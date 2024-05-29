Headlines for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Special Session Looms in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers have been at odds with the governor over the size and scope of tax cuts. With no deal reached during the regular session, Governor Laura Kelly said she'd call lawmakers back to Topeka. But when will that special session begin? "Very soon," Kelly told KPR on Tuesday. "We're just right now talking with legislative leadership to find out what date works best for the majority of legislators so that we've got a full house." The governor said she could announce the dates of the special session as early as today (WED). "We have to come up with something that is sustainable over the long haul, or I just won't sign it... and we can keep coming back for special sessions," she said. " I don't think they want that. I certainly don't want that." Kelly says the last tax cutting proposal she vetoed would have put the state $1.3 billion underwater by 2029. The extra legislative session could cost taxpayers as much as $84,000 per day.

Kansas Governor Will Keep Pushing for Medicaid Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will soon call lawmakers back to Topeka for a special session to discuss a new tax relief plan. She vetoed two earlier plans, saying they were too expensive. Kelly could announce the dates of the special session as early as today (WED). Meanwhile, the governor says she's not done trying to convince lawmakers to expand KanCare, the state's version of Medicaid. "By not doing it, we have left over $7 billion of Kansas taxpayer money back in Washington, D.C. that's been distributed to New York and Illinois and California and other states," she said. "We're now an island. Every state around us has now expanded Medicaid." Kansas is one of just 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income Kansans.

Bird Flu Outbreak in Iowa Leads to the Culling of 4 Million Chickens

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KNS/KPR) - More than 4 million chickens in Iowa will have to be killed after a case of bird flu was detected at a large egg farm. Officials in Iowa announced Tuesday that crews are in the process of killing the chickens after the disease was discovered in Sioux County, Iowa. This is the latest incident in an outbreak that is also affecting dairy cattle. The virus has been confirmed in cattle on dairy farms in nine states, including Kansas. Health and agriculture officials have said the risk to the public remains low.

Last week, the virus was confirmed at an egg farm west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, leading to the slaughter of nearly 1.4 million chickens there. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 92 million birds have been killed since the outbreak was first detected. Although bird flu has become somewhat common among poultry, its spread to cattle has added to worries about the disease.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - The nation's livestock industry is concerned about the recent reports of avian influenza and dairy famers are especially concerned. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will present a series of workshops to talk about such concerns. Eight workshops are scheduled this summer across Kansas. The first one will be held Thursday in Manhattan. The workshops are free, but registration on KDA’s website is required. Justin Smith, animal health commissioner for KDA, says eight workshops are scheduled this summer across Kansas. He says the workshops are split into two parts - an afternoon session for county officials and an evening session for veterinarians and farmers. Smith says they’ll discuss things like highly pathogenic avian influenza, or the bird flu, and how to manage it, as well as other types of emergency management for livestock. He says they’ll also leave room to hear from attendees. “We want these regional meetings to be a conversation. So we'll get feedback from them about what you know is concerning to them and and what we need to be addressing," he said.

New Policy Loosens Reporting Requirements for Chemical Spills in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A new Kansas policy loosens the requirements for reporting pollutant spills to state health officials. Industry leaders praised the change, but the policy change is concerning to others, including some Wichita residents who live in areas impacted by pollution. They worry the change could allow small spills to go untreated. (Read more.)

Historically, the state has required spills of any size to be reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). But in 2021, the legislature directed the KDHE to set minimum quantities on spills that must be called in. This spring, the agency finalized the new standards, which are the same as the federal government's. The move away from reporting every spill frustrates some people living in areas impacted by pollution, like Aujanae Bennett. "It is going to be detrimental to the health of the community," she aid "What they've done is best for the corporations, not for the communities." But the KDHE says the new regulations are in line with the Environmental Protection Agency, and won't threaten anyone’s health. Responsible parties still have to clean up spills too small to be reported. (Read more.)

Program Provides Free Meals for Kids Through Summertime

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Some schools and other sites across Kansas will offer free meals for kids this summer. The free meals are part of an annual program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For kids who rely on free meals at school, summer can be a hungry time. But again this summer, hundreds of sites across Kansas are serving free meals to anyone 18 or younger. Adrea Katzenmeier with the Wichita school district says the summer food program ensures that children won’t go hungry. Many sites serve breakfast and lunch. “That’s what we’re about, we’re about feeding kids. Some kids don’t have food at home, and this gives them the opportunity to have free food.” The meals are free for any child, and there’s no qualifying paperwork. To find a site in your area, call 866-3-HUNGRY, or text “food” to 3-0-4-3-0-4.

Kansas Becomes First in the Nation to Adopt New Option for Teens in Foster Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Hundreds of Kansas foster children face aging out of the state’s care at age 18 without a family or a safety net. That can lead to issues like homelessness. A new state law aims to help by letting teenage foster children choose a relative or close friend to serve as their permanent custodian. (Read more.)

Body of Newborn Infant Found at Recreation Area in Northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after the body of a newborn infant was found at a recreation area in northwest Missouri. The body of the newborn was found Saturday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in Maryville. Police Chief Mike Stolte said a park employee found the remains while performing routine maintenance in a remote area of the park. Police say the cause of death has not been determined. No additional information has been released.

Remembering the First U.S. Monkey to Fly into Space: Miss Able, from Southeast Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) - This week marks the 65th anniversary of the U.S. launching a Kansas-born monkey into space. On May 28, 1959, the U.S. Army launched Miss Able, a rhesus monkey, and Miss Baker, a squirrel monkey, into orbit. Miss Able was born on Monkey Island, at the Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, in southeast Kansas. The two monkeys were placed aboard a Jupiter missile for their mission. Both primates survived the flight, but Miss Able - the Kansas-born monkey - died a few days later during an operation to remove an infected electrode. Dozens of non-human primates flew in the U.S. space program, but the first monkeys sent into space by the U.S. were Miss Able and Miss Baker, 65 years ago this week.

