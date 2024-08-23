Headlines for Friday, August 23, 2024

Tuberculosis Outbreak Confirmed in Kansas City Area

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas health officials have confirmed a tuberculosis outbreak in the Kansas City metro. The Kansas News Service reports that 56 people in Wyandotte and Johnson counties are being treated for tuberculosis. That’s more cases than the whole state saw last year. Plus, another 19 people are being treated in other Kansas counties. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the public is at very low risk of infection, but if you think you’ve been exposed, contact your county health department. TB spreads through the air, for example, when a sick person coughs. State and county health officials are working to ensure patients get appropriate treatment. Two people have died of TB this year in Kansas.

==========

Kansas Legislature Reviewing Budget Process

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are reviewing the state Legislature’s budgeting process to consider how they can better examine new spending proposals. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican Representative Troy Waymaster of Bunker Hill is leading the committee conducting the review. He says the Legislature currently crafts a nearly $10 billion state budget in just six weeks. He says that is an aggressive timeline that may need systemic changes, adding that the Legislature may need to be “...moving forward in an earlier fashion than what we have done in previous years and maybe even for decades.” Changes could include allowing lawmakers to begin analyzing parts of the budget before receiving the governor's recommendations, which are published in mid-January. The committee overall is looking at the Legislature’s historical practices and how other states craft their budgets.

==========

Kansas Drivers Getting New License Plates They Voted For

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas drivers will soon see license plates on the roads with a new design - one selected in a public vote last year. The state has already begun issuing the new license plates that are supposed to be easier for law enforcement officials to read. The new plates feature an outline of the state with a blue and yellow background. They also feature an image of the Statehouse dome and the inscription “To the Stars,” which is part of the state motto. Older embossed plates will be replaced with the new design when drivers update their registration. Officials say drivers who are not issued a plate with the new design may order one from their county office. The plates were originally expected to be released in the spring. But the vote on a new design delayed the rollout. Older, metal embossed plates will be replaced with the new design when drivers update their registration.

==========

KU Gets $26 Million Grant to Maker "Greener" Refrigerants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR/LJW) - The University of Kansas has won a $26 million federal grant to help develop new technology to make everything from air conditioners to refrigerators more environmentally friendly. The money, from the National Science Foundation, will be used by KU researchers to come up with new types of refrigerants that are kinder to the environment. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that KU Professor Mark Shiflett will lead the effort.

==========

Lawrence Commemorates 161st Anniversary of Quantrill's Raid

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - It was 161 years ago this week - in the midst of the American Civil War - that the small Union town of Lawrence was sacked by William Quantrill.

On August 21st, 1863, Quantrill, along with several hundred confederate sympathizers, systematically rode through town, setting property on fire and killing around 150 unarmed men and boys. For years afterward, the women and orphaned children left behind called Lawrence the "City of Sorrow." Many historians view the raid on Lawrence as revenge for an attack on Osceola, in the slave state of Missouri two years earlier. A number of events are being held in Lawrence this weekend to commemorate the event. More details available at WatkinsMuseum.org.

==========

Michelin Layoffs Will Affect Emporia Plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (Emporia Gazette) - Workers at the Michelin plant in Emporia will be affected by layoffs sometime in the near future. The Emporia Gazette reports that layoffs are expected but it remains unclear exactly when they will take place and how many workers will be affected. The Emporia plant employs about 370 people. A company official says Michelin will help affected employees by offering voluntary separations and severance pay.

==========

Major Gift Made to Help Restore Former KC Home of Satchel Paige

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Efforts are underway to restore the former Kansas City home of baseball star Satchel Paige. And now, a $750,000 gift has been made to help restore the dilapidated home. The money comes from the Mellon Foundation of New York. Satchel Paige, a star pitcher in the Negro Leagues, lived in the home for the last 32 years of his life. The Kansas City Star reports that the restoration project, in Kansas City's historic Santa Fe neighborhood, may cost between $5 million and $7 million.

Paige was a pitcher for several teams in the Negro Leagues, including the Kansas City Monarchs. In 1948, at the age of 42, Paige entered Major League Baseball, where he pitched for Cleveland, St. Louis and Kansas City. In 1971, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

==========

