Headlines for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

UNDATED (KPR) — Federal judges in Kansas and Missouri have temporarily stopped President Biden's latest plan to forgive student loans and shift that debt to taxpayers. On Monday, the judges blocked much of the Biden Administration's student loan repayment plan. The rulings prevent the U.S. Department of Education from implementing the plan that was set to take effect July 1st. The rulings do not cancel assistance already provided to borrowers. On behalf of 11 states, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit to stop the plan. Missouri's attorney general filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of his state and six others. Kobach framed the Biden plan as unconstitutional, arguing that only Congress has the power to forgive federal student debt. Kobach said, "Blue collar Kansas workers who didn't go to college shouldn't have to pay off the student loans of New Yorkers with gender studies degrees."

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal judges in Kansas and Missouri on Monday together blocked much of a Biden administration student loan repayment plan that provides a faster path to cancellation and lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers. The judges’ rulings prevent the U.S. Department of Education from helping many of the intended borrowers ease their loan repayment burdens going forward under a rule set to go into effect July 1. The decisions do not cancel assistance already provided to borrowers.

In Kansas, U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled in a lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general, Kris Kobach, on behalf of his state and 10 others. In his ruling, Crabtree allowed parts of the program that allow students who borrowed $12,000 or less to have the rest of their loans forgiven if they make 10 years’ worth of payments, instead of the standard 25. But Crabtree said that the Department of Education won’t be allowed to implement parts of the program meant to help students who had larger loans and could have their monthly payments lowered and their required payment period reduced from 25 years to 20 years.

In Missouri, U.S. District Judge John Ross’ order applies to different parts of the program than Crabtree’s. His order says that the U.S. Department of Education cannot forgive loan balances going forward. He said the department still could lower monthly payments. Ross issued a ruling in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on behalf of his state and six others.

Together, the two rulings, each by a judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, appeared to greatly limit the scope of the Biden administration’s efforts to help borrowers after the U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected the Democratic president’s first attempt at a forgiveness plan. Both judges said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona exceeded the authority granted by Congress in laws dealing with students loans.

Bailey and Kobach each hailed the decision from their state's judge as a major legal victory against the Biden administration and argue, as many Republicans do, that forgiving some students' loans shifts the cost of repaying them to taxpayers. “Only Congress has the power of the purse, not the President,” Bailey said in a statement. "Today’s ruling was a huge win for the rule of law, and for every American who Joe Biden was about to force to pay off someone else’s debt.”

The White House said it strongly disagrees with the judges’ rulings and would continue to defend the program, and use every available tool to give relief to students and borrowers. In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration “will never stop fighting for students and borrowers — no matter how many roadblocks Republican elected officials and special interests put in our way.”

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, leaders of the Student Borrower Protection Center, which advocates for eliminating student debt, called the decisions “partisan lawfare” and “a recipe for chaos across the student loan system.”

“Millions of borrowers are now in limbo as they struggle to make sense of their rights under the law and the information being provided by the government and their student loan companies,” said the group’s executive director, Mike Pierce.

In both lawsuits, the suing states sought to invalidate the entire program, which the Biden administration first made available to borrowers in July 2023, and at least 150,000 have had their loans canceled. But the judges noted that the lawsuits weren't filed until late March in Kansas and early April in Missouri. “So, the court doesn’t see how plaintiffs can complain of irreparable harm from them,” Crabtree wrote in his opinion.

Both orders are preliminary, meaning the injunctions imposed by the judges would remain in effect through a trial of the separate lawsuits. However, to issue a temporary order each judge had to conclude that the states were likely to prevail in a trial.

Kobach framed the Biden plan as “unconstitutional” and an affront to “blue collar Kansas workers who didn’t go to college."

There was some irony in Crabtree's decision: Kansas is no longer a party to the lawsuit Kobach filed. Earlier this month, Crabtree ruled that Kansas and seven other states in the lawsuit — Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Lousiana, Montana, Nebraska and Utah — couldn't show that they'd been harmed by the new program and dismissed them as plaintiffs. That left Alaska, South Carolina and Texas, and Crabtree said they could sue because each has a state agency that services student loans.

But Crabtree said that lowering monthly payments and shortening the period of required payments to earn loan forgiveness “overreach any generosity Congress has authorized before.”

In the Missouri ruling, Ross said repayment schedules and “are well within the wheelhouse” of the department but the “plain text” of U.S. law doesn’t give it authority to forgive loans before 25 years of payments.

Missouri also has an agency that services student loans. The other states in its lawsuit are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Dakota, Ohio and Oklahoma.

___ This story has been updated to clarify that while the judges decisions together block much of the Biden plan, some borrowers still could see their loan repayment burdens eased going forward.

Heat Advisory in Effect Through 8 pm Tuesday; Then Showers and Storms Possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — For the second straight day, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Kansas, as the heat index is expected to soar into the triple digits. Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and even heat stroke. People are cautioned to limit strenuous activities to early mornings or evenings.

Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Across Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The chance for storms will increase during the day Tuesday, with the highest chances in eastern Kansas late this evening and overnight. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with these storms.

Tips for Surviving the Heat:



Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours.

Anyone working outside should take frequent rest breaks in the shade or in air conditioned buildings.

Stay hydrated by drinking more water than you think you need.

REMINDER:

Do not leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles . Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Every year in the U.S., small children and pets die because they were left behind inside over-heated vehicles.

Whatever Happened to the Plan to Create "West Kansas"

WESTERN KANSAS (KPR) - More than 30 years ago, a group of southwest Kansas counties tried to secede from Kansas and form their own state called West Kansas. The movement is largely forgotten now, but it was prompted by cultural divisions and disagreements over tax and education policy - and many of those issues remain, diving eastern and western Kansas.

Secession movements in places like eastern Oregon continue to make headlines today, but back in the 1990s, parts of western Kansas made an effort to secede that previewed the political divisions that still cause people in the U.S. to consider cutting ties from their governments. In Kansas, the effort involving nine southwest Kansas counties all started with a disagreement over school funding policies.

So, whatever happened to the movement to create a 51st state and call it West Kansas? Find out here.

Report: Kansas and Missouri Students Show Significant Rate of Chronic School Absences

UNDATED (KCUR) — Kansas and Missouri students are still recovering academically after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools. KCUR reports that a new survey says attendance plays a big role. The annual child wellness report KIDS COUNT found twenty-seven percent of students in Kansas and twenty percent of students in Missouri were chronically absent in the 2021-2022 school year. Adrienne Olejnik is vice president of Kansas Action for Children. She said that makes it hard for students to learn. “We start to see households become more financially insecure, or not being able to put food on the table for every meal, it's more likely that children will start to experience high levels of absenteeism,” she explained. Olejnik said that’s why her organization wants more support for families, like a state-level child-tax credit.

Free State Festival Underway in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The Free State Festivalgets underway Tuesday in Lawrence. The six-day event celebrates film, music, art and ideas. Organizer Marlo Angell says this year's festival opens - not with a film - but with an evening of stand-up comedy. "A lot of our content is socially-engaged content - social justice - but we want people to be inspired and uplifted and ready to act coming out of this week of the Free State Festival, so starting it with live comedy sets the tone," she said. The festival runs through Sunday. The schedule of films and other events can be found online at FreeStateFestival.org.

Kaw Ceremony Marks Return of Sacred Rock to Tribal Land

UNDATED (KCUR) — Over the weekend, the Native American tribe that gave Kansas its name reclaimed an important part of heritage in the state. KCUR reports that when the US government forced the Kaw, or Kanza people, out of Kansas, one of the many things the left behind was a 28-ton red quartzite boulder that held sacred. The enormous rock was propped up in a park in Lawrence for almost a century. On Saturday, tribal vice chairman Jim Pepper Henry celebrated the stone’s new place, on tribal land, near Council Grove. "Today we welcome home our grandfather Iⁿ‘zhúje‘waxóbe to our Kaw Nation lands and the last reservation that we had in Kansas.," he said, as part of the dedication ceremony. Pepper Henry says he hopes the tribe’s 160-acre Allegawaho Memorial Heritage Park helps reestablish the Kaw in their ancestral homeland.

Experts Say Abortion Still a Hot-Button Issue at 2nd Anniversary of Dobbs Decision

UNDATED (KNS) — Two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, experts say abortion continues to be a deciding issue in Kansas politics. Kansas has emerged as a leading abortion access point since Roe fell. Over two-thirds of abortion patients at Kansas clinics travel from out-of-state. Don Haider-Markel is a political science professor at the University of Kansas. He says abortion issues could influence efforts this fall to break a Republican supermajority in the Kansas Legislature. “Democrats are really trying to break that supermajority. And it's entirely possible that they'll be able to peel off those couple of seats, precisely because abortion is so much on the minds of voters,” he said. Kansans turned out in large numbers in 2022 to reject a ballot measure that could’ve led to an abortion ban. Abortion remains tightly regulated in Kansas. Republicans have moved to further restrict it, with mixed success.

New Kansas Law Will Restrict Access to Adult Websites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KC Star) — A new Kansas law will take effect this week that will restrict access to online adult websites. The law is designed to verify the ages of each user who visits adult websites. The bill was passed in April and will go into effect at the end of this month. The Kansas City Star reports that the bill was allowed to become law without the governor's signature. Kansas joins more than a dozen other states which all require websites to verify the age of visitors.

Kansas Turnpike Moving to Cashless Toll System Beginning July 1

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas Turnpike will soon be going cashless. Starting July 1, drivers on the highway from the Oklahoma border to Kansas City will no longer need to pull over to pay their toll. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Turnpike Authority offers K-Tags, which are small stickers for vehicles that allow drivers to be charged automatically when they go through a cashless toll. Drivers without K-Tags will be identified by their license plate and will receive a bill in the mail. Rachel Bell of the Kansas Turnpike Authority says the new system is safer, and drivers who use cashless tolling in Texas and Colorado wanted it in Kansas too. “We do hear from customers who say 'when can we have a system like theirs, where everybody keeps moving?'”, she added. Bell says drivers can learn more about cashless tolling by visiting DriveKS.com. (Read more.)

