Headlines for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Near-Death Incidents Reported at Kansas Foster Care Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (The Beacon) - More troubling reports about the Kansas foster care system. This year, emergency crews rushed to a Topeka foster care facility two times to save the lives of children. The Beacon reports that poor supervision at foster care offices has become a problem. One child took muscle relaxants and was overdosing. Another child found glass and cut their arms and neck. The incidents happened at a KVC Kansas office in Topeka in May and June. Foster care agencies can’t comment on individual cases, so it's difficult to know how often employees at the private agency checked on the children in their care or how many staff members were watching them.

Linda Bass, with KVC Kansas, told lawmakers that the state needs to invest more in prevention services to keep kids out of offices. “Maybe there is still a perception out there that we have three, four, five (and) eight-year-olds in the office. We do not," she said. "We have teens that have come into care because their parents were overwhelmed.” The state doesn’t publicly report when kids nearly die in state care, so it remains unclear how often this happens.

But lawmakers, like state Senator Molly Baumgardner, say they want to know more about incidents where kids in foster care are in danger. "All we ask is when something occurs that is out of the ordinary, include that in the report," she said. "Historically, this committee has learned what is really going on from our foster kids when we get a phone call from the reporter.”

Major Presidential Disaster Declaration Approved for Kansas Following Summer Storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - President Joe Biden has granted Governor Laura Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration following summer storm damage in 14 Kansas counties. Severe storms, including tornadoes and flooding, hit parts of the state in late June and early July (June 26 to July 7).

The presidential declaration allows state and local levels of government to apply for federal funds for the repair or replacement of infrastructure damaged by the disaster. Certain private nonprofit organizations that provide essential services, such as rural electric cooperatives, can also apply for the federal funding.

Counties included in the disaster declaration include Chase, Clark, Comanche, Doniphan, Finney, Geary, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Meade, Scott, Thomas and Wabaunsee.

Congress Aims to Increase Oversight of Chinese Companies Purchasing U.S. Land

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. House passed a bill this month that would increase oversight of Chinese companies with ties to the Communist Party from buying U.S. farmland. Harvest Public Media reports that Chinese entities own less than 1% of American farmland. Still, Congressional members from both parties continue to express concern about Chinese ownership of American land, particularly land located near U.S. military sites. David Ortega is a professor at Michigan State University who studies international food policy. He says if the bill becomes law it may become harder for farmers to sell products to China. "China can very well retaliate and it would be far easier for a country like China to find new sources of agricultural products than it is for, you know, American farmers to find a new market for our products," Ortega explained. The Biden administration called the bill "unnecessary", saying existing legislation already achieves these goals.

Advocacy Group Seeks Ban on Indoor Casino Smoking in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – An advocacy group says indoor smoking at Kansas casinos is linked to gambling addiction. The Kansas News Service reports that the group is urging policymakers to ban smoking indoors during the next legislative session. Casinos are one of the last places where Kansans can legally smoke indoors. The advocacy group Americans for Nonsmokers Rights sent open letters to Kansas regulators and state leadership asking them to address the relationship between smoking and problem gambling. Traci Kennedy is the group’s Midwest state strategist. She says banning smoking indoors would mean smokers would have to take frequent breaks from gambling. “And that action of taking a break is really an important component of addressing problem gambling,” Kennedy added. A bill that would have banned smoking in Kansas casinos failed to advance earlier this year, but advocates say they’re going to try again next year. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission says it is neutral on the issue.

Window Washer Rescued from 23rd Floor of KC Skyscraper After Dangling from Harness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - Equipment failure is blamed after a window washer was left dangling in the air near the 23rd floor of a Kansas City skyscraper. The Kansas City Fire Department sent crews to One Kansas City Place Tuesday morning where they found a window washer dangling from a broken harness outside the building. WDAF-TV reports that a worker with Santa Fe Glass happened to be at the building and helped firefighters remove a glass window so firefighters could safely pull the window washer inside the building.

Machinists Union Members at Textron Aviation Go on Strike in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Machinists Union workers at Textron Aviation began their strike Monday after voting down a contract offer over the weekend. Many workers on the picket line say they weren’t satisfied with the company’s offers dealing with health insurance and time off. No date has been set for the company and union to resume contract negotiations. The Kansas News Service reports that nearly 5 thousand employees are represented by the union at Textron Aviation, one of Wichita’s largest employers. Workers say they will continue to strike at the company's east and west campuses until a new contract is approved.

KU Health and K-State Partner to Find Ways to Improve Rural Health

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas State University and the University of Kansas Health System are teaming up with a hospital system in Phillips County, Kansas, to improve rural health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the pilot program in Phillips County, in the northwestern part of the state, is part of the K-State 105 program, an initiative designed to build the economy across Kansas. K-State and KU will help facilitate meetings with community stakeholders in Phillips County to talk about what health services they need. Hospital CEO Tara Overmiller says they’ve held similar forums in the past but didn’t have the bandwidth to do what the pilot will. “Coming up with the formats, coming up with the questions, mining all the data, giving it back to the community members and keeping the train moving forward. It was very difficult for us to do all that heavy lifting,” Overmiller explained. Overmiller says she’s excited to see what comes of the pilot.

KU School of Music to Celebrate 100th Vespers Performance in December

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas School of Music will celebrate a major milestone this year as the annual Vespers Concert turns 100. A celebration is planned December 8 at the Lied Center of Kansas. There will be two performances - one at 2:30 pm and another at 7:30 pm. The School of Music will also feature a special Alumni Choir filled with performers from decades past. In addition, the KU School of Music will present Jazz Vespers at 7:30 pm on December 11 at the Lied Center.

"This celebration is a testament to the rich musical tradition and cultural legacy that Vespers has built over the past century,” said Paul Popiel, dean of the School of Music. “It’s a joy to reflect on the countless performers, conductors and audience members who have been part of this cherished event." (Read more.)

