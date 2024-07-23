Headlines for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Kansas Democrats Rally Around the Vice President

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Democratic party leaders are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Party officials convened a meeting of the party's DNC convention delegation Monday night and endorsed Harris to be the official Democratic nominee for president.

Prosecutor Files Additional Charges in KC Super Bowl Parade Shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Monday announced another charge against the man suspected of starting the Super Bowl parade shootings. KCUR reports that Baker says 23-year-old Lyndell Mays was indicted by a grand jury on a new felony charge for his role in the February 14th shooting at Union Station. It’s called “causing catastrophe” and alleges that Mays knowingly caused death or serious physical injury to 10 or more people when the shooting created a crowd surge and stampede. Prosecutors say Mays was the first to pull a gun. He already faced four felony counts including second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Smoky Hill River to Flow Through Downtown Salina Once Again

UNDATED (KNS) – Downtown Salina will have a flowing river by the end of 2030 – along with trails and boat launches. The Kansas News Service reports that sixty years ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers protected Salina from flooding by building a channel that bypassed seven miles of the Smoky Hill River. Now the Army Corps will help Salina safely restore flow to that stretch in the downtown area – and add wetland habitat. Martha Tasker leads the project for the city of Salina. She says residents miss the river where many grew up fishing, boating and picnicking. “Many people would like to have the ability to connect with the river again and just enjoy that life again,” she explained. The U.S. Department of Transportation will help the city pay for new bridges, a boardwalk, boat launches and other amenities.

Miss Kansas Draws Praise for Highlighting Domestic Abuse

UNDATED (KPR) - The current Miss Kansas, Alexis Smith, is getting praise for highlighting the problem of domestic violence. A recently posted video of Smith, calling out her own abuser on stage, is whipping up a lot of support on social media. Smith was crowned Miss Kansas on June 8, but only recently posted the video of her on stage comments. In the video, she announced from the stage that her abuser was in the audience - but that her abuser would not stop her from being in the pageant. She did not identify her abuser by name. Contestants in the pageant have a platform or cause they champion. Smith's platform is combating domestic violence. Smith, an ICU nurse, will represent Kansas in next January's Miss America pageant.

City Commission Considers Open Carry of Alcohol in Downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Daily Kansan) — Lawrence city commissioners are considering whether to allow the open carry of alcohol in parts of downtown Lawrence. So far, the idea is just a proposal, but the city is thinking about creating a Common Consumption Area, a designated public area where individuals can openly carry and consume alcohol. The University Daily Kansan reports that the idea was discussed at last week's meeting and is still in the early stages of consideration. While the idea is gaining some traction, some commissioners, business owners and residents have expressed concerns.

Rural Parts of Kansas Get More Naloxone, Thanks to DCCCA Grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Rural Kansas schools, local health departments, community centers and colleges are being equipped with naloxone. DCCCA (also called "Decca"), provides social and community services designed to improve health, safety and well-being. The organization recently placed boxes filled with naloxone in high schools in Clay County. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. Matt Weller, with the Clay County School District, says the boxes have helped raise awareness about the opioid crisis in the community. “Knowing more about it can save lives, and it is happening close to home," he said. "And so, I think just being transparent about it, being honest about it, is important.”

Cara Anderson, who works for DCCCA, says they are distributing the lifesaving drug statewide. “So, a big part of our job is to work on stigma reduction and help people understand that this is something that we do see in Kansas, and this is what we can do to combat it," she said. Other communities interested in being equipped with naloxone can contact DCCCA to learn more. DCCCA received a grant to distribute the lifesaving medicine, as well a personal protective equipment and instruction on how to use the medicine and equipment.

Feds Deliver $63 Million to Replace Kansas River Bridge in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Federal money will be used to help replace a bridge over the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas. A $63 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to replace the aging 18th Street Bridge. The Kansas Reflector reports that the bridge was built in 1959, as part of U.S. Highway 69. Kansas transportation officials say repairing the bridge would not be cost effective. Construction is set to begin in 2025 and will take about two years.

Kansas Lottery Officials: Check Your Tickets... Soon!

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/KPR) - It pays to check your Kansas lottery tickets. Every year, thousands of dolllars are forfeited because winning ticket holders don't step forward. Lottery players have one year after a drawing to claim their winnings. Right now, lottery officials say $200,000 in lottery prize money remains unclaimed and time is running out. KSNT reports that four Powerball tickets sold in Kansas, each worth $50,000, have not been claimed and will expire in the next couple of months.

Lawrence Municipal Court Will Accept $15 of School Supplies to Pay for $50 in Fines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — Lawrence Municipal Court is holding a school supply drive that will allow people to pay off $50 in fines with $15 worth of school supplies. This is the second year the court has held the drive for school supplies. The Lawrence Times reports that last year, the court brought in more than 900 items. The new school supplies must come from an approved supply list, along with the receipt to get credit toward traffic and/or parking fines.

Here’s the list of specific supplies that will apply toward fines:



Washable markers (thick; Classic 8-pack)

#2 Pencils, colored pencils, highlighters

Dry erase markers (wide; blue/black)

24-pack Crayola Crayons

Glue sticks/liquid glue

2-pocket folders

Composition notebooks/spiral notebooks (wide rule)

Scissors

Index cards (100 ct.)

Ream of paper (500 sheets; white)

Pencil box

Fine or ultra fine point black Sharpie

Headphones (over the ear; no earbuds)

Backpacks

Antibacterial wipes

Kleenex

Play-Doh

People can also choose to donate toward fines on another person’s account. Anyone with questions can call the court at (785) 832-6190.

