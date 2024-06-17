Headlines for Monday, June 17, 2024

Public Hearings on Kansas Water Plan Underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Starting today (MON), state officials are holding a series of public meetings across the state to gather input on water priorities. Governor Laura Kelly created a sub-cabinet of nearly 20 different agencies to implement the Kansas Water Plan. "I have made it one of my highest priorities for my second term that by the time I walk out the door, we will have in place a sustainable water plan - one that will ensure both quantity and quality of water for generations to come," she said. The fist public hearing on water priorities takes place this (MON) evening in Colby. Other meetings are scheduled this week in Dodge City and Chanute. And meetings will be held later this month in Wichita, Salina and Lawrence.

Special Session Begins Tuesday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka Tuesday morning for the start of a special legislative session. At least two items are on the agenda: cutting taxes and considering a plan to lure the Kansas City Chiefs and / or the Royals to relocate to the Sunflower State. Tuesday's special session begins at 9 am.

Number of Uncontested Races for Kansas Legislature Drops

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - This year's legislative races should be more competitive in Kansas. That's because there are fewer uncontested races. Elections for the Kansas House and Senate are in November. But a quarter of the state Legislature essentially won their seats five months early when nobody filed to run against them. Still, the number of uncontested races is declining, in part because more Democrats decided to run in 2024. Kansas Democratic Party Chair Jeanna Repass says the party will compete in 92 state House contests, a dozen more than last cycle. “It was putting full effort into it. I legitimately spent the weekend calling candidates right up to the filing deadline.” Republican leaders in Kansas expect to net two legislative seats overall in 2024.

Garden City Explosion Injures One

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities in Garden City are investigating a house explosion in which one person was injured. KWCH TV reports that the house was significantly damaged and a person inside the home was hospitalized. The cause of the blast and fire remains unknown. The Kansas State Fire Marshal will assist in the investigation.

Plane Crash Lands in Olathe; Occupants Unhurt

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a small plane crash in Olathe. The plane went down Saturday afternoon at the New Century AirCenter. KCTV reports that two people were on board -- the pilot and the co-pilot. Neither were injured.

Kansas Gas Service Seeks Rate Hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The largest natural gas public utility in Kansas wants to hike its rates, but customers are pushing back. Kansas Gas Service wants to increase typical residential bills between 6 and 10 dollars a month. For many households, that would mean a 10% hike. Upset customers objected at a public hearing last week. One retiree who didn’t give his name said he’s trying to survive on a fixed income - yet all his bills keep going up. “The water bill. The electric bill. The food bill. Outrageous," he said. Kansas Gas will need to win over the Kansas Corporation Commission in the coming months. It says it has invested more than $600 million since 2019 to improve its services in Kansas. And current rates don’t reflect all of that. The Kansas Corporation Commission, is taking public input on the rate hike request through early August.

Canola Making a Comeback in Western Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – After nearly disappearing in western Kansas, canola is making a comeback. The Kansas News Service reports that a decommissioned sunflower crushing plant in Goodland, Kansas has been brought back to life shifting to process canola and soybeans. The crop is best used in rotation with winter wheat in western Kansas because it can extract soil moisture and nutrients from deeper depths. Kansas State University southwest area agronomist Logan Simon says another motive to add canola is that it benefits insects more than corn and sorghum, adding that “...canola really is one of those crops that we can grow that really supports a robust pollinator community, so it’s just humming with life.” The crop has good potential for drier places like southwest Kansas, giving farmers more options going forward.

Group Seeks Provisions in Farm Bill for Abatement of "Forever Chemicals"

UNDATED (HPM) – A group worried about “forever chemicals” contaminating farmland wants to see money put into the Farm Bill. Harvest Public Media reports that the provision would support farmers whose land is affected by PFAS contamination. The U.S. Senate’s draft version of the Farm Bill includes a fund to help farmers recover from PFAS contamination. Two years ago, the state of Michigan shut down a farmer who used fertilizer tainted with PFAS, leaving the century farm on the brink of bankruptcy. In Maine, the state set up a fund to help more than 70 farms with contaminated land. Sarah Alexander leads the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and wants to see a 500-million-dollar federal fund. “We're hopeful that having a safety net in place will allow states to start being a little more proactive,” she said. The current Farm Bill expires in September.

Former Lawmaker Mark Samsel Has Law License Suspended After Assaulting Student in 2021

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of former lawmaker Mark Samsel three years after he was seen on video assaulting a student while substitute teaching. The Kansas News Service reports that back in 2021, cell phone footage showed former Kansas state Representative Mark Samsel kicking a student in the groin, and grabbing another student during an outburst. Samsel was charged with three counts of disorderly conduct. Samsel and the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator recommended a one year suspension of Samsel’s law license. Supreme Court justices decided that a two year suspension would be more appropriate. The Court says Samsel’s mental health was a contributing factor to the incident.

