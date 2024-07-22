Headlines for Monday, July 22, 2024

Kansas Democrats, Republicans React to Joe Biden's Withdrawal from Presidential Race

UNDATED (KPR) - Kansas Republicans and Democrats are reacting to President Joe Biden's decision to drop his re-election campaign. Governor Laura Kelly and Congresswoman Sharice Davids were among the Kansas Democrats who praised Biden's dedication to public service. Kansas Republicans, including Senator Roger Marshall and Congressman Ron Estes, questioned the president's ability to complete the final six months of his term. Senator Marshall joined other Republicans, including the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, in calling for Biden to resign, saying if Biden's not fit to campaign for president, he's not fit to serve as president.

==========

Rural Parts of Kansas Get More Naloxone, Thanks to DCCCA Grant)

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Rural Kansas schools, local health departments, community centers and colleges are being equipped with naloxone. DCCCA (also called "Decca"), provides social and community services designed to improve health, safety and well-being. The organization recently placed boxes filled with naloxone in high schools in Clay County. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. Matt Weller, with the Clay County School District, says the boxes have helped raise awareness about the opioid crisis in the community. “Knowing more about it can save lives, and it is happening close to home," he said. "And so, I think just being transparent about it, being honest about it, is important.”

Cara Anderson, who works for DCCCA, says they are distributing the lifesaving drug statewide. “So, a big part of our job is to work on stigma reduction and help people understand that this is something that we do see in Kansas, and this is what we can do to combat it," she said. Other communities interested in being equipped with naloxone can contact DCCCA to learn more. DCCCA received a grant to distribute the lifesaving medicine, as well a personal protective equipment and instruction on how to use the medicine and equipment.

Other communities interested in being equipped with naloxone can contact DCCCA to learn more.

==========

Miss Kansas Draws Praise for Highlighting Domestic Abuse

UNDATED (KPR) - The current Miss Kansas, Alexis Smith, is getting praise for highlighting the problem of domestic violence. A recently posted video of Smith, calling out her own abuser on stage, is whipping up a lot of support on social media. Smith was crowned Miss Kansas on June 8, but only recently posted the video of her on stage comments. In the video, she announced from the stage that her abuser was in the audience - but that her abuser would not stop her from being in the pageant. She did not identify her abuser by name. Contestants in the pageant have a platoform or cause they champion. Smith's platform is combating domestic Smith, an ICU nurse, will represent Kansas in next January's Miss America pageant.

==========

Lawrence Man is Topeka's Latest Homicide Victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Lawrence man has been identified as Topeka's 11th homicide victim of the year. KSNT reports that 31-year-old Earon Cooper was found Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

==========

Train Derails in Franklin County, Spilling Corn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A train carrying corn derailed over the weekend in Franklin County. No one was injured in Saturday morning's derailment west of Ottawa in which a large amount of grain was spilled. The cause of the derailment is under investigation. It was the first of two derailments for Burlington Northern Santa Fe over the weekend. CBS News reports that another train derailed in Minnesota Saturday morning, about 48 miles northwest of the Twin Cities. No one was injured.

==========

Study: Increasing Risk to Kansas Oil and Gas Wells from Wildfires

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A new study finds oil and gas wells in Kansas are increasingly in the path of wildfires. Scientists at the University of California Berkeley say wildfires have struck areas in Kansas with hundreds of active and inactive oil and gas wells in recent years. David Gonzalez is a professor of public health. “We are concerned that this is something that’s going to get worse as climate change progresses. And I think that’s particularly a concern, given that oil wells are going to be with us for a long time.” He says more research is needed because this raises the concern that fires affecting wells could damage oil and gas infrastructure or generate toxic air pollution. Major wildfires are becoming more frequent on the Great Plains.

==========

Worlds of Fun Roller Coaster Halted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A roller coaster came to a halt at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City. The Mamba stopped unexpectedly Saturday, due to technical difficulties. KCTV reports that riders were forced to deboard. A spokesperson for the amusement park said the roller coaster's stoppage is a built-in safety feature to stop the ride if something unexpected happens.

==========

Wichita Med School Teams with Western Kansas Hospitals to Train Student Doctors

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – A Wichita medical school has teamed up with hospitals in western Kansas to give student doctors the opportunity to experience health care in rural areas. The Kansas News Service reports that it’s hard to keep hospitals in rural southwest Kansas open, let alone fully staffed. It’s not uncommon for patients to travel hours to see a specialist, or to change doctors every few years. That’s why the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is letting student doctors shadow health professionals in rural areas. Officials there hope this will encourage more future physicians to consider practicing in western Kansas. Chris Cervantes recruits physicians for Common Spirit, which has three hospitals in southwest Kansas. “Providers want to know, why they should move into an isolated area, and just the different benefits that we can provide to these people,” Cervantes says. He added that the benefit of working in health care in western Kansas is that it allows doctors to stay busy and learn quickly.

==========

State Health Officials: Kansans At-Risk for West Nile Virus

UNDATED (KNS) – Residents in a large swath of Kansas are at high risk for being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued warnings across the state. The Kansas News Service reports that the central and northwest portions are at high risk, while the east and southwest areas of Kansas are at moderate risk. Health officials say people over 50 and those who are immuno-compromised should adjust outdoor activities to avoid peak mosquito hours, which are from dusk to dawn. The West Nile virus can cause flu-like symptoms. About one in 150 infected people develop swelling of the brain, which can be fatal.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter,).