Headlines for Thursday, December 5, 2024

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KMBC) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was found dead in rural Miami County. Emergency crews were dispatched to a home in a rural area (in the 22800 block of Lewis Drive) just before 3 am Wednesday, where they found one teenager deceased and took another teen into custody. Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly said the ongoing investigation will affect the community, multiple families and school students. Other individuals were present at the home during the incident, but the sheriff's office did not confirm if both teens lived there. KMBC TV reports that neighbors described the area as a quiet and friendly rural neighborhood.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Dozens of wild geese and ducks have been dropping dead across the state and wildlife biologists are trying to find out why. They are currently monitoring reports of wild migrating birds being found dead in different parts of the state this month, including Cheyenne Bottoms near Great Bend. Officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks told KSNT that wild geese are being reported dead or dying in several wetlands and reservoirs across Kansas. The Dead birds include migratory geese species like snow, Canada and Ross varieties.

Dead birds have been found at the following places:



Glen Elder Reservoir

Jeffrey Energy Center

Elk City Reservoir

Webster Reservoir

Kirwin Reservoir

Lovewell Reservoir

Norton Reservoir

Cheyenne Bottoms

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KPR) – An inmate serving time at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility for crimes committed in northeast Kansas died unexpectedly this week. The Kansas Department of Corrections reports that 33-year-old

Chancellor Copenhaver, of Wamego, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. His death is under investigation. Copenhaver was serving a 10-year sentence following convictions of numerous crimes in Riley County, including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, assault, battery, burglary and stalking.

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) – A Silver Alert that has been active since 2019 has now been cancelled after law enforcement officers in Saline County identified some human remains. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says the remains of 69-year-old Kenneth Reitcheck were idenfied Monday, cancelling a five-year-old Silver Alert for the missing man. It was on November 4, 2019, that the Salina Police Department first reported him missing, which triggered a statewide Silver Alert. The human remains were discovered in late April at an abandoned campsite near Salina. DNA testing confirmed to investigators that the remains matched Reitcheck. The testing did not determine his cause of death.

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Suburban schools in Kansas and across the country are becoming more diverse, but racial segregation remains an issue. The Kansas News Service reports that new research from the University of Kansas shows that over the past two decades, the number of suburban districts with at least 90% white students fell by 11 percentage points. Meanwhile, the number of urban districts enrolling 90% or more students of color nearly doubled. Bryan Mann is an associate professor of educational leadership at KU. He says demographics are evolving, but many schools still aren’t integrated. “Segregation is still here. It’s just, because of the overall composition of U.S. society, it’s kind of changing, a little bit, what it looks like,” he explained. Mann says the findings can help guide policies intended to address inequity in schools.

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita's Ethics Board announced Tuesday night that Mayor Lily Wu did not violate any city policies, following a complaint filed by the firefighters' union. KMUW reports that the Wichita Firefighters Union alleged in October that Wu had told Fire Chief Tammy Snow that she must lay off 42 employees. City law prevents council members or the mayor from giving instructions or directions to department heads. And Wichita's ethics rules state elected officials must not interfere with the City hiring process. A recording confirmed that Snow had told the union that Wu instructed her to lay off 42 firefighters. But Snow walked back her comments in the ethics board investigation, saying she misspoke or overstated what the Mayor told her. Instead, Snow said Wu had actually asked about a budgeting strategy of laying off and then rehiring 42 grant-funded employees.

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Republicans and Democrats have chosen new leaders to hold influential roles in the state Legislature. The Kansas News Service reports that state lawmakers voted this week for leaders who will decide which laws stand a chance of passing and affecting everyday life in Kansas. Republicans kept House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. But Chase Blasi, a young Republican state Senator from Wichita, will take over as the next Senate majority leader. Blasi defeated sitting Majority Leader Larry Alley. He says one of his priorities is to reduce state property taxes. “I'm hopeful our friends across the aisle, the Democratic party, will share our goals in offering property tax relief to Kansans,” Blasi said. Republicans will have an easier time passing their priorities after they expanded their supermajority in November’s elections.

OMAHA, Neb. (KPR) - The No. 1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night against Creighton in Omaha, 76-63. The Jayhawks never led in the game as Creighton jumped out to a 10-2 lead after the opening tip. Early in the second half, KU cut the Bluejays’ lead to one, but Jayhawks coach Bill Self says he was disappointed in his team’s play. "We were off a little bit and they were really on," he said. "They’re plenty good enough to beat us if we’re both good. We weren’t good tonight." KU center Hunter Dickinson, who averages 15 points a game, was held to just 6 points. KU is now 7-1 after playing its first game of the season on an opponent's home court.

