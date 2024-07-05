Headlines for Friday, July 5th, 2024

1 Killed, 3 Injured When Violent Storm Rolls Through Lake Wilson

LAKE WILSON, Kan. (CBS) - Authorities say one person was killed and three others were injured when violent thunderstorms tore through a state park in northwest Kansas. The Russell County Sheriff's Office says the storm blew through Lake Wilson State Park late Wednesday night, bringing high winds that toppled multiple campers. One man was killed in the storm while three others were injured and required hospitalization. CBS News reports that the body of 64-year-old Christopher Montoya, of Hollyrood, was discovered in the Hell Creek Park area. An autopsy is scheduled to determine his exact cause of death. Those injured in the storm were taken to Russell Regional Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Numerous Water Rescues Required After Flood Waters Rise in Kansas City Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Flood waters filled up portions of the Kansas City metro this week, requiring a number of water rescues. The Kansas City Fire Department made at least 11 of those water rescues. KCTV reports that three people were swept into the water at a homeless camp located next to a tributary of the Blue River. Officials say numerous high-water vehicle rescues also took place Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Does Kansas Have Rare Earth Minerals? The Kansas Geological Survey Hopes to Find Out

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR/KSNT) - Does Kansas contain a quantity of rare Earth minerals underground? That's what the Kansas Geological Survey will try to find out when it starts drilling holes in Lyon County. Right now, scientists are searching for potential drilling sites, which could reveal new sources of rare Earth minerals. KSNT reports that the Kansas Geological Survey has partnered with Mull Companies, an independent oil and gas producer, to drill out a well in Lyon County to evaluate whether subterranean layers of rock contain minerals which can be used in electronics, lithium batteries and other advanced technologies. China and India are currently the world's largest suppliers of these materials.

New Record for June Precipitation Set in Dodge City

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Southwest Kansas has been known for its lengthy droughts as of late but one town broke a longstanding record for precipitation during the month of June. Dodge City’s record for precipitation in June goes back to 1899, before broadcast radio was even invented. Back then the record was just over 11 inches. But the National Weather Service says Dodge City received over 12 inches of rain last month, which has helped relieve a drought-stricken area where agriculture rules. Meteorologist Ray Burgert says southwest Kansas was lucky to get unseasonably high rainfall amounts last month. “This definitely helps," he said. "And I think we will notice it as the new drought monitors come out that this will aleve some of the stress.” That rain has helped Kansas wheat crops, but the National Weather Service is predicting that hot and dry weather will return for the rest of the summer.

K-State Scientist Using AI to Aid Bee Researchers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - A K-State scientist is using artificial intelligence to help bee researchers. Scientists don’t know much about the vast majority of bee species. Fixing that is difficult, because ecologists who gather bees in the field need help from taxonomists to identify them. And those specialists are in short supply. So, professor Brian Spiesman, at Kansas State University, built the smartphone app BeeMachine. He and his collaborators are teaching it to distinguish really tricky-to-identify bees. This could speed international efforts to pin down trends in pollinator populations. And the public can contribute with the BeeMachine app - by snapping photos of bees in local parks and gardens.

Kansas Voter Registration Deadline Coming Up this Month

UNDATED (KCUR) - Kansas voters have less than two weeks to register for the August primary. Residents have a few options for how to cast their ballots. The deadline is July 16. The next day, advance mail-in voting starts. Voters will have to apply for a mail-in ballot, which you can do on county election websites or the secretary of state’s website. In a YouTube interview with the Kansas African-American Affairs Commission, Secretary of State Scott Schwab urged people to use drop boxes. “Don’t mail your ballot," he said. "Treat it like cash, you wouldn’t mail cash, put it in the drop box.” The primary election is August 6.

Experts Warn Ranchers About Cattle Heat Stress

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Western Kansas has the highest concentration of cattle in the state, and the animals can be sensitive to extreme heat. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause heat stress. Just two years ago, Kansas saw heat kill more than 1,000 head of cattle. Kansas State University warns that the heat in southwest Kansas will continue to affect animal comfort and temperatures may only get worse. Cattle are easily prone to heat stress, which can affect their milk production and productivity, or even cause mass death. Feedlots are financial lifelines for some western Kansas communities, but the radiant heat from dirt and concrete makes their environment more dangerous for cattle than pastures.

Will Milashoski, livestock instructor at Seward County Community College, says extreme weather can be bad for the beef industry. “They still put a lot of money into those smaller towns and small communities," he said. "So, when business is bad for them, it can also be bad for the smaller towns as well. As those businesses struggle, those communities around them will struggle, whether it be layoffs, you know, if we're losing too many cattle we're not we're not making this sustainable," he said. Milashoski says ranchers need to monitor their herds and provide access to shade and extra water. But he says feedlots will have a harder time providing those amenities.

Kansas City Current Still Undefeated in NWSL; Title Game Coming to KC this Fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - In the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current will try to extend its unbeaten streak Saturday night against the Orlando Pride, which is also undefeated. The first-place Current have ten wins and five ties. The Pride will take an identical record into their match at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. Current coach Vlatko Andonovski says everyone recognizes the marquee matchup. "It’s arguably the most important game, or the biggest game. But it’s not. The final is the biggest game. Hopefully we get to the final and that’s the one that will matter the most," he said. The women's league just announced that the league’s title match will be decided in Kansas City on November 23, regardless of the teams that make it to the big match.

The women's league is only halfway through its season, but the Kansas City Current’s record-breaking unbeaten streak shows the team could have a shot at one of the two finalist slots. CPKC Stadium made history as the first stadium built specifically for a professional women’s sports team. Tickets will be available soon. And they are likely to sell fast - last year’s championship drew more than double CPKC’s capacity of 11,500.

