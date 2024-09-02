Headlines for Monday, September 2, 2024

RFK Jr. Will Still Appear on Kansas November Ballot Despite Dropping Out of Presidential Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMBC) - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign for the presidency, but he will still be on the ballot in Kansas on Election Day, November 5th. KMBC TV reports that Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Friday that a petition submitted by RFK Junior was officially approved, securing his spot on the ballot. This comes a week after Kennedy suspended his independent campaign for president and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump.

=========

New COVID Vaccine Expected to Become Available as Soon as This Week

UNDATED (KCUR) – People could get access to a new COVID vaccine as early as this week. KCUR reports that the FDA is recommending the new vaccine for anyone 6 months or older. The new shot is meant to target the KP.2 strain of the virus, which is thought to have fueled this summer’s surge in cases. Many pharmacies are offering appointments on a walk-in basis, but you can also schedule appointments online with large retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. People insured by Medicare, Medicaid and many private plans can receive the shot for free but may be charged a fee depending on where they get it. Federally qualified health centers, like KC CARE, can give the shot for free to uninsured and under-insured residents.

==========

Motion Filed to Dismiss One "Stop the Steal" Charge Against Former Topeka City Council Candidate

TOPEKA , Kan. (KSNT) – A motion has been filed to dismiss one of the charges against a former Topeka City Council candidate in connection to the January 6th riots. KSNT reports that nine people have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Two of those arrests were made in Topeka. One of the individuals arrested in Topeka, William Alexander Pope, was indicted by a Grand Jury. Pope was seen in a Facebook live video allegedly marching towards the Capitol with his brother. Pope, a former Topeka City Council candidate from the 2019 District 2 seat race, was the third Kansas man taken into custody by the FBI, along with two from Olathe arrested earlier in 2021. An image was also shared of Pope being restrained by a Capitol police officer. He was arrested on eight charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

On May 13, 2024, the government dropped two counts against Pope. On Aug. 23, the government submitted a motion to dismiss one of the counts of obstruction of an official proceeding. Pope has a trial date scheduled for December 2, 2024 on five other counts.

==========

Teenager Charged with Killing Irish Chef in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage boy is charged with killing a well-known Kansas City chef. Police say the 44-year-old Irish chef, Shaun Brady, was gunned down Wednesday evening outside his restaurant "Brady and Fox" in Brookside. The teenager, who is also charged with trying to steal a vehicle, was arrested within an hour of the shooting. KCTV reports that the teenager is one of two boys arrested.

(–Related–)

Irish Fest Warns of Possible Scam Fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials with the Kansas City Irish Fest are warning of a possible fundraising scam following the murder of a popular chef and restaurant owner last week. KCTV reports that the Kansas City Irish Fest posted a GoFundMe site after the death of Shaun Brady, who owned and operated Brady and Fox Restaurant in Kansas City.

A separate GoFundMe site has been posted that does not have a known connection with the Irish Fest or Brady's family. Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brady, who was shot last Wednesday night outside his restaurant. Kansas City Irish Fest concluded Sunday night.

==========

Congressional Leaders Hopeful on Passage of New Farm Bill

BOONE, Iowa, (HPM) - Leaders in the U.S. Congress say they’re still optimistic a new farm bill will be passed this year. The current Farm Bill was extended last year and is set to expire on September 30th. At the Farm Progress Show in Iowa last week, US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said he is optimistic about getting a bill done by the end of the year but says there’s still a lot of work to be done. “We're going to have to make sure that we know exactly how much resources are available for new programs and expansion programs,” Visack said, “and we're going to want to make sure that the programs and resources are fair.”

Critics of the bill say commodity price support in the proposed House farm bill would benefit farmers in the South more than those in the Midwest. The annual Farm Progress Show is the largest outdoor agriculture event in the country where farmers and ranchers can view the latest innovations in farm technology, including new tractors and combines, and meet with industry leaders and agricultural product suppliers.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Hope to Address Issue of Affordable Housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers want to hear how the state can play a role in addressing a lack of affordable housing. A legislative panel will analyze possible solutions this fall. Advocates say a lack of affordable housing is increasing the number of people experiencing homelessness in Kansas. Republican Representative Leah Howell, who serves on the special committee, says some people cannot move to new homes. And it’s also hurting local economies. “Businesses are struggling to hire people who need affordable, attainable places to live. The committee will meet this fall and consider recommendations for the 2025 legislative session.

==========

Person Drowns at Geary County Lake

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - One person is dead after drowning at a lake in Geary County. KSNT reports that the Geary County Sheriff's office posted on social media that the victim was under water at Milford Lake for more than ten minutes. Bystanders were able to locate the victim and administered CPR but when emergency personnel arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the individual has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The incident is being investigated by the Geary County Sheriffs Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

==========

Coffeyville Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - A Coffeyville police officer shot and killed a man while trying to take him into custody. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says police were conducting a traffic stop last Thursday afternoon on a truck driven by 33-year-old Derik J. Trotter, of Coffeyville - a man police say was connected to an active investigation.

Officers tried to take him into custody but police say he fought back and tried to escape. During the altercation, police deployed Tasers but Trotter continued to be combative. Then, one officer fired his gun. Officers rendered aid, but Trotter later died at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The KBI is investigating and will present its findings to the Montgomery County Attorney for review.

==========

Food Assistance Still Available for Low-Income Kansas Families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Low-income Kansas families still have time to apply for a summer food program that offers $120 in grocery assistance. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food program this year. It’s available to all Kansas school children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. Families have until September 11th to apply through the State Department for Children and Families website. Haley Kottler with Kansas Appleseed says grocery assistance is crucial. “With inflation, we know that families are cash-strapped,” Kottler said, “So, if we can get more in the food budget for them, families are a lot better off.” Kansas Appleseed works to fight poverty across the state. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food benefits this year. More than a quarter-million Kansas children could qualify for the program.

==========

MARSHALLTOWN Investing $27 Million into New Facility in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - A company that supplies tools and other products to places like Home Depot and Lowe's will build a new distribution center in Wyandotte County. Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that MARSHALLTOWN is investing $27 million to build the facility. Once the project is completed, the company is expected to create 40 new jobs in the Kansas City area.

MARSHALLTOWN's new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will act as the company’s satellite location and will include warehouse space and distribution. The company offers more than 9,000 products for a variety of construction and home improvement applications. The privately held company has more than 700 full-time employees and operates facilities in Marshalltown, Iowa; Fayetteville, Arkansas: Bushnell, Illinois; and Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

==========

Overland Park Tries Out Wildflowers, Trees in Road Medians

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) - Overland Park will test native wildflowers in street medians this fall - a project that could cut fuel use and maintenance. The city will replace grass turf with native wildflowers in half a dozen medians as a pilot project. Some of the larger medians will get native trees. The city says the native plantings will need extra care for a few years, but ultimately will require much less than the turf, which gets mowed frequently. Part of the reason for a pilot project is to see which native plants can handle the extra heat from street pavement in summer and the salt pollution in winter. City staff also hope the project will help introduce more residents to the look of native plantings. The native plantings in Overland Park will be located on W 95th Street, near Metcalf.

==========

Time Running Out to Claim $1 Million Prize in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Time is running out for the winner of a $1 million Powerball lottery prize to step forward and claim the money. Kansas Lottery officials say someone bought the ticket in September of last year in south-central Kansas. The ticket didn't win the jackpot, but it did win $1 million. And it must be claimed before September 27th.

==========

Blue-Green Algae Advisories Issued for Kansas Lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Blue-green algae advisories have been issued for a number of Kansas lakes. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued public health warnings for Atchison City Lake #8, the Geary County Gathering Pond, and the Melvern Outlet River Pond in Osage County. A harmful algae bloom may look like foam, scum, or paint floating on the water; it may be colored blue, bright green, brown, or red. Authorities advise people to avoid contact with suspicious looking water and toand keep pets away. They warn that toxins can be absorbed by skin contact and inhalation. Earlier advisories for Cedar Lake in Johnson County and Sabetha City Lake in Nemaha County have been lifted.

==========

