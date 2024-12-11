Headlines for Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Bird Flu Becoming a Threat Across Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KPR/KNS/LJW) Bird flu is becoming a problem in Kansas. This month, KPR has reported on numerous ducks and geese found dead at state lakes, reservoirs and wildlife areas like Cheyenne Bottoms - all likely caused by bird flu. Meanwhile, avian influenza was recently detected in a noncommercial, backyard flock of birds in Baldwin City. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the affected flock was euthanized to prevent the spread of the illness.

Kansas wildlife rescue groups say seasonal bird migration is leading to increased spread of avian influenza in the state. The Kansas News Service reports that these groups, and state wildlife officials, are now sharing tips to help keep people and pets safe. In the past few days, the Northeast Kansas animal rehab group Operation Wildlife has fielded over 100 calls from locals reporting sick or injured birds. But executive director Diane Johnson says many likely suffer from bird flu...which has some telltale symptoms. “Oh, they act like they're drunk. They have discharge out of their nares. Their eyes are swollen. Sometimes they have respiratory issues where they're wheezing,” Johnson explained. She recommends Kansans leave sick birds alone. Bird flu is fatal, fast-acting and highly contagious to other birds. If people find dead birds, they can prevent transmission to pets and other wildlife by carefully throwing them away. Use latex gloves and disinfect clothing afterward.

USDA to Begin Testing National Milk Supply for Bird Flu Virus

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin testing the national milk supply for bird flu next week (December 16). Harvest Public Media reports officials say it will help them determine exactly where the virus is spreading in dairy cattle. Under a new federal order, facilities and farms will have to share samples of unpasteurized milk to be tested for bird flu. The virus first appeared in cattle earlier this year and has infected hundreds of herds across 16 states. It’s also infected nearly 60 humans… mainly through exposure from infected cows or birds. Until now, testing has been mostly voluntary. Catalina Picasso, a veterinary epidemiologist at Michigan State University, says this new approach will help pinpoint the virus’s movement. “We as a country are gonna be able to understand where the disease is and where the disease is not,” she added. Michigan is one of six states that will be part of the first round of the new testing strategy. The others are California, Colorado, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania. (Read more.)

Hunters Shoot, Kill Federally Protected Pelicans in Kansas

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – It's bad enough that bird flu is killing off so many birds but now comes news that several hunters have shot and killed migrating pelicans in central Kansas. KSNT reports that in mid-September, several American white pelicans were shot and killed at the Smith Bottom Wetland Area in Clay and Dickinson Counties. Kansas game wardens issued several citations in the incident. American white pelicans are protected in both the U.S. and Canada under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, making it illegal for people to take or possess any migratory bird unless they are given special permits.

Shooting and killing migratory birds can come with heavy fines. State wildlife officials warned waterfowl hunters last year to avoid harming endangered whooping cranes, which is considered a federal offense punishable by a $100,000 fine.

Kansas Board of Education Says It Will Stay Out of Policy Discussions on In-School Cellphone Use

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas education leaders reaffirmed Tuesday that they will stay out of any policy discussions about cellphones in schools. The Kansas News Service reports that a task force created by the Kansas State Board of Education spent four months studying issues around cellphones and other personal devices in schools. Its final report urged schools to ban cellphones at all grade levels. State board members voted to accept the report, but they stopped short of endorsing the group’s recommendations. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson says local districts should decide whether and how to limit cellphones, adding that “...those guidelines would go to districts, then, to assist them if they choose to do anything, or whatever they might choose to do.” Several Kansas districts, including Wichita, Lawrence and Olathe, have banned cellphones in classrooms.

Shawnee Mission District to Consider Restricting Student Cellphone Use During School Day

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (JoCoPost) – Another school district in suburban Johnson County is closer to imposing new restrictions on students’ cellphone use. The Johnson County Post reports that new rules being contemplated by the Shawnee Mission School District would require students to keep their phones silenced and stowed away during most of the school day. There would be some exceptions. Middle and high schoolers, for instance, would be allowed to access their devices between classes. The Shawnee Mission school board hopes to have the new rules finalized by early next year. Increasingly worried that devices are a distraction, local schools including Olathe have begun implementing stricter rules around students’ cellphone use. A special task force in Kansas earlier this year recommended schools prohibit student cellphone use at all times during the school day.

Lawrence Bans Cellphone in School During Class Time

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Next year, high school students in Lawrence will have to hang up their cellphones, at least during class time. The Lawrence school board has unanimously approved a new policy that will make high school classrooms phone-free during instructional time. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the new policy will begin in January. School officials say the goal of the new policy is all about lifting up teaching and learning in the classroom. Elementary school students in Lawrence are not allowed to use cellphones at school. Middle school students can't use them during class but principals have discretion about allowing their use during lunch.

KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner Says City Finances Improving

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner said the city is “back on track” with its finances, a year after he raised the possibility of needing to dissolve the Unified Government. KCUR reports that Garner said last year Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, were headed for bankruptcy. But in his annual address, Garner said the government avoided that financial cliff by limiting the use of debt and reserves to balance its budget. The government also cut $12 million from city services, mostly to public safety, after deciding to freeze property taxes. "Although our financials still remain fragile, we are definitely in a better position than we were last year," Garner said. He added that the Wyandotte County Commission is looking at expanding economic development incentives.

Kansas Schools Look to Teacher Apprenticeship Program to Help Fill Vacancies

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A new program in Kansas is helping people become teachers and schools fill vacancies. The Kansas News Service reports that the teacher apprenticeship program launched last year with a dozen teachers-in-training in six Kansas districts. This fall, nearly 200 apprentice teachers are working in 42 districts across the state. Apprentice teachers are mentored by experienced teachers while they pursue their teaching degrees, and the state picks up some of their college costs. Shane Carter oversees the program for the Kansas Department of Education. He says state lawmakers approved $3 million for the program, but state regulations have held up tuition payments for some students. “We’ve had these funds awarded to us since ‘22-’23. We haven’t been able to tap into those yet,” he explained. Kansas is facing its worst-ever teacher shortage, particularly in rural parts of the state.

Casino Workers Hope to Ban Smoking at State-Owned Facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Some casino workers in Kansas say their health is at risk due to secondhand smoke. They've formed a group called CEASE, or Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects, which will lobby lawmakers to pass a ban on smoking inside state-owned casinos. Casinos are among the last public places where people can smoke indoors in Kansas. For casino employees like security guard Joe Hafley, that means constant exposure to secondhand smoke. “I never know when somebody’s going to be smoking and I’ll be– Like, I walk by them and not know it, breathe it in. That’s the worst part of it,” Hafley says. He added that he frequently gets upper respiratory infections, sometimes up to three a year. Secondhand smoke can also lead to more serious, long-term illnesses like heart disease and cancer. Casino operators say they use ventilation systems to help filter smoke. They’ll likely oppose the ban. The ban wouldn’t affect casinos owned by tribes.

Survey: Half of Kansans Say They Haven’t Heard of the Ogallala Aquifer

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - The Ogallala Aquifer is a critical source of water in western Kansas, and it’s running dry. But despite playing a major role in the daily lives of Kansans, a recent survey revealed half of Kansans say they have never heard of the Ogallala. The Kansas News Service reports that all residents in the state should care about the Ogallala, even if they don’t live directly above it.

Charges Dropped Against One Juvenile Connected with Murder of Beloved Kansas City Restaurateur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) – Jackson County, Missouri Family Court has dropped all charges against one of two teens arrested in August in the shooting death of Shaun Brady, a popular Brookside restaurant owner. The Kansas City Star reports Tuesday that the charges against one of the juveniles, noted in court documents only as "L.M.," had been dropped. L.M. had been charged with second-degree murder, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action. A second teen, a 15-year-old identified as "K.H.," is similarly charged. A December hearing is set to determine whether he will be tried as an adult.

It is up to Jackson County Family Court and not the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to either file charge or drop charges against juveniles. Police on Tuesday referred questions to the Jackson County Family Court regarding what evidence they had to secure L.M.’s arrest and why the charges were dropped.

Brady’s shooting happened on August 28, amid a rash of thefts and break-ins in Kansas City. He was the co-owner of the Brady & Fox Restaurant and Lounge, and a well-known member of Kansas City’s Irish heritage community.

Chances of a White Christmas Not Good in Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT / KPR) - Hoping for a "White Christmas" this year? Well... there's always hope. But according to forecasters and statistical data, the chances for a "White Christmas" in eastern Kansas this year are not good. KSNT consulted historical data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Almanac to see how often parts of Kansas have received snowfall on December 25th over the past decade. For the purpose of this research, a "White Christmas" means at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. According to the report, the percentage probability for Lawrence having a "White Christmas" is... 11%. Things are twice as good in Manhattan, which has a 22% chance. Topeka has an 18% chance of snow on December 25th. The good news? The weather in Kansas will still be perfect for Santa and his flying reindeer. Whew!

