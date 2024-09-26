Headlines for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Kansas Sending Emergency Crews to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Helene

TOPEKA, Kan. (JC Post) - The state of Kansas is sending emergency rescue teams to Florida to assist in responding to Hurricane Helene. The Kansas Department of Emergency Management says the state has sent a swift water search and rescue team to help out as the storm heads toward landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region. The Junction City Post reports that teams left last night from Olathe and Wichita. They will conduct search and rescue operations. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management received the request from Florida and the task force was sent as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate, mutual aid agreement that facilitates interstate assistance in response and recovery operations during a disaster.

==========

Kansas Public Defenders Seek More Funding

UNDATED (KNS) – Public defenders in Kansas say they’re underpaid and overwhelmed. The Kansas News Service reports that those lawyers are now turning to the governor’s office for more funding. It’s a common phrase on crime shows: "If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you.” But TV often does not show how under-resourced public defenders are. The Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services is requesting an $11 million boost to help keep public defenders from quitting for more lucrative jobs. Executive Director Heather Cessna says Kansas has a constitutional and ethical obligation to properly represent someone who’s facing jail time. “You know that old adage that they say that budgets are you know, not just budgets. They're your priorities. It shows what your values are,” she explained. Cessna says that funding is needed to lower the likelihood of wrongful convictions.

==========

New Kansas Law Calls for State IT Systems Overhaul

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers want to beef up the state’s online security of sensitive information. The Kansas News Service reports that a new state law calls for overhauling the state’s information technology systems and cybersecurity protocols. The law lays out plans to consolidate the state’s cybersecurity systems into a centralized structure by mid-2027. The law also requires standardized security policies for all state agencies. Republican Representative Blake Carpenter helped craft the new law. He says modern warfare includes cyber attacks and the state needs to protect Kansas residents. “If we don’t start taking the necessary steps now, our citizens could end up feeling it if we do end up in a conflict,” Carpenter added. He says efforts to bolster the state’s online systems increased after foreign cyber criminals hacked the Kansas judicial branch last year.

==========

Two Teens Accused in Killing of Popular Kansas City Chef to Remain in Custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers charged in connection with the shooting death of a popular Kansas City, Missouri chef will remain in custody for now. KCTV reports that both suspects attended a hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse Wednesday morning. One of the teenage suspects is referred to as KH in court because he is 15 years old and legally considered a juvenile. A judge scheduled a December 4 certification hearing to determine whether he will be tried as an adult. The second teenager, referred to as LM, is charged with second-degree murder. He is also under the age of 18. The same judge scheduled a December 18 hearing to determine whether LM will be tried as an adult. The two teenagers are accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Shaun Brady last month in the parking lot of his restaurant, Brady’s & Fox.

==========

KBI Investigates Discovery of Skeletal Remains in Wilson County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office after skeletal remains were found in a rural area. KSNW reports that local police requested help from the KBI Wednesday after locating the remains in a pasture east of Neodesha. Investigators confirmed the remains were human. An autopsy is scheduled but the KBI says positive identification may take longer than usual due to the condition of the remains. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

==========

Near-Death Incidents Reported at Kansas Foster Care Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (The Beacon) - More troubling reports about the Kansas foster care system. This year, emergency crews rushed to a Topeka foster care facility two times to save the lives of children. The Beacon reports that poor supervision at foster care offices has become a problem. One child took muscle relaxants and was overdosing. Another child found glass and cut their arms and neck. The incidents happened at a KVC Kansas office in Topeka in May and June. Foster care agencies can’t comment on individual cases, so it's difficult to know how often employees at the private agency checked on the children in their care or how many staff members were watching them.

Linda Bass, with KVC Kansas, told lawmakers that the state needs to invest more in prevention services to keep kids out of offices. “Maybe there is still a perception out there that we have three, four, five (and) eight-year-olds in the office. We do not," she said. "We have teens that have come into care because their parents were overwhelmed.” The state doesn’t publicly report when kids nearly die in state care, so it remains unclear how often this happens.

But lawmakers, like state Senator Molly Baumgardner, say they want to know more about incidents where kids in foster care are in danger. "All we ask is when something occurs that is out of the ordinary, include that in the report," she said. "Historically, this committee has learned what is really going on from our foster kids when we get a phone call from the reporter.”

==========

Major Presidential Disaster Declaration Approved for Kansas Following Summer Storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - President Joe Biden has granted Governor Laura Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration following summer storm damage in 14 Kansas counties. Severe storms, including tornadoes and flooding, hit parts of the state in late June and early July (June 26 to July 7).

The presidential declaration allows state and local levels of government to apply for federal funds for the repair or replacement of infrastructure damaged by the disaster. Certain private nonprofit organizations that provide essential services, such as rural electric cooperatives, can also apply for the federal funding.

Counties covered by the disaster declaration include Chase, Clark, Comanche, Doniphan, Finney, Geary, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Meade, Scott, Thomas and Wabaunsee.

===========

KU Announces Plans to Consolidate Diversity Offices

UNDATED (KNS) – The University of Kansas told students this month that it’s consolidating some diversity offices into one new Center for Student Engagement. The Kansas News Service reports that the move follows a new state law that bars universities from requiring diversity statements in hiring or admissions. So far both KU and Wichita State University have also merged some diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, offices. KU junior Monty Coash-Johnson says the change makes it hard for students from diverse backgrounds to have their own spaces on campus. “This is overcompliance. It is essentially saying that KU is scared, so we’re going to work ahead to try and deplete everything with DEI,” he added. Public universities across the country are scaling back diversity programs as states threaten to withhold funding from schools that support DEI efforts.

==========

City of Topeka Giving Away Free Computers to Qualifying Area Residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Qualifying area residents could receive a free computer as part of the city of Topeka's digital equity initiative. The TSC–Get Digital initiative is working to connect Topeka neighbors. WIBW reports that Topeka and Shawnee County residents who are between the ages of 18 and 59 years old and reside in the areas of Auburn, Dover, Rossville, Silver Lake, Tecumseh, Topeka, or Wakarusa could be eligible. To qualify, a person must also receive SNAP benefits, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, be part of the Veterans Pension Benefit Program, or have a household income that is less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines. Those interested in receiving a computer must pre-qualify by calling 785-368-3098 by September 27. The computers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

==========

Number of Tourists Visiting Kansas Grows Past Pre-Pandemic Levels

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The number of tourists in Kansas and how much they spent grew past pre-pandemic numbers last year, according to a new report. KMUW reports that the state had about 38 million visitors in 2023, up 4% from the prior year. That's also more than the number of visitors the state got in 2019, the year before the pandemic hit and tourism numbers crashed. Brigette Jobe is the director of Kansas Tourism. She said last year, major events like music festivals and concerts started returning to Kansas -- and Missouri. "I do know people who came to the Taylor Swift concert and stayed in hotels on the Kansas side. We know the Taylor Swift Effect is real, and holding those major events in the state or close by do affect us," she added. Visitor spending in Kansas reached $8 billion dollars last year, almost 5% more than 2022.

==========

Riley County Authorities Investigate Scam Involving Impersonation of a Police Officer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County authorities are investigating a scam involving a person impersonating a police officer. WIBW reports that Riley County police learned of the incident, which allegedly occurred in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Road, on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said a 38-year-old man listed as the victim in the case reportedly withdrew money from his bank and deposited it into a CoinStar machine in a scam that involved an unknown person posing as a lieutenant from the Riley County Police Department. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Anyone with information can call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

==========

Advocacy Group Seeks Ban on Indoor Casino Smoking in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – An advocacy group says indoor smoking at Kansas casinos is linked to gambling addiction. The Kansas News Service reports that the group is urging policymakers to ban smoking indoors during the next legislative session. Casinos are one of the last places where Kansans can legally smoke indoors. The advocacy group Americans for Nonsmokers Rights sent open letters to Kansas regulators and state leadership asking them to address the relationship between smoking and problem gambling. Traci Kennedy is the group’s Midwest state strategist. She says banning smoking indoors would mean smokers would have to take frequent breaks from gambling. “And that action of taking a break is really an important component of addressing problem gambling,” Kennedy added. A bill that would have banned smoking in Kansas casinos failed to advance earlier this year, but advocates say they’re going to try again next year. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission says it is neutral on the issue.

==========

Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Parts of Geary County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After nearly a week, parts of Geary County are no longer in a boil water advisory. KSNT TV reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday that the boil water advisory for Geary County Water District 2 has been rescinded. The advisory was issued September 20th after the system failed to maintain the minimum chlorine residual levels required. The KDHE says samples tested from that water district now show no evidence of bacteriological contamination.

==========

Nitrate Concentrations Exceeded Safe Drinking Standards for May and June in Many Corn Belt Waterways

UNDATED (HPM) – Nitrate concentrations exceeded safe drinking water standards in many rivers and streams across the Corn Belt during much of May and June. Harvest Public Media reports that decades of data reveal it’s part of a pattern. Nitrate loads in waterways tend to drop during drought years and spike shortly after. The U.S. Geological Survey collects a lot of this data. Steve Kalkhoff, a hydrologist with the USGS, says that they “...do see that, you know, in the last three years, concentrations and loads were substantially less...but then again, in 2024 when we've had higher flow, you know, more normal rainfall, the concentrations have increased again.” When it rains after a dry period, accumulated nitrates from farm fertilizer and soil microbes wash into streams, rivers and lakes. Experts say certain conservation practices, like cover crops, prairie strips and saturated buffers help keep nutrients in fields.

==========

KU School of Music to Celebrate 100th Vespers Performance in December

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas School of Music will celebrate a major milestone this year as the annual Vespers Concert turns 100. A celebration is planned December 8 at the Lied Center of Kansas. There will be two performances - one at 2:30 pm and another at 7:30 pm. The School of Music will also feature a special Alumni Choir filled with performers from decades past. In addition, the KU School of Music will present Jazz Vespers at 7:30 pm on December 11 at the Lied Center.

"This celebration is a testament to the rich musical tradition and cultural legacy that Vespers has built over the past century,” said Paul Popiel, dean of the School of Music. “It’s a joy to reflect on the countless performers, conductors and audience members who have been part of this cherished event." (Read more.)

==========

KU and Arrowhead Stadium Still Don't Have a Signed Contract, Hours from Scheduled Game

UNDATED (KCUR) – Less than 72 hours before a KU football game is scheduled to kick off at Arrowhead Stadium, the University of Kansas and the Kansas City Chiefs still don’t have a signed contract. KCUR reports that KU is playing five of its home games at Arrowhead as a 450-million-dollar renovation continues at Memorial Stadium on campus. The change was announced in January, but in that time lawyers for KU and Chiefs have yet to sign a contract, even though preparations are underway at Arrowhead for the game against Texas Christian University on Saturday. A spokesman for KU Athletics says it’s a complex contract and insurance coverage is one of the hang-ups, but says the games at Arrowhead will be played.

KU played its first two home games at Children’s Mercy Park, home to Sporting KC, and that contract covered just four pages.

==========

Royals Still Have a Chance for Post-Season Wild Card Spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - The Kansas City Royals are just a bit closer to slipping into a Wild Card berth after beating the Washington Nationals Wednesday night. KSHB TV reports that the Royals now need to win three more games to clinch a Wild Card spot. Kansas City shut out the Nationals Wednesday 3-to-0. The Royals also shut out the Washington team 1-to-0 on Tuesday night to put an end to a seven game losing skid. They will try to sweep the series when they face the Nationals again Thursday afternoon. The Royals will wrap up the regular season with a weekend series in Atlanta.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

