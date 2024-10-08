Headlines for Tuesday, October 8, 2024

KC Enjoys Big Monday Night as Chiefs and Royals Both Capture Victories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - It was a winning night for both of Kansas City’s major league teams. The Chiefs beat the Saints, 26-13, at Arrowhead Stadium, and in New York, the Royals defeated the Yankees, 4-2, in the playoffs. Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker capped the scoring with three minutes, three seconds left in the game on a 38-yard field goal. By then, the Royals game had gone final, which means there will be two games this week at Kauffman Stadium. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on a bye week, says he’d like to attend Game 3 of the best-of-5 series. "Obviously, we know that fans at Arrowhead are going to be loud, raucous and be really into the game. But I haven’t got to experience that at a sold-out Kauffman stadium, with the playoffs and that stuff," Mahomes said. The Chiefs and the Vikings are the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten teams through five games this season. Meanwhile, the series between the Royals and the Yankees is tied at one game apiece after the Royals’ 4-2 win in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Game Three of the ALDL will take place Wednesday night at 7:08 pm.

Kansas Sends Search & Rescue Task Force to Florida

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The state of Kansas is sending a swift water search and rescue team to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s arrival. Kansas Task Force 2 was deployed to Florida Sunday night.

The task force includes personnel from the State Fire Marshal's Office as well as first responders from Johnson County, Manhattan, Salina, Chanute, Cherryvale, Neodesha and Wichita.

Their mission will be to search for and rescue individuals and pets, as well as provide basic life support medical care.

Kansas Residents Can Apply Free to Kansas Universities Until October 9

EMPORIA, Kan. (KVOE) – Kansas residents thinking of attending undergraduate-level courses at a Kansas college or university can apply at no cost through Wednesday, October 9. KVOE reports that the Kansas Board of Regents is touting its program called Apply Free Days. First-time college students, returning students, transfer students or students looking for a second undergraduate credential, residents can apply to any Kansas university, public college, independent college, technical college or community college. The offer applies to undergraduate programs leading to bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees or certificates. Applications to graduate-level programs are not eligible. Apply Free Days end Wednesday, October 9. More information is online at kansasregents.org/applyfree.

KU School of Social Welfare Aims to Eliminate Health Inequities in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) –There’s a new research center at the University of Kansas School of Social Welfare. The Kansas News Service reports that the project aims to eliminate health inequities in the state. The Center for the Advancement of Health Equity will serve as a hub for scholars and community members to find solutions for health equity and access issues. Co-director Jason Matejakowski says they’ll focus on social determinants of health, like housing, food insecurity and access to care to make health outcomes better. “We have lofty goals, but we've got a good team of experts. I'm not sure I like using that word all the time, but folks who are dedicated to this type of work and research and collaboration,” he explained. Matejakowski says they’re recruiting research affiliates to join.

Carrie Wendel-Hummell, co-director of the Center, says one of the major goals is collaboration. She says they'll bring community members and researchers together to address health inequities. “So, I would say, like our long term goal, elimination of health inequities, would put us out of business. And I think we would all be OK with that," she explained. Wendel-Hummell says the center will also provide training to address the growing need for more social workers who can focus on behavioral health.

WSU Denies Report of School President's Alleged Plagiarism

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita State University says President Rick Muma did not engage in misconduct after a media report alleges his 2004 dissertation was plagiarized. A Kansas Reflector article alleges that the university president copied dozens of passages in his doctoral dissertation years ago. The Kansas News Service reports that in an email to university employees, Muma says the passages in question were not properly cited when his dissertation was originally published. He also says after the Reflector originally contacted him for the story, the university launched an inquiry that made the same conclusion. The university inquiry did not find that Muma engaged in misconduct. However, Muma says he’s “taking steps to make corrections” to the passages in question.

Teen Pleads Guilty to Murder Charges in Olathe

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCUR) – A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to murder and other charges for a 2022 fatal shooting at Black Bob Park in Olathe. KCUR reports that his was the last of four cases from the incident to be resolved. In all, four teens were charged in the murder of nineteen-year-old Marco Cardino. The suspects were 13 and 14 years old at the time of the alleged drug deal gone wrong. The final teenager was tried as an adult, and pleaded guilty to second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. He will be sentenced in December. Previously, two other teen boys pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. They were sentenced last spring to serve time in a juvenile correctional facility until they are twenty-two and a half. One teen girl pleaded no contest to aggravated battery last summer.

KC Man Faces Decades in Prison After Child Sexual Abuse Videos Found in His Possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man faces up to 75 years in prison after multiple videos of child sexual abuse were allegedly found in his possession. KCTV reports that 39-year-old Jontez E. Wilson has been charged with five counts of child pornography. The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the crimes allegedly took place in August 2023. Multiple videos that depicted child sexual abuse were found in Wilson’s possession. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for November 14. He faces between 5 and 15 years on each count - or a maximum of 75 years in prison.

Voter Registration Deadlines Near in Kansas and Missouri

UNDATED (KPR) - The November general election is less than a month away. Millions of people in Kansas and Missouri will vote on a myriad of races and constitutional amendments. The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Wednesday (October 9th). In Kansas, the deadline is October 15th. Advance voting in Kansas begins October 16th. The general election is November 5th.

