Headlines for Wednesday, October 9, 2024

KU Launches Investigation of Instructor After Video Circulates Online

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – The University of Kansas is investigating after one of its instructors appeared to advocate violence against men who refuse to vote for a woman for president. A video of the remarks is circulating online. The Kansas News Service reports that it shows the instructor telling a class that some men won’t vote for a woman because they don’t think women are smart enough to be president. He appears in the video saying, “...we could line all those guys up and shoot them; they clearly don’t understand the way the world works." He then says, perhaps jokingly, to cut those remarks from the lesson’s recording. KU says the instructor is on administrative leave as it investigates. The video was taken earlier this semester, but KU would not confirm the name of the instructor or the course. KU says the instructor apologizes for the remarks.

==========

Longtime Democratic Lawmaker Appointed to Kansas Board of Regents

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a longtime Democratic lawmaker to the board that oversees the state’s public universities and community colleges. The Kansas News Service reports that the governor’s pick for the Kansas Board of Regents is Kathy Wolfe Moore, a close ally of Kelly’s who served 12 years as a state representative. Wolfe Moore currently works as an external liaison for the University of Kansas Health System and serves on the Wyandotte Economic Development Council. She has a bachelor’s degree in social welfare and a master’s in social work from the University of Kansas. Regent nominees go before the Kansas Senate for confirmation. If approved, Wolfe Moore would succeed Cynthia Lane, who resigned from the board in June.

==========

Number of Kansans Using 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Increases

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – More than two years after the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline launched, the number of Kansans using the service continues to grow. The Kansas News Service reports that the 988 lifeline provides round-the-clock support to anyone in a mental health or substance use crisis.

In Kansas, calls to the lifeline increased 68% in its second year. Text volume rose 45%. But Kansas Health Institute analyst Valentina Blanchard says the portion of requests answered by in-state counselors declined slightly. “There are workforce issues across all sectors. Crisis support is not immune to that,” she explained. Currently around 90% of calls and 50% of texts are answered by Kansas counselors. Officials say they’re working to improve that.

Laura Brake, with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, says the rising number of calls is tied to increased awareness about the service. She hopes that awareness continues to grow. “For many people, they think of it only in the category of suicide lifeline. But we need to make sure that the education is more around whatever your crisis is - whether it’s substance use, whether it’s suicide loss survivor," she said.

For crisis support, call or text 988. If you’re experiencing a medical emergency or overdose, call 911.

==========

Kansas School Districts Continue to Grapple with Teacher Vacancies

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A growing number of Kansas teachers are leaving the profession, and districts still struggle to fill teaching jobs. The Kansas News Service reports that this fall, Kansas school districts are reporting nearly 2,000 teacher vacancies. That's more than last year, even though schools hired hundreds of teachers in the meantime. Shane Carter with the State Department of Education says the shortage remains a challenge because a record number of Kansas teachers are leaving classrooms well before retirement. “If we take a look at the individuals that left the profession, it’s continued to increase since 2021. So this is the highest that I’ve seen it — ever,” Carter added. He says the largest percentage of teachers leaving have five to 10 years of experience. State education leaders say they plan to focus on retention efforts.

==========

Arson Blamed for Fatal Weekend Fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (Hutchinson Post) — Investigators say arson is to blame for a fatal weekend fire in Topeka. Topeka Fire Department spokesperson Rosie Nichols says Sunday's blaze at 1640 SW Buchanan Street was intentionally set. The Hutchinson Post reports that the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. A search of the residence yielded an individual on the second floor, who was later pronounced dead. Investigators have not publicly released the name of the victim.

==========

Kansas GOP Chairman Advocates Revision of Journalist Protections in Recent Newsletter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Republican Chairman Mike Brown says Congress should review the protections journalists have and overhaul certain federal agencies. In a recent GOP newsletter, Brown described protections for the media as too broad. He says major news outlets protect federal agencies that he and some other conservatives call the “deep state.” The Kansas News Service reports that Brown also called for many agencies to be overhauled, like the FBI and Department of Education. He says the Environmental Protection Agency should be eliminated. Democrats tell the Kansas Reflector that the statements are extremist and don’t align with what the state’s voters want.

==========

Drought Conditions Return to Great Plains and Midwest

UNDATED (HPM) – Fall is typically a drier time of the year for the Great Plains and Midwest. Harvest Public Media reports that drought conditions have now returned to the region, and experts are not seeing relief anytime soon. It’s dry and warm in much of the Midwest and Great Plains. Above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation are expected through the middle of October. For producers, this means some crops are drying out quickly during harvest. But it’s also leading to more serious issues, according to Dennis Todey, the director of the U.S Department of Agriculture Midwest Climate Hub. “We're starting to get low flow issues on the Mississippi River, and it's also starting to manifest itself in fire issues,” Todey warned. In the beef industry, ongoing drought conditions have shrunk cattle herds. Experts say if production continues to get tighter, beef prices will continue to rise. (Read more.)

==========

Bison Slated for Auction Next Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Anyone looking to start their own bison herd will have a big opportunity next month. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is holding a bison auction at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in McPherson County on November 6th. KSNT reports that wildlife officials plan to thin their herd by auctioning off 66 of their animals. The Maxwell Wildlife Refuge is located about six miles north of Canton in the Smoky Hills.

==========

Kansas Voter Registration Deadline Approaching; Advance Voting Begins October 16

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) – Kansans who are registered to vote can start casting advance ballots on Wednesday, October 16. The deadline for registering to vote is Tuesday, October 15. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Kansans can register to vote as late as 5 p.m. Oct. 15. If you have moved or changed names since the last time you cast a vote, you must re-register. Failure to meet the Oct. 15 deadline means people in those situations won't be able to vote this election cycle. Kansas allows voting 20 days before Election Day, which falls on Nov. 5 this year. Kansans will be able to cast their advance mail ballots as late as noon Nov. 4 in the general election. The deadline to apply for an advance mail ballot is Oct. 29. Voters can submit an application for an advance mail ballot at local election office websites, through the mail or in person.

==========

KC Man Faces Decades in Prison After Child Sexual Abuse Videos Found in His Possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man faces up to 75 years in prison after multiple videos of child sexual abuse were allegedly found in his possession. KCTV reports that 39-year-old Jontez E. Wilson has been charged with five counts of child pornography. The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the crimes allegedly took place in August 2023. Multiple videos that depicted child sexual abuse were found in Wilson’s possession. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for November 14. He faces between 5 and 15 years on each count - or a maximum of 75 years in prison.

==========

Governor Kelly Directs Flags on State Grounds to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Kansas Speaker of the House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Flags in the State of Kansas will be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sundown on Friday, Oct. 11, to honor former Kansas Speaker of the House Marvin Williams Barkis. Barkis died on July 19, 2024. Governor Laura Kelly issued the order for the change in display of the flags, Executive Order #20-30, in July.

==========

Royals Face Yankees in Game 3 of ALDS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Royals host the New York Yankees tonight (WED) in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:08. This will be the first game at Kauffman Stadium since September 22nd. That's when the Royals were in the midst of a 7-game losing streak. But since then, the Royals have turned things around. They’re now tied 1-1 in the best-of-5 series against the Yankees.

==========

