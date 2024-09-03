Headlines for Tuesday, September 3, 2024

RFK Jr. Will Still Appear on Kansas November Ballot Despite Dropping Out of Presidential Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMBC) - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign for the presidency, but he will still be on the ballot in Kansas on Election Day, November 5th. KMBC TV reports that Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Friday that a petition submitted by RFK Junior was officially approved, securing his spot on the ballot. This comes a week after Kennedy suspended his independent campaign for president and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump.

New COVID Vaccine Expected to Become Available as Soon as This Week

UNDATED (KCUR) – People could get access to a new COVID vaccine as early as this week. KCUR reports that the FDA is recommending the new vaccine for anyone 6 months or older. The new shot is meant to target the KP.2 strain of the virus, which is thought to have fueled this summer’s surge in cases. Many pharmacies are offering appointments on a walk-in basis, but you can also schedule appointments online with large retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. People insured by Medicare, Medicaid and many private plans can receive the shot for free but may be charged a fee depending on where they get it. Federally qualified health centers, like KC CARE, can give the shot for free to uninsured and under-insured residents.

Motion Filed to Dismiss One "Stop the Steal" Charge Against Former Topeka City Council Candidate

TOPEKA , Kan. (KSNT) – A motion has been filed to dismiss one of the charges against a former Topeka City Council candidate in connection to the January 6th riots. KSNT reports that nine people have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Two of those arrests were made in Topeka. One of the individuals arrested in Topeka, William Alexander Pope, was indicted by a Grand Jury. Pope was seen in a Facebook live video allegedly marching towards the Capitol with his brother. Pope, a former Topeka City Council candidate from the 2019 District 2 seat race, was the third Kansas man taken into custody by the FBI, along with two from Olathe arrested earlier in 2021. An image was also shared of Pope being restrained by a Capitol police officer. He was arrested on eight charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

On May 13, 2024, the government dropped two counts against Pope. On Aug. 23, the government submitted a motion to dismiss one of the counts of obstruction of an official proceeding. Pope has a trial date scheduled for December 2, 2024 on five other counts.

Southwest Kansas Aims to Create Sustainable Jet Fuel Using Corn Stalks

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Some of the corn that grows abundantly in western Kansas will be used to fuel airplanes in the coming years. Two of the biggest industries in western Kansas -- agriculture and renewable energy -- will join forces in a new project to produce sustainable jet fuel at a facility in Liberal. Industry leaders, congressmen and local officials are celebrating the new project focused on turning corn stalks into airplane fuel. The ethanol plant Conestoga will help the project with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and Southwest Airlines. The Department of Energy says ethanol based fuels can reduce carbon emissions from planes by more than 80%. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said the new project could create a long-term economic driver for people in western Kansas. “They recognize that if we do something today,” Moran said, “… good things can happen for our kids and grandkids and for Kansans we've never, ever met.” The facility in Liberal will start small, producing a fraction of fuel used by jets annually. But the budding renewable energy industry is likely to grow in rural Kansas.

Mizzou Researchers Create New Vaccine to Protect Cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KNS)- Researchers at the University of Missouri say they have created a new vaccine to protect cattle from bovine anaplasmosis. They did it by removing a gene from the pathogen that causes the disease, which is then injected for immunization. Anaplasmosis is a bovine disease that can cause anemia and even death. Experts say it’s costing ranchers millions in treatment, decreased production, and cattle deaths. The researchers say it will take a few more years of research before cattle producers can get their hands on a vaccine. It will require a few more years of research and eventually, approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Lawrence Program Aims to Help Families with School Supplies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Midwest Newsroom) - Inflation is making it harder for many families to afford everything on the required "back-to-school" supply list this year. Lawrence Municipal Court is trying to help. The court is giving people the chance to lower fines they owe the city by helping school district families in need. A program called "School Supplies for Fines" allows people to reduce a $50 fine by purchasing $15 worth of school supplies. The Lawrence Schools Foundation works with the court to coordinate the Supplies for Fines program and the court stores the supplies until the school district picks them up and distributes them directly to families. The National Education Association says inflation has pushed the cost of school supplies up by more than 20% in in the past few years.

K-State Prof Looks to Classic Children's Book for Modern Lessons

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - A Kansas State University professor says a beloved children’s story has a lot to teach kids and adults about the power of imagination. Phillip Nel is a distinguished professor of English at K-State. His new book exploring the legacy of “Harold and the Purple Crayon” will be published this month. The children’s book by author Crockett Johnson was first published in 1955. Nel’s new book examines that beloved story with a modern lens. It also shows how Harold inspired generations of artists. Legendary musician Prince, for example, chose purple as his signature color because of his love for “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” Nel says there’s usually more than meets the eye when it comes to children’s literature. “The more we look at children’s literature - or, for that matter, any art - the more we see and the more we learn why it’s worth looking at.” Nel’s book is the first in a new series that will revisit several works of children’s literature.

Teenager Charged with Killing Irish Chef in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage boy is charged with killing a well-known Kansas City chef. Police say the 44-year-old Irish chef, Shaun Brady, was gunned down Wednesday evening outside his restaurant "Brady and Fox" in Brookside. The teenager, who is also charged with trying to steal a vehicle, was arrested within an hour of the shooting. KCTV reports that the teenager is one of two boys arrested.

Irish Fest Warns of Possible Scam Fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials with the Kansas City Irish Fest are warning of a possible fundraising scam following the murder of a popular chef and restaurant owner last week. KCTV reports that the Kansas City Irish Fest posted a GoFundMe site after the death of Shaun Brady, who owned and operated Brady and Fox Restaurant in Kansas City.

A separate GoFundMe site has been posted that does not have a known connection with the Irish Fest or Brady's family. Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brady, who was shot last Wednesday night outside his restaurant. Kansas City Irish Fest concluded Sunday night.

Kansas Lawmakers Hope to Address Issue of Affordable Housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers want to hear how the state can play a role in addressing a lack of affordable housing. A legislative panel will analyze possible solutions this fall. Advocates say a lack of affordable housing is increasing the number of people experiencing homelessness in Kansas. Republican Representative Leah Howell, who serves on the special committee, says some people cannot move to new homes. And it’s also hurting local economies. “Businesses are struggling to hire people who need affordable, attainable places to live. The committee will meet this fall and consider recommendations for the 2025 legislative session.

Food Assistance Still Available for Low-Income Kansas Families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Low-income Kansas families still have time to apply for a summer food program that offers $120 in grocery assistance. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food program this year. It’s available to all Kansas school children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. Families have until September 11th to apply through the State Department for Children and Families website. Haley Kottler with Kansas Appleseed says grocery assistance is crucial. “With inflation, we know that families are cash-strapped,” Kottler said, “So, if we can get more in the food budget for them, families are a lot better off.” Kansas Appleseed works to fight poverty across the state. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food benefits this year. More than a quarter-million Kansas children could qualify for the program.

MARSHALLTOWN Investing $27 Million into New Facility in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - A company that supplies tools and other products to places like Home Depot and Lowe's will build a new distribution center in Wyandotte County. Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that MARSHALLTOWN is investing $27 million to build the facility. Once the project is completed, the company is expected to create 40 new jobs in the Kansas City area.

MARSHALLTOWN's new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will act as the company’s satellite location and will include warehouse space and distribution. The company offers more than 9,000 products for a variety of construction and home improvement applications. The privately held company has more than 700 full-time employees and operates facilities in Marshalltown, Iowa; Fayetteville, Arkansas: Bushnell, Illinois; and Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

Overland Park Tries Out Wildflowers, Trees in Road Medians

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) - Overland Park will test native wildflowers in street medians this fall - a project that could cut fuel use and maintenance. The city will replace grass turf with native wildflowers in half a dozen medians as a pilot project. Some of the larger medians will get native trees. The city says the native plantings will need extra care for a few years, but ultimately will require much less than the turf, which gets mowed frequently. Part of the reason for a pilot project is to see which native plants can handle the extra heat from street pavement in summer and the salt pollution in winter. City staff also hope the project will help introduce more residents to the look of native plantings. The native plantings in Overland Park will be located on W 95th Street, near Metcalf.

