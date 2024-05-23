Headlines for Thursday, May 23, 2024

Public Universities in Kansas Get Ready for New DEI Law, Taking Effect in July

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Public universities in Kansas are preparing for a new law that bars them from requiring diversity statements. Wichita State University is merging its office of diversity and inclusion into another department. And leaders at the University of Kansas in Lawrence recently posted a reminder to employees that job interviews should not include questions about DEI. Teri Hall is WSU’s vice president for student affairs. She says changes to the school’s DEI office aren’t related to the new law, but rather a desire to broaden what diversity means. “What we’re looking at is the breadth and depth of who our students are on our campus, and how do we help them be successful, without just looking at certain identity markers?” Wichita State and other colleges are also reviewing current scholarships to make sure they attract an inclusive pool of applicants.

Teri Hall is vice president for student affairs at Wichita State. She says a newly named Office of Student Engagement and Belonging is a more efficient way to approach diversity on campus. "Inclusion is best when it’s part of the tapestry, woven in and not a separate thought," she said. Kansas and Missouri are among several states whose public university systems have scrapped the use of diversity statements in employment decisions. The Kansas law takes effect July 1.

==========

Drought Setting Up Intense Canadian Wildfire Season that Could Affect Air Quality in the Midwest

UNDATED (HPM) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has already had an impact on the Midwest and Great Plains early in the fire season. Harvest Public Media reports that it was an especially bad season for wildfires in Canada last year and widespread drought is setting up another potentially intense wildfire season. The fire season has already sent smoke south. Dr. Juanita Mora is watching the air quality closely. The Chicago-based immunologist and allergist says last year’s smoke caused problems for her patients. “I saw many cases in which it was their first time, never had an asthma exacerbation, came in with wheezing and respiratory difficulty and shortness of breath," she said. Mora is also a national spokesperson for the American Lung Association. She says people should keep an eye on air quality with a weather app and stay indoors if pollution is high. That’s especially true for sensitive groups.

Zombie Fires?

As the Canadian wildfire season begins, some fires are left over from last year. 2023 was an exceptional year for wildfires that led to unhealthy air in the U.S. And some of those fires smoldered through the winter. Those fires are called “zombie fires.” And, according to Christopher Redmond, a meteorologist with Kansas State University and the Kansas Forest Service,

the weather continues to set the scene for more fires. “They're in a significant drought. So, the weather's been warm and dry, very conducive to fire." he said. "And then that in return has led to the fuels with the timber and the grasses, and everything that burns to be able to dry out.” Redmond says wildfire smoke doesn’t always get low enough to cause breathing issues. But earlier this month (May), a cold front did push smoke down to the surface.

==========

AAA Issues Travel Forecast for Kansas, U.S.

UNDATED (KNS) - Starting Thursday, hundreds of thousands of Kansans begin hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend. Triple-A Kansas says half-a-million people in the state will travel between now and Monday. That's up slightly from last year.

Triple-A's Shawn Steward says most travelers in Kansas will be driving to their destinations and motorists will need to be cautious. "It could very well be very dangerous," Steward said. "Especially if drivers are not focusing on safety. So, we like to make sure that people stay focused on the roads, avoid distractions.” Steward reminds travelers to wear their seatbelts, slow down and be patient with fellow drivers. Nationwide, a record number of people are expected to hit the road between now and Monday. Average gas prices in Kansas are currently lower than much of the country, around $3.15 a gallon.

==========

BusketFest Returns to Lawrence Friday, Saturday & Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - It'll be circus on the streets of downtown Lawrence this weekend. Starting Friday, the Lawrence Busker Festival returns to town, featuring a variety of entertainment, including magicians, jugglers, clowns and contortionists. All of the busking, or entertainment, in downtown Lawrence is free, but cash tips are greatly appreciated. It's the 16th year for the Busker Fest in Lawrence. The spotlight this year is on the area's local musicians.

==========

$5,000 Reward Posted in Double-Murder Case in Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A $5,000 reward has been offered for information in an unsolved double-homicide case in Labette County, Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for killing two people in a home in Mound Valley in October of 2022. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff's Office have been investigating the murders of 39-year-old Jason Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda Pound, of Mound Valley. Their bodies were discovered by a friend in October of 2022 but investigators believe the murders may have happened up to a month prior to their discovery. Both Bakken and Pound were shot.

Anyone with information - no matter how small the detail might be - is urged to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

==========

Ascension Hospitals Still Dealing with Ransomware Attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR/NPR) - Ascension hospital system, one of the largest in the country, is still dealing with a ransomware attack. Ascension has facilities in Kansas and 18 other states, where it operates 140 hospitals. One of those hospitals is Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, a Level One trauma center, and one of only two in the city. After the cyberattack earlier this month, Ascension had to switch to paper charts, causing delays and frustration. It remains unclear when Ascension's computer systems will be restored.

==========

K-State Beats West Virginia in Big 12 Baseball Tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - No. 6 seed Kansas State beat fourth-seeded West Virginia 8-4 in the Big 12 Tournament. K-State (32-23) advances to play in another elimination game today (THUR). West Virginia has been eliminated from the Big 12 tournament. The KU and K-State baseball teams have been kept out of the NCAA tournament in recent years but are looking to break that drought. And the drought could end Sunday when the NCAA baseball tournament bracket is announced.

==========

Royals Sweep Tigers with 8-3 Win on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Wednesday to sweep the series. It was Kansas City’s first sweep of Detroit since July 2021. The Royals have won six straight.

The Royals are off Thursday. They'll play the Rays Friday in Tampa.

==========

NFL Commissioner Declines to Expand on League's Statement on Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell declined Wednesday to expand on the NFL's statement distancing the league from comments made by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a commencement address at a private Catholic college in Kansas. “We have over 3,000 players,” Goodell said as the NFL concluded its spring meetings. “We have executives around the league that have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. I think that’s something that we treasure, and that’s part of, I think, ultimately what makes us as a society better.” The league already said last week in a statement that Butker's comments and "views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

(–Related–)

Chiefs' Mahomes Says Butker Entitled to His Beliefs, Even Though the QB Doesn't Always Agree with Him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that while he doesn't agree with all the beliefs espoused by kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address, the Chiefs quarterback nevertheless respects his teammate's right to make them be known. Butker delivered what has become a polarizing speech May 11 at Benedictine College in Atchison, where the three-time Super Bowl champ said most women receiving degrees were probably most excited about getting married and having kids.

“I've known Harrison for seven years. I judge him by the character he shows every single day,” Mahomes said after one of the Chiefs' voluntary practices in Kansas City, Missouri. “We're not always going to agree, and there are certain things he said that I don't necessarily agree with. But I know the person he is and he's doing what he can to lead people in the right direction.”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker said. “I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.” Butker said his wife embraced “one of the most important titles of all. Homemaker.“

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Wednesday's practice that while he “talks to Harrison all the time,” he didn't believe he needed to discuss the commencement address with his kicker when the team reconvened in Kansas City. “We're a microcosm of life here,” Reid said. “We're from some different areas. Different religions. Different races. But we get along. We all respect each others' opinions, and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everyone to have a voice.”

Mahomes doesn't believe Butker's viewpoints will become a divisive issue in the locker room, either, as the Chiefs embark on their quest for a record-setting third consecutive Super Bowl title.

==========

