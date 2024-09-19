Headlines for Thursday, September 19, 2024

String of Recent School Threats Made Across Kansas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - In the wake of this month's school shooting in Georgia, numerous threats have been made against schools in Kansas. In Georgia, a 14-year-old boy is charged with fatally shooting two students and two teachers. In Kansas, most of the threats against schools have been made online. Since Tuesday of last week, threats have been made against multiple Kansas City area schools, as well as schools in Salina, Hays, Newton and Junction City.

One of the threats involved Junction City Middle School. That threat, spread on social media, reportedly included names of students and staff members in USD 475. KWCH TV reports that a student has been charged with making the threat against the middle school.

An 18-year-old was taken into custody in connection with a threat against Leavenworth High school and a Salina man was also arrested for making a similar threat.

==========

Nonprofit Organization Sends Ballot Applications Containing Major Mistake to Thousands in Johnson County

UNDATED (KNS) – A political nonprofit says it accidentally sent Kansas ballot applications containing a key mistake to tens of thousands of Johnson County voters. The Center for Voter Information, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., has heard complaints in past elections about sending mailers in error. The Kansas News Service reports that the organization's ballot applications in Johnson County listed an incorrect address for the local election office. Fred Sherman is the appointed county election commissioner. He says incidents like this can exacerbate fears about the voting process. “There is some kind of what I consider to be anxiety by voters over the whole vote by mail process, but it is a valid way of requesting and voting in the November general election coming up,” he added. Sherman says voters can check their registration status at VoteKansas.gov.

==========

Kansas Educators Try to Address Chronic Problem of Cell Phone Use in Schools

UNDATED (KNS) – A group appointed by Kansas education leaders will offer recommendations about the use of cell phones in schools. The Kansas News Service reports that the group has been meeting weekly to discuss Jonathan Haidt’s book, “The Anxious Generation,” and how screen time and social media affect young people. Members recently heard from counselors and other experts who say schools should limit the time kids spend on screens. Shelby Burnett is a social worker in the Basehor-Linwood school district near Kansas City. She says it’s hard to restrict students’ screen time when so many classroom lessons depend on computers. “How are we accurately monitoring how much time a student is on their devices at school, knowing that we are in a technologically based education system right now?,” she asked. State school board members have said they support guidelines but don’t want to impose statewide restrictions.

==========

City of Wichita to Invest in More Security Measures Following Cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The city of Wichita says nearly 77,000 police case records were accessed during a cyberattack earlier this year. KMUW reports that the records were exposed due to a vulnerability in a third-party software the department uses. The attack was restricted to the police department and did not include other parts of the city government. The city says as a result of the cyber attack, it’s investing in increased security measures to avoid future problems. The city says it will have to pay a $250 thousand dollar insurance deductible for costs associated with the attack.

(–Earlier reporting–)

More than 70,000 Wichita Police Records Compromised in Massive Cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tens of thousands of police records were compromised in a massive cyberattack against the city of Wichita. The attack that happened in May brought city systems offline for nearly a month, from the library to public safety. KWCH TV reports that the Russian hacker group, Lockbit, claimed responsibility for the attack. The city says about 77,000 police cases were breached, including incident and arrest reports. That information included names, birthdates, social security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

City officials say no financial information or credit card information was stolen. While insurance will cover most of the cost of recovering from the attack, the city will still have to pay a deductible of $250,000. Four months after the cyberattack, all city systems are now back online.

Anyone concerned about personal information that could have been compromised can find guidance on security steps to take at identitytheft.gov/databreach.

===========

Kansas DCF Denies Records Request in Case Where Child’s Remains Were Found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Children and Families has denied a TV stations' request for any records relating to a case in Rose Hill, where a child’s remains were found buried in a backyard. The remains were found September 11th. KSN News requested all documents from the agency relating to the address where the remains were found. The department responded to the TV station's request, saying that the Kansas open records law does not require them to release the records and that the agency has not determined a finding of abuse or neglect in the case. The denial also says no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

==========

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles South-Central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A small earthquake rattled parts of south-central Kansas Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded shortly before midnight near Danville in Harper County. KSNW TV reports that residents of Danville and nearby Anthony reported feeling the quake. Geologists say damage is unlikely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

==========

New Grant Program to Aid Unpaid Caregivers to Those with Dementia

UNDATED (KNS) – A new grant program in Kansas offers $1,000 annually to unpaid caregivers of someone with dementia. The Kansas News Service reports that the funding is for Kansas residents who are 18 or older and live with the person they are caring for. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 89,000 Kansas residents are caring for people with dementia. And they provide more than $1.9 billion of unpaid work. Jamie Gideon of the Alzheimer’s Association says the funding can be used to alleviate that workload, like paying for adult day care. She says many caregivers prioritize their loved one’s health over their own. “And so we don’t want them to have to make that choice. And hopefully let them be able to live a full life as well,” she added. Caregivers can apply for the grants with their local agency on aging.

==========

Lenexa Denies Permit to Turn Hotel into Homeless Shelter

LENEXA, Kan. (Johnson County Post) – The Lenexa City Council has rejected a plan to turn a hotel into a year-round homeless shelter in Johnson County. The Johnson County Post reports that the city council voted to deny a special permit needed to move forward on the plan. The county first put forward the proposal last year, framing it as a unique opportunity to address the growing issue of homelessness. But Lenexa planning officials argued it could negatively affect other properties and become a financial drain on the city. The shelter plan also received intense pushback from residents.

==========

Kansas Members of Congress Call on Postmaster General to Address Mail Delivery Problems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - Members of Congress from Kansas and Missouri are calling on the U.S. Postmaster General to fix problems with mail delivery in the Kansas City area. A letter from Kansas Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner and Democrat Sharice Davids follows increasing complaints from residents about mail that arrives delayed, or not at all. A study of the distribution centers in the Kansas City area found problems with property conditions and mail clearance times. Federal lawmakers say the USPS should ensure all locations are complying with mail processing procedures.

==========

Audit Shows Kansas Foster Children Still Struggling, Even After Lawsuit Settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (The Beacon) — Young people in foster care in Kansas are struggling to get quality mental health care and stable housing, an audit of the state’s foster care system found. The report says foster children are moving to more homes and getting fewer timely mental health services. The Beacon reports that Kansas Appleseed, the National Center for Youth Law and Children’s Rights all sued Kansas over poor treatment of foster kids in 2018. The state settled the lawsuit in 2020 and agreed to a list of court-mandated reforms. Failing to make progress could land the case back in court. Statistics for 2023 show the state is falling short of those goals and falling further behind on them. A previous audit said just under three out of four kids got proper mental health services. Now, barely over half of foster kids are getting help. Governor Laura Kelly said the report showed great progress in foster care, despite data to the contrary, but said much more work needs to be done.

==========

Experts Say Mussel Species Stocked in Kansas Streams Surviving

UNDATED (KMUW) – Two mussel species stocked in Kansas streams and rivers last year appear to be surviving, state officials say -- a good sign for the conservation practice. KMUW reports that historically, freshwater mussel populations have been diminished by water pollution and mussel harvests. But Kansas is attempting to reverse the decline by stocking protected mussel species in rivers and streams. The department of wildlife and parks put eighty-five hundred back in southeast Kansas last fall. Trevor Starks is the state's aquatic species recovery coordinator. This summer, he found evidence that mussels stocked last year in Neosho County survived. "That's the big 'hooray,' like, that's a big, a good, awesome first step. The thought is, with these areas, that water quality has gotten better," Starks said. A small sampling of mussels stocked at another site last fall also survived the winter. The state has added about eleven thousand more mussels to Kansas waters since last fall.

==========

Kansas Turnpike Warns of New Text Message Scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority is warning people about a new scam involving text messages. The KTA says the scammer is sending out text messages that look like they are from the Turnpike Authority - but they are not. In this so-called smishing scam, people get a text message that looks official, saying they owe turnpike fees and must pay them in order to avoid additional fees. The fake text messages include a link but Turnpike officials say: don't click on the link. The KTA says it does NOT send unsolicited text messages, let alone messages that ask for money. The FBI says toll agencies across the country have reported similar scams.

==========

Egg Prices Increase Following Bird Flu Outbreaks

UNDATED (HPM) – Egg prices are higher than usual, selling for about $3.30 per dozen in recent months. Experts say that's mostly due to multiple bird flu outbreaks throughout the country that resulted in a loss of thousands of hens. Lee Schulz, an economics professor at Iowa State University, says demand for eggs always goes up around this time of year. That, coupled with bird flu, is what's sent prices up. “Demand has been stronger than we've seen the last couple of years for eggs. And especially as you look at really the dog days of summer. And I think that's where you really started to see the uptick in egg prices,” Schulz told Harvest Public Media. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price of wholesale eggs is expected to drop in the coming months.

==========

Kansas State Fair Draws Nearly 329,000 Visitors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas State Fair attracted nearly 329,000 visitors during its 10-day run in Hutchinson. Fair officials say fantastic weather likely contributed to this year's strong turnout. Next year's fair will run from September 5–14.

===========

