Headlines for Monday. November 4, 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - After a rainy weekend, more showers are expected across eastern and southern Kansas. Showers are likely every day this week except Wednesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of east-central, southeast and south-central Kansas.

Kansas Secretary of State Reports High Early Voter Turnout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - Election Day is Tuesday, but more than half a million Kansans have already voted. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says he expects turnout this cycle to exceed the 2016 presidential election.

All seats in the Kansas Legislature are up for grabs this election and newly-minted citizens could be a deciding factor in some of those races. More than two thousand immigrants become citizens in Kansas each year and many are excited about casting a ballot this election cycle.

Poll: Almost Half of Kansans Voters Think Immigrants Have Negative Effect on State

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas has a small but steadily growing immigrant population. But a recent survey from the Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling reveals almost half of Kansas voters think immigrants have had a negative impact on the state. Kathleen Alonso is with the voting advocacy group New Frontiers in southwest Kansas. She told the Kansas News Service that she attributes the poll results to harmful messaging about immigrant communities. “Part of it is shocking," she said, "...but part of it I can also understand, especially because of the rhetoric that we have heard over the last few years about the immigrants.” Approximately 28% of voters said immigrants have had a positive impact on Kansas, while just over a quarter said they were unsure. Alonso says immigrants contribute significantly to the economy. In Kansas, industries including manufacturing, agriculture and construction rely heavily on immigrant labor.

Network Seeks to Speed Up Organ Transplant Waiting Lists

UNDATED (KNS) – Hundreds of Kansans are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. The Kansas News Service reports that the Midwest Transplant Network is an organ procurement agency that serves Kansas and parts of Missouri. The group recently hosted surgeons and experts from across the nation for a workshop aimed at improving the transplant process. CEO Jan Finn says although the number of organ donors is rising, about 2,500 people in Kansas and Missouri are waiting for a transplant. “So it’s just getting the transplant centers ramped up to catch up. They may not have had all of the resources that they needed, perhaps surgeons or ICU beds,” she explained. Finn says the Kansas City region has a fair amount of transplant centers, and hospitals are expanding their programs to perform more transplants.

Kansas Man Charged with Killing Wife and Son During Police Standoff in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he killed his wife and son Friday night following a standoff with police in Lenexa. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Todd Michael Donovan has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife, 52-year-old Sheila Donovan, and son, 22-year-old Tyler Donovan.

WDAF TV reports that Donovan is also facing one count of cruelty to animals after investigators say he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog on the same night. Todd Donovan is being held on a $2 million bond.

Initial reports from Lenexa police said officers were dispatched to a home (near Hallet Street and Mullen Road) around 8:20 pm Friday after the sounds of gunfire was reported. As officers arrived at the scene, multiple gunshots were heard coming from the home.

The Lenexa Tactical Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and began negotiations to try to get Donovan to come out and surrender. Police say negotiators spoke with Todd for nearly two hours before he hung up, leading the tactical team to enter the home and place him in custody. However, Todd was believed to have overdosed, leading emergency responders to take him to a hospital for treatment.

After Todd was out of the home, officers found the bodies of two victims, a man and a woman now known to be Sheila and Tyler Donovan, who had been shot.

12-Year-Old Among 5 Kansas City Area Victims in Recent E. Coli Outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The recent E. coli outbreak sickened at least five people in the Kansas City area, including a 12-year-old child. The Kansas City Health Department says the local victims experienced severe stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. KCTV reports that three were hospitalized for up to a week. Four of the five cases in Kansas City have been linked to the multistate outbreak connected with McDonald’s hamburgers, specifically the diced onions used in Quarter-Pounder sandwiches.

Feds Seek Solution to Toxic Algae Blooms at Milford Lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Toxic blue-green algae have bloomed on the biggest lake in Kansas for at least 14 years in a row. Efforts are underway to change that. In 2018, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service teamed up with state and local agencies to cut how much nitrogen and phosphorus washes into Milford Lake. They’ve spent about $6 million since then and will now repeat the investment. The pollution that fuels toxic algae often comes from fertilizers and livestock. Cities downstream along the Kansas River sometimes have to treat the toxins and odors out of drinking water. The federal program helps farmers use cover crops, for example, farm without tilling and minimize fertilizer application.

Lake visitors have to watch out for the algae. Matt Unruh, assistant director of the Kansas Water Office, says cities downstream sometimes have to treat the toxins and odors to remove them from drinking water. “Anyone that lives downstream or has water that’s sourced from the Kansas River has Milford Lake water that they’re getting on a day-to-day basis," he said. The Milford program helps farmers make changes - for example, using cover crops and keeping cattle out of creeks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issues advisories regarding algal blooms in Kansas lakes.

Report: More Kansas Kids Going Hungry

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – More Kansas children are going hungry. Others don't know when they'll get their next meal. Advocates are calling for change after new research revealed that food insecurity rose among children in every county in Kansas between 2021 and 2022. Food insecurity is defined as not knowing where your next meal might come from. The nonprofit advocacy group Kansas Action for Children says 1 in 5 Kansas children experienced food insecurity in 2022. That year, the state also saw the highest spike in child food insecurity rates in 10 years.

The Kansas Kids Count report largely attributes that to the end of pandemic-era relief programs. But spokesperson Jessica Herrera Russell says state laws also create barriers to aid, “... which is making it harder on families to get the support they need to make sure that they and their children are fed.” Russell says state lawmakers should remove those barriers and consider other cost-saving measures for families.

Cold Weather Rule Now in Effect Across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Cold Weather Rule is now in effect across Kansas. The rule is designed to help residents who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter. The rule will remain in effect through March 31. While the Cold Weather Rule is in effect, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer's service when the local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period. The Kansas Corporation Commission implemented the rule in the 1980s to prevent utility companies from disconnecting a customer's natural gas or electric service during periods of extreme cold.

Program Helps Women at Kansas Prison Stay Connected with Kids, Family

TOPEKA, Kan. – Literacy among prison inmates is often below basic reading levels. A program for the only women’s prison in Kansas wants to change that. the Kansas News Service reports that the effort is also helping incarcerated mothers and grandmothers connect with their families. The program operated by Fort Hays State University helps some of the women at the Topeka Correctional Facility boost their reading abilities. It also gives them confidence to read aloud to their children and grandchildren when they visit – or provide recordings for their loved ones. Dani Essman, the coordinator for learning activities for the prison, says reading provides a temporary escape and improves mental health. “When you read a book, you can be in a whole other world. You’re not in prison when you are reading a book,” she explained. Studies show inmates who remain connected to their families are less likely to return to prison. (Read more.)

Royals Keep Star Pitcher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The conclusion of last week’s World Series signaled a start to baseball’s off-season and the Kansas City Royals are already making waves. The Royals have retained starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who finished with a 13-9 record this season.

Chiefs Face Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The Kansas City Chiefs, the only undefeated team in the NFL, line up Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bucs come into Arrowhead with a four and four record and a two game losing streak. On the other hand... Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has 21 touchdown passes this season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has eight.

