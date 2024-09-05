Headlines for Thursday, September 5, 2024

Kansas 2nd and 3rd District Candidates Speak at Chamber Forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas voters heard from candidates running for the state’s 2nd Congressional District Wednesday night at a forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. Republican Derek Schmidt and Democrat Nancy Boyda answered questions on immigration, taxes and more. Schmidt says one of his top priorities is reining in what he calls over-regulation by federal agencies. “It’ll take a long time to get out, and it’s not gonna be headline-grabbing. It’s gonna be down in the weeds, roll up your sleeves- do the dirty work of oversight," he said.

Boyda calls herself a centrist - criticizing what she describes as an ineffective and partisan U.S. Congress. “Doing anything I can to get the Right and the Left to speak to each other- that’s just what I’ve been about for 20 years," she said. The 2nd District seat is open this November because Republican incumbent Jake LaTurner did not seek reelection. Moderators asked candidates about topics like health care, immigration and the economy.

At the same forum, a Republican candidate running in the 3rd Congressional District made his case to voters. Prasanth Reddy is running against Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids in the Kansas City area. Reddy says the government should do more to support businesses because of what they provide to the broader community. "It’s work ethic, right? People don’t think about it. That’s important; culturally, that’s important. You know, another thing that work provides is some meaning in life," he said. Davids did not attend the forum due to a scheduling conflict, but told the chamber she plans to visit one of its other events soon.

==========

Thieves Posing as Food Delivery Drivers Steal Meals in Kansas City

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) – Thieves - posing as food delivery drivers - have been walking into Kansas City area restaurants and making off with other people's orders. WDAF TV reports that one local restaurant owner said thieves -- posing as delivery drivers for DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub -- stole hundreds of dollars of food from all four of his restaurants in the Kansas City metro. The restaurants have implemented new security plans to prevent such thefts going forward.

==========

Wichita Vaudeville Theatre to Receive Major Renovation

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – One of the country’s last remaining vaudeville theaters will soon undergo a major renovation, officials announced Wednesday. The Kansas News Service reports that when the Orpheum Theatre opened in 1922, it was a jewel of the vaudeville circuit. Starting next summer, it will close for a year while crews complete a long-awaited, complete restoration of the aging venue. Orpheum director Stacee Olden says the $9.5 million project calls for new floors, seats, stage rigging and other updates. Supporters still need to raise $2.6 million. “The people of Wichita are ready and want to see this beautiful entertainment venue in the heart of downtown restored to its former glory and continue on for a second century,” she added. Crews also plan to restore Edison-style lights that create a night sky effect across the Orpheum’s blue-painted ceiling.

==========

Former Kansas Sheriff's Deputy Guilty of Child Sex Crimes

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) - A former Kansas sheriff's deputy will be sentenced next month (OCT) for committing child sex crimes. Prosecutors say Michael Tennyson, a former Allen County sheriff's deputy, admitted earlier this week that he was sexually involved with a 15-year-old runaway. WDAF TV reports that Tennyson pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of indecent solicitation of a minor. He was charged in March after authorities tracked a 15-year-old runaway from Hays to Tennyson's residence in Iola.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office fired him immediately. Tennyson had only been a deputy for three months. He'll be sentenced in October.

==========

Kansas State Fair Begins 10-Day Run Friday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KPR/KSNW) - The Kansas State Fair kicks-off Friday, beginning its 10-day run in Hutchinson. Like so many other organizations, the Kansas State Fair has a new mobile app for iPhone and Android devices. Fair-goers can use the app to purchase tickets or find out where to buy a Pronto Pup or a funnel cake. KSNW TV reports that fair officials are hoping to attract 350,000 people this year, which would break pre-COVID attendance records. The fair runs through September 15th.

==========

Former Neosho County Attorney Pleads Guilty to Misusing Public Funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The former Neosho County Attorney, Linus Thuston, has pleaded guilty to the misuse of public funds. Such a conviction requires a person to forfeit his public office but Thuston already resigned his position last month. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says Thuston also pleaded guilty to a sales tax violation. Thuston was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by a year of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $600 in restitution. As a condition of his probation, Thuston is prohibited from serving in public office.

==========

Geary County Sheriff: Soldier Drowns at Milford Lake

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Geary County Sheriff's Office has identified a person who drowned over the weekend in Milford Lake. KSNT reports that the drowning victim is 29-year-old Ismael Ouedraogo, a soldier at nearby Fort Riley. Witnesses say he was seen swimming Saturday near some buoys when he went under the water and did not resurface. Bystanders recovered him about 10 minutes later and tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

==========

Inmate at Northwest Kansas Correctional Facility Found Dead in Cell

NORTON, Kan. (KPR) — An inmate at the Norton Correctional Facility has died. Corrections officials say 46-year-old Joshua Wilburn was found dead in his cell Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. Wilburn was serving 1.5 years for five counts of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act stemming from prior convictions in Wisconsin. He had been incarcerated at Norton since April of this year.

==========

Food Assistance Still Available for Low-Income Kansas Families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Low-income Kansas families still have time to apply for a summer food program that offers $120 in grocery assistance. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food program this year. It’s available to all Kansas school children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. Families have until September 11th to apply through the Kansas Department for Children and Families website. Haley Kottler, with the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, says grocery assistance is crucial. “With inflation, we know that families are cash-strapped,” Kottler said, “So, if we can get more in the food budget for them, families are a lot better off.” Kansas Appleseed works to fight poverty across the state. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food benefits this year. More than a quarter-million Kansas children could qualify for the program.

==========

Contaminated Feed from Kansas Kills 70 Horses in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Nearly 70 horses in Oklahoma were killed by contaminated feed that came from Kansas. The president of Livestock Nutrition Center has admitted that a shipment of horse feed sent to a rodeo company in Oklahoma was contaminated with an additive (Monensin) that is toxic to horses. KWCH TV reports that the additive is often used in cattle feed but is dangerous to horses. A statement from the feed company says the additive likely ended up in the horse feed because of a failed cleanout procedure and a sensor malfunction. An equine veterinarian says high enough doses of the additive can lead to an acute heart attack in horses.

==========

Chiefs Journey to Three-Peat Begins Thursday Night in Game Against the Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs will try to achieve something never accomplished in the Super Bowl era: a three-peat championship. The journey begins with the NFL’s season opener Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens. It will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game in Baltimore. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after that game he hoped to have the conference title game back at Arrowhead this season. He says Thursday night's game will be a good measuring stick. "It’s going to be a great challenge, man, we’re playing (one of) the best football teams Week One," he said. "You can’t ask for anything better. To go out there and see where you’re at and how training camp and the off-season’s paid off." In the AFC Championship game, Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Marquez Valdez-Scantling, but the receiver known as “MVS” is not on this year’s team. Instead, Mahomes will have some new receivers in place. The defense has also undergone personnel changes for the new season.

===========

Royals Beat Guardians to Snap 7-Game Losing Skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Royals broke a seven game losing streak Wednesday night by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1. The Royals take on the Twins Friday in Kansas City. KC is 4.5 games back in the American League Central Division.

==========

