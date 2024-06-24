Headlines for Monday, June 24, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory for Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska as heat index readings are expected to soar into the triple digits. Heat index readings will range from 100 to 110 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and even heat stroke. People are cautioned to limit strenuous activities to early mornings or evenings.

Tips for Surviving the Heat:



Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours.

Anyone working outside should take frequent rest breaks in the shade or in air conditioned buildings.

Stay hydrated by drinking more water than you think you need.

REMINDER:

Do not leave young children or pets in unattended vehicle s. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Every year in the U.S., small children and pets die because they were left behind inside over-heated vehicles.

KBI Investigates Shooting Near City Pool in Minneapolis

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in north-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, and local police were called to a city park in Minnepolis Saturday morning after getting a report of gunshots near the city pool. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 46-year-old Artemis Thor Peck ran out of his house, shooting toward law enforcement officers and a surveillance drone. Police returned fire and shot Peck. He was taken to a Salina hospital where he underwent surgery. Later, he was flown to a Wichita hospital for further surgery. He is expected to survive.

New Kansas Law Will Restrict Access to Adult Websites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KC Star) - A new Kansas law will take effect this week that will restrict access to online adult websites. The law is designed to verify the ages of each user who visits adult websites. The bill was passed in April and will go into effect at the end of this month. The Kansas City Star reports that the bill was allowed to become law without the governor's signature. Kansas joins more than a dozen other states which all require websites to verify the age of visitors.

Illinois May Return Stolen Land to Prairie Band Potawatomi Indians

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois is poised to right a 175-year-old wrong by returning land in northern Illinois to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The land was guaranteed to a Prairie Band Potawatomi chief in 1829. The U.S. stole Chief Shab-eh-nay's land while he was visiting relatives in 1848. Legislation is expected to be approved later this year that would transfer the land (Shabbona Area State Recreation Area) in DeKalb County west of Chicago to the Kansas-based Prairie Band Potawatomi. The proposed transfer of the park, which is 68 miles west of Chicago, won Senate approval in the final days of the spring legislative session. But a snag in the House prevented its passage. Proponents will seek endorsement of the meaure when the Legislature returns in November for its fall meeting. Under the legislation, the Potawatomi would control the state park and the state will provide maintenance. Nearby residents fear a casino or hotel will spoil their community. The tribe says it wants people to continue using the park as it is. No one disputes the land was stolen, illegally sold and that it still belongs to the Potawatomi. Yet, nothing has changed for years. Now... there's a chance it will.

Kansas and Missouri Home Buyers Face Steep Increases

UNDATED (KNS) - Home buyers across Kansas and Missouri face prices that have shot up in relation to their incomes over the past three decades. In 1990, a resident of Manhattan with a median income could buy the average house in that college town for less than 3 times their annual pay. Today they have to pay more than 5 times their annual pay. Harvard University findings reported by NPR show that housing prices relative to income also shot up in Kansas City, Columbia, Joplin and Wichita, though not as dramatically. Housing prices surged nationally during the pandemic. Higher prices are hitting Black and Hispanic home buyers especially hard.

Kansas Turnpike Moving to Cashless Toll System Beginning July 1

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Turnpike will soon be going cashless. Starting July 1, drivers on the highway from the Oklahoma border to Kansas City will no longer need to pull over to pay their toll. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Turnpike Authority offers K-Tags, which are small stickers for vehicles that allow drivers to be charged automatically when they go through a cashless toll. Drivers without K-Tags will be identified by their license plate and will receive a bill in the mail. Rachel Bell of the Kansas Turnpike Authority says the new system is safer, and drivers who use cashless tolling in Texas and Colorado wanted it in Kansas too. “We do hear from customers who say 'when can we have a system like theirs, where everybody keeps moving?'”, she added. Bell says drivers can learn more about cashless tolling by visiting DriveKS.com. (Read more.)

Panasonic Battery Factory Nearly Halfway to Completion

UNDATED (KCUR) – The four billion dollar Panasonic electric vehicle battery factory in De Soto, Kansas, is nearly halfway done. KCUR reports that the giant facility eventually will employ about 4,000 people – that’s about 60 percent of the population of De Soto. Allan Swan, president of Panasonic’s North American arm, says the small city and surrounding areas should expect to see an increase in other jobs and spending. "There should be three additional jobs that go with one job, which is obviously potentially service industries as well was toolmakers, small engineering shops, et cetera," he added.

The facility will begin production early in 2025. The over 5 million square foot facility plans to have 500 employees starting by the end of the year. Kristen Walters, vice president of human resources, says the majority of the employees will be from Kansas, but won’t necessarily live in De Soto. "Some people might choose to locate very close to the site but right now people are choosing all across the Kansas City metro as their, as their home where they already live or if they’re relocating in," she explained.

The plant will begin operation early next year, but it will take about two more years for it to be fully completed and staffed. When it’s completed, the De Soto factory will be the largest electric vehicle battery factory in North America.

