Headlines for Wednesday, December 18, 2024

State of Kansas Agrees to Stop Enforcing Contested Voter Registration Group Restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas will no longer enforce a law that voting groups said made it difficult to register voters. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas lawmakers banned impersonating an election official in 2021. But voter registration groups said the law was too vague and could criminalize the work they do. In July, the Kansas Supreme Court temporarily blocked the law from being enforced, saying it was likely unconstitutional. The state has now agreed to permanently stop enforcing the law. A separate lawsuit will continue over a law concerning mail-in ballot signatures.

==========

Economists Warn of Possible Retaliation Against Tariffs

UNDATED (HPM) – President-elect Donald Trump has pledged new tariffs on imports from some of America’s biggest trading partners. While the scope and scale of his plan are in flux, Harvest Public Media reports that U.S. agriculture is often vulnerable to retaliatory tariffs. U.S. agricultural exports last year exceeded 170 billion dollars. Glynn Tonsor, an ag economist at Kansas State University, says products go where they’re most valuable. A lot of bacon stays in the U.S. while a lot of ham goes to Mexico. But during a trade war, retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products can dampen demand abroad. Tonsor says livestock producers at the start of the supply chain – "The person with the sows, and the person with the mama cow" – have a harder time quickly adjusting to market changes. “Once I have a sow like in the system, ready to give me piglets for three years, or a cow to give me calves for 10 years, those are very long term decisions,” he explained. The American Farm Bureau is urging Trump to be cautious with tariffs. (Read more.)

==========

Derby School District Rejects Social Studies Curriculum Due to Accusations of Bias Against Donald Trump

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A Kansas school district has rejected a social studies curriculum because some board members say it’s biased against President-elect Donald Trump. The Kansas News Service reports that leaders of the Derby school district near Wichita voted down a proposed contract with Boston-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Derby teachers had tested and recommended the company’s high school social studies curriculum. But board member Cathy Boote says some materials do not accurately reflect Trump’s actions during his first presidency, including a 2017 order suspending travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. “Safety was the top priority. But they leave it sit there, with no explanation, to make you think he was xenophobic,” she said. Other board members say they oppose the publisher’s stance on diversity issues and a Black Lives Matter message posted on the company website.

==========

Midwife-Led Birth Center in Topeka Could Be Closed over Alleged Health Violations

UNDATED (KNS) – A midwife-led birth center in Topeka could be forced to close because it allegedly did not comply with state health regulations. The Kansas health department says Immanuel Birth Company failed to resuscitate a baby, didn’t report a stillbirth in time and admitted two patients who were high risk. The Kansas News Service reports that birth center staff have appealed and are working to keep their license. Women in Topeka recently protested the potential closure. Protester Stephanie Horacek says after a traumatic hospital birth with her first child, she had a quote “wonderful” experience at Immanuel. “Not only did I feel safe there but it actually healed a huge, like, injury to my heart,” she explained. Horacek says women would lose options of where to give birth if Immanuel closes.

==========

Electricity Transmission Line Proposal Canceled

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – The proposal for an electricity transmission line that would have run across Kansas has been canceled. The concerns of Kansans prompted lawmakers to halt the project. The Kansas News Service reports that the electric transmission line would have started in southwest Kansas and ended in Illinois. The idea was to strengthen energy infrastructure and connect regions that have unreliable power grids. But some Kansans were worried that this project would allow the federal government to infringe on their private property rights. Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and U.S. House Representative Ron Estes, who both actively worked to block this project, released statements saying they were pleased with the cancellation.

==========

Auditors Say Kansas Department of Commerce Should Add Background Checks to Hiring Process

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Auditors say the Kansas commerce department should add criminal background checks to its hiring process after a former employee was accused of mismanaging grant funds. The Kansas News Service reports that Jonathan Clayton went missing this summer after his time at the commerce department came under scrutiny. He was later found dead in a one-car crash. Before leaving in 2023, he reportedly awarded more than $400,000 to an organization he helped manage. Clayton previously pleaded guilty to theft and forgery in Pennsylvania, but commerce officials say they didn’t know at the time. They say an executive order bars them from doing background checks. Lawmakers like Republican Senator Caryn Tyson disagree. “You hired a felon to manage millions of dollars in grant money. And you’re looking for a scapegoat,” Tyson said. The order says state agencies can’t ask about criminal history early in the hiring process, but can perform background checks.

==========

Kansas Reporting Rise in Flu and COVID-19 Cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Holiday travel has brought a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases to Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that experts say people should get vaccinated and take other precautions. Emergency department visits related to flu and COVID-19 are rising in Kansas. Topeka family physician Dr. Courtney Huhn says one of the best ways to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated. “The other things that people can do to prevent transmission is the things you always hear us health professionals talking about. Washing your hands, wearing masks if you feel sick...you know, maybe don't go,” she added. Huhn says masking is especially important if you’re spending time with people who are immunocompromised. More tips are at vaccine.gov and cdc.gov/risklessdomore.

==========

Stormont Vail Announces Upgrades to NICU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) –Stormont Vail Hospital has announced new upgrades to its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. WIBW TV reports that the enhancements will include new “state-of-the-art” infant isolettes, also known as care-stations, a training simulator for the medical teams and new amenities for mothers and families. Hospital administrators say the upgrades to the NICU are being paid for with the help of a large gift from Advisors Excel, a Topeka-based financial consulting company. Stormont Vail officials say the hospital is home to Topeka’s only Level III NICU. It serves about 4-hundred infants every year.

==========

Shawnee County Jail Inmate Dies in Apparent Suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Shawnee County jail inmate was declared dead at Stormont-Vail Medical Center Tuesday morning after an apparent suicide attempt. The deceased inmate has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Scott McCarthy. KSNT TV reports that McCarthy was being held on multiple felony charges including: aggravated indecent liberties with a child and rape of a victim under 14 years old. He was booked into the Shawnee County jail on December 6 with a $250,000 bond. McCarthy was found in medical distress from an apparent suicide attempt on December 11. Emergency personnel administered lifesaving efforts and transported McCarthy to Stormont Vail where he was placed on life support. His family made the decision to remove him from life support and he was declared dead Tuesday morning. Kansas law requires any unexplained death while in the custody of a jail be investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

==========

Emporia City Commission Reconsidering Sales Tax Ballot Question

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia is considering removing a new sales tax from the ballot in March. WIBW reports that the Emporia City Commission approved the ballot question last month. It would establish a sales tax to pay off bonds for a new recreation center. Now, the commission is reconsidering the new tax after the recent announcement of the closure of the Tyson Foods meatpacking plant. Tyson announced earlier this month that it would permanently shutter the beef processing plant. The facility is one of the largest employers in the Emporia area and the company says about 800 workers will be laid off when the plant closes in February, 2025. The sales tax was intended to fund the construction and equipping of a new Emporia Recreation Center at Champion’s Landing. The commission will vote Wednesday evening on removing that question as it re-assesses the project. The election is set for March 4th, 2025.

==========

Wichita City Council Moves Forward on New Homeless Camping Ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita is a step closer to altering how it enforces homeless camping around the city. KMUW reports that proposed changes approved by the City Council on Tuesday afternoon would let city employees execute quicker camp clean-ups around the city. It also allows for shorter notices, if any, before clearing encampments. The ordinance additionally lowers the current maximum fine for camping from $500 dollars to $200 dollars. City staff say individuals can perform community service to avoid paying. Mayor Lily Wu says the ordinance is not meant to criminalize homelessness, adding that “...we have to balance both compassion and a way to encourage a way for individuals to go to the emergency winter shelter.” The ordinance will be revisited next month and could be in place by mid-January.

==========

Planning Commission Approves Rezoning for Topeka Church to Host Homeless

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A church in Topeka may soon open its doors for the homeless again. KSNT TV reports that the Topeka Planning Commission approved a recommendation Monday for rezoning for the Open Arms Outreach Ministries. Under the church’s previous zoning, it was allowed to hold religious services and operate a daycare and a community center with a few live-in caretakers. Under the commission’s new zoning recommendation, the church will be permitted to house as many as eight people on a regular basis. If there’s a need for a warming center during the cold winter months, the church will be allowed to accept an additional 20 people. The planning commission voted to recommend the zoning change but the final decision will come from the Topeka City Council.

==========

Jayhawk Theater Seeks Funding to Complete Renovation of Historic Topeka Venue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW / KPR) - Leaders for the Jayhawk Theater are hoping to re-open the historic Topeka theater sometime in 2026 after the completion of renovations. Theater representatives presented an update on the renovation progress at the Shawnee County Commission’s work session Monday. WIBW reports that organizers told the commission they will need help to complete the project on schedule and be ready for a re-opening in time for the theater’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

The remaining total to renovate the building is approximately $11.5 million. With various grants and other projected funding, $5 million still remains to be covered. Jayhawk Theater Development Director Joanne Morrell told commissioners that the theater benefits the community by providing entertainment and employment for Topeka residents. She says the theater expects to bring in as much as $1.5 million dollars annually, much of that from out-of-town visitors.

If the theater receives funding from the county and city, it would be spent on structural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and core infrastructure needs, and accessibility. The Jayhawk is considered an architectural and historic masterpiece. The theater opened in 1926.

==========

AAA Predicts More Than One Million Kansans Will Travel During the Holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than one million Kansans are expected to travel 50 or more miles from their homes over the holidays. AAA Kansas is projecting at least 1.2 million Kansas residents will travel during the year-end holidays. AAA says the vast majority will be driving to their destination, and the auto club reminds motorists to have their vehicle inspected and serviced to make sure it’s road-ready for their holiday trip. WIBW TV reports that the travel projection, which was released Tuesday morning, fits with AAA’s earlier forecast of record-setting travel volume across the United States during the upcoming year-end holiday period which runs from December 21 through January 1.

==========

Chiefs QB Mahomes Diagnosed with “Mild” Ankle Sprain After Injury in Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Results have been released from medical tests on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game versus the Cleveland Browns as the Chiefs defeated the Browns 21-7. KMBC TV reports that Mahomes was diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain. Chiefs coaches say his eligibility to play will be decided on a week-to-week basis for now. The Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Saturday and then have a quick turnaround as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas four days later. Chiefs trainers say it’s It is not likely that Mahomes will play in Saturday’s game, but he is expected to be fine in the long-term. If Mahomes can’t play versus Houston on Saturday, back-up QB Carson Wentz will get the start. His most recent start was against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 of last season. The Chiefs currently hold the one seed in the AFC with three games left to play.

==========

