical services to survivors of domestic violence. "It is essential that those impacted by domestic violence have the support and resources needed to heal and rebuild their lives,” Kelly said. “These investments not only provide aid to survivors of domestic violence but also aim to prevent future incidents from occurring.”

