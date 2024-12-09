Headlines for Monday, December 9, 2024

KU Researchers Urge Caution on Symbiotic Fungi Trade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A billion-dollar industry sells farmers on symbiotic fungi to achieve eco-friendly harvests. But researchers at the University of Kansas are raising red flags. Some fungi help crops thrive without fertilizer and even help them fend off insects. Products that sell these fungi are increasingly popular. But the University of Kansas reviewed 250 trials done by soil scientists around the world and found a pattern of serious problems. Products that don’t work, for example, or that contain parasites that attack plants. KU scientists are calling for industry regulation to improve product quality. And because there could be a risk of invasive species, since the products are often shipped internationally. (Read more about the KU research.)

Ford County Alleges ExxonMobil, Chevron Misled Public on Recyclability of Plastics

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – Ford County in southwest Kansas is joining an effort to call out oil companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron for misleading the public about the recyclability of plastics. The county is seeking $5 million in a lawsuit after the Center for Climate Integrity published a report revealing large plastic companies knew recycling plastic was not viable, but promoted it anyway. Chelsea Linsley, an attorney for the Center for Climate Integrity, said “...smaller counties are the ones who are hurting the most, like they don't have the resources to deal with all of the plastic waste that's being thrust on them.”

Ford County is asking for relief to help clean up the large amounts of plastics in their landfills. ExxonMobil says it invites governments to work with them on solutions that recognize the value of plastics and improve recycling rates.

Identities Released in Eudora Murder-Suicide

EUDORA, Kan. (KPR/LJW) - Law enforcement officials have released the identities of the Eudora couple killed in an apparent murder-suicide. A preliminary investigation indicates 52-year-old Benjamin Eaton Junior shot and killed 44-year-old Nicole Eaton Thursday night. What followed was a 20-hour standoff with law enforcement. The standoff ended Friday when Ben Eaton was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Read more in the Lawrence Journal-World.)

Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two men have been killed in a wrong way crash in Jefferson County. KAKE TV reports that the collision took place early Sunday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Dylan Harvey, of Topeka, was driving a Chevy pickup northbound in the southbound lanes of K-4 when he collided with a Jeep that was headed south. The Jeep was driven by 33-year-old Gavin Royer, of Valley Falls. Both men were killed in the head-on crash that took place just after 5 am Sunday.

Swiss Firm Announces Intent to Acquire Berry Global, Inc.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (The Lawrence Times) – Swiss company Amcor PLC announced that it is purchasing plastic packaging company Berry Global, Inc., in a deal worth about $8 billion. The Lawrence Times reports that Berry Global, which manufactures plastic drink cups in Lawrence, is the city's largest commercial employer. The future of the company's local employees is still unclear. Both Amcor and Berry Global manufacture plastic packaging products, including plastic bags, bottles, building materials, and plastic devices for a wide variety of food, beverage, and health care applications. The proposed merger is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

KPR's Mini Winter Fund Drive Raises $60,000, Including $30,000 from Listeners

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - KPR listeners contributed more than $30,000 last Thursday and Friday during the station's mini winter campaign. The money pledged by listeners will be matched by the Harrison Family Fund of the Douglas County Community Foundation. With the help of those matching funds, KPR raised a little more than $60,000 to help support news, classical music, jazz and other station programming. Anyone who meant to make a year-end contribution to KPR but didn't find the time can still do so by clicking here.

State Leaders Hope to Improve Health Outcomes for Rural Kansans

UNDATED (KNS) – State leaders are brainstorming ways to improve health outcomes for rural Kansans. The Kansas News Service reports that a recent Kansas Health Institute conference addressed the subject. Alva Ferdinand, a health policy expert at Texas A&M University who focuses on rural health, was a panelist at the conference. She says to make rural Kansans healthier, local health care workers and leaders need to speak up for what their community needs.

“We really do have a voice and should use it to the full extent possible and that includes being involved with our elected officials,” she said. Ferdinand adds that residents also should advocate for their communities because federal health rulings sometimes don’t work for rural areas.

Honey Bee Colony Losses Hit 14-Year High

UNDATED (HPM) — Honey bee keepers in the U.S .saw the highest rate of colony losses in 14 years, according to a new national survey. Harvest Public Media reports that research from Auburn University and the Apiary Inspectors of America shows U.S. bee keepers lost an estimated 55 percent of their managed honey bee colonies between April of 2023 and 2024. That was nearly 15 percent higher than the previous average. Auburn University researcher Agostina Giacobino worked on the survey, which received responses from more than 16 hundred beekeepers. She says the results are concerning, adding that they were “...surprised by the results because this is one of the higher losses recorded so far.” Giacobino says the losses could be due to poor weather conditions and parasites.

Bill to Ban Smoking at State-Owned Casinos Proposed for Next Legislative Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A bill under consideration by Kansas lawmakers would ban smoking at the four state-owned casinos. Casinos are some of the last public places in Kansas where people can legally smoke indoors. But a group called Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects - or CEASE - says it’s a health hazard for casino workers. They have proposed bills in Kansas and Missouri to prohibit smoking in all casinos. It’s not clear how Kansas legislative leaders might react to the bill. But similar legislation never received a vote last session. Casino operators are likely to oppose the measure. Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka in January for their next session.

Kansas Governor Elected Chair of Democratic Governors Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has been elected to a full term as chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Kelly has been serving as chair since Governor Tim Walz was selected to run for vice-president. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that at their annual meeting on Friday, the association voted in Kelly for a full, one-year term in 2025.

Officials: Hutch Prison Conditions Could Lead to Lawsuit

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas officials say poor conditions at a prison in Hutchinson could force the state into a federal lawsuit. The Kansas News Service reports that they want about $450 million to build a new one. The Hutchinson prison is more than a century old. It lacks air conditioning in most areas and has cells that are much smaller than recommended standards. Kansas officials say the state needs to improve the prison’s conditions or risk ending up in federal court. Esmie Tseng of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says the prison also lacks access to medical and mental health care. She says building a new facility won’t fix those issues. “It can’t just be a question of air conditioning and air flow. It’s a lot of different things,” she added. Lawmakers will need to approve funding for the project. They could pursue bond financing to break up the cost over multiple years.

How Lucky Can One Team Get? Chiefs Score Another Victory, Clinch AFC West Title in Close Win over Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - In another extremely close game, the Kansas City Chiefs slipped past the LA Chargers 19-17 Sunday night. The Chiefs wrapped up their ninth straight division title in dramatic fashion - with a field goal that hit the upright and bounced in, giving the Chiefs a two-point victory. As one sportswriter put it, the Chiefs team simultaneously feels vulnerable but inevitable, as it tries to capture a third Super Bowl in a row.

Matthew Wright, the third Chiefs placekicker this season, kicked the game-winning field goal as time ran out. It came from 31 yards out, his shortest distance of the night after converting on three earlier attempts. His final kick hit the left upright and bounced through.

The Chiefs, now 12-1, are two games ahead of the Buffalo Bills, who lost earlier in the day, for the race to become the AFC’s No. 1 seed. With nine straight division titles, only the New England Patriots have won more in NFL history when they captured 11 straight during the Tom Brady quarterback era.

