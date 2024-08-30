Headlines for Friday, August 30, 2024

Coffeyville Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - A Coffeyville police officer shot and killed a man while trying to take him into custody. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says police were conducting a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a truck driven by 33-year-old Derik J. Trotter, of Coffeyville - a man police say was connected to an active investigation.

Officers tried to take him into custody but police say he fought back and tried to escape. During the altercation, police deployed Tasers but Trotter continued to be combative. Then, one officer fired his gun. Officers rendered aid, but Trotter later died at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The KBI is investigating and will present its findings to the Montgomery County Attorney for review.

==========

Kansas Department of Commerce Refutes Former Employee's Allegations of Corruption

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Department of Commerce is refuting allegations of corruption made by a former state employee. The death of Jonathan Clayton has sparked a firestorm in state government. Clayton was the interim city clerk in Peabody who disappeared August 3rd and was found dead inside his truck three weeks later. The 42-year-old Clayton once worked for the Kansas Commerce Department. On August 8, five days after he was last seen alive, an email purportedly from Clayton, was sent to various state officials and news outlets. According to the Kansas Reflector, the email said it was “...being released following the death or incapacitation" of Clayton. The email accused Commerce Secretary David Toland of scheming with other officials to direct federal grant money to certain Kansas counties. Those officials have denied any wrongdoing. The KBI continues to investigate Clayton's mysterious death and an independent review is underway regarding the distribution of grant money from the Commerce Department. (Read more in the Kansas Reflector.)

==========

Teenager Charged with Killing Irish Chef in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage boy is charged with killing a well-known Kansas City chef. Police say the 44-year-old Irish chef, Shaun Brady, was gunned down Wednesday evening outside his restaurant "Brady and Fox" in Brookside. The teenager, who is also charged with trying to steal a vehicle, was arrested within an hour of the shooting. KCTV reports that the teenager is one of two boys arrested.

==========

MARSHALLTOWN Investing $27 Million into New Facility in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - A company that supplies tools and other products to places like Home Depot and Lowe's will build a new distribution center in Wyandotte County. Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that MARSHALLTOWN is investing $27 million to build the facility. Once the project is completed, the company is expected to create 40 new jobs in the Kansas City area.

MARSHALLTOWN's new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will act as the company’s satellite location and will include warehouse space and distribution. The company offers more than 9,000 products for a variety of construction and home improvement applications. The privately held company has more than 700 full-time employees and operates facilities in Marshalltown, Iowa; Fayetteville, Arkansas: Bushnell, Illinois; and Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Hope to Address Issue of Affordable Housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers want to hear how the state can play a role in addressing a lack of affordable housing. A legislative panel will analyze possible solutions this fall. Advocates say a lack of affordable housing is increasing the number of people experiencing homelessness in Kansas. Republican Representative Leah Howell, who serves on the special committee, says some people cannot move to new homes. And it’s also hurting local economies. “Businesses are struggling to hire people who need affordable, attainable places to live. The committee will meet this fall and consider recommendations for the 2025 legislative session.

==========

Overland Park Tries Out Wildflowers, Trees in Road Medians

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) - Overland Park will test native wildflowers in street medians this fall - a project that could cut fuel use and maintenance. The city will replace grass turf with native wildflowers in half a dozen medians as a pilot project. Some of the larger medians will get native trees. The city says the native plantings will need extra care for a few years, but ultimately will require much less than the turf, which gets mowed frequently. Part of the reason for a pilot project is to see which native plants can handle the extra heat from street pavement in summer and the salt pollution in winter. City staff also hope the project will help introduce more residents to the look of native plantings. The native plantings in Overland Park will be located on W 95th Street, near Metcalf.

==========

Class Dismissed: Storm Damages Southwest Kansas High School

MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) — Storms that rolled across the state Thursday night damaged a high school in southwest Kansas. The damage at Meade High School was bad enough that classes were canceled Friday. Preliminary information indicates that a microburst with winds of 85 miles-an-hour hit the school, taking off part of the roof. KSNW TV reports that the storm also blew away a scoreboard, sending it a quarter mile away from the football field. Damage from high winds was estimated at half a million dollars.

==========

FBI Offers $2,000 Reward in Lawrence Bank Robbery Case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information about a bank robbery in Lawrence. Authorities are still trying to identify the person who robbed the Bank of America located at 900 Ohio Street on July 2nd. The suspect is described as a tall African-American with an athletic build. Police have released security camera images of the heavily-clothed suspect but it remains unclear whether the suspect is male or female. The robber demanded money from a teller and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

==========

Time Running Out to Claim $1 Million Prize in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Time is running out for the winner of a $1 million Powerball lottery prize to step forward and claim the money. Kansas Lottery officials say someone bought the ticket in September of last year in south-central Kansas. The ticket didn't win the jackpot, but it did win $1 million. And it must be claimed before September 27th.

==========

New COVID Vaccine Expected to Become Available as Soon as Next Week

UNDATED (KCUR) – People could get access to a new COVID vaccine as early as next week. KCUR reports that the FDA is recommending the new vaccine for anyone 6 months or older. The new shot is meant to target the KP.2 strain of the virus, which is thought to have fueled this summer’s surge in cases. Many pharmacies are offering appointments on a walk-in basis, but you can also schedule appointments online with large retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. People insured by Medicare, Medicaid and many private plans can receive the shot for free but may be charged a fee depending on where they get it. Federally qualified health centers, like KC CARE, can give the shot for free to uninsured and under-insured residents.

==========

Kansas Collects $1.5 Million in Settlement Funds from Delaware

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The state of Kansas will collect more than $1.5 million in settlement funds, concluding a multi-state lawsuit against the state of Delaware. Kansas officials say the settlement marks the conclusion of a handful of lawsuits to determine which state collects funds from unclaimed property. In this case, Delaware was trying to claim all the unclaimed funds from MoneyGram checks, because the money transfer company is based in that state. Kansas and 28 other states argued that the unclaimed funds should be returned to the states where the unclaimed money originated. State Treasurer Steven Johnson and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced the settlement with Delaware Friday.

==========

Labor Day 2024 Could Be One of the Busiest Travel Weekends on Record

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Lower prices for airline tickets and gas could make this one of the busiest Labor Day travel weekends ever. The Kansas News Service reports that TSA officials expect to screen more than 17 million people over the holiday weekend, as Labor Day caps what has been a record-breaking summer for air travel. Lots of people will hit the road as well. The average gas price in Kansas is $3.06 a gallon, which is 51 cents lower than this time last year. Shawn Steward, of AAA Kansas, says travel has rebounded since the pandemic. “Most people couldn’t travel or chose not to travel during COVID, so I think there is still some pent-up demand. People love to travel,” he explained. Forecasters say drivers should avoid the afternoon and early evening hours Friday and Monday, as those times will be the most congested.

==========

New Luxury Lounge Coming to KCI This Winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new luxury lounge is coming to Kansas City International Airport. Passengers willing to pay the price will have access to the Escape Lounge sometime this winter. According to a news release, the pay-per-visit lounge will offer travelers relaxation as well as premium food and beverages. It's unclear how much it will cost to access the high-end amenity, but WDAF TV reports other Escape Lounges in the U.S. cost around $35 to $45 per person.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.