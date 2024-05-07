Headlines for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Tornado Damages Small Oklahoma Town, Large Hail Hits Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KPR) - Powerful storms erupted in the central U.S. Monday, bringing tornadoes and large hail to parts of Oklahoma and Kansas. One tornado caused extensive damage north of Tulsa in the small town of Barnsdall. There are no confirmed deaths but homes were destroyed. In Kansas, some areas were pelted by apple-sized hail. And Jenifer Prieto, with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says they are investigating a possible tornado that touched down near Manhattan. "We did see on the radar, evidence that there may have been a tornado south of Manhattan around 7:40 pm," she said. "We also received a report from the Manhattan Airport control tower. They were actually able to visibly see a tornado."

Emergency management officials in Dickinson County reported baseball-sized hail. The National Weather Service says some of that softball-sized hail fell in the unincorporated community of Moonlight, Kansas. There have been no reports of injury in Kansas and no immediate reports of significant damage.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a disaster declaration in advance of Monday's severe storms. The declaration activated the state's emergency response plan.

==========

Cyberattacks Hit Kansas City, Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/KPR) - Kansas City and Wichita have been hit by cyberattacks. An ongoing computer outage closed down the municipal court in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday. KMBC TV reports that the city's computer system was allegedly compromised over the weekend. The outage follows a ransomware attack in Jackson County, Missouri. At the same time, the website for the city of Wichita has been hit with a cyberattack.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Court System - which was knocked offline by a cyberattack last fall - has largely recovered from the attack, which compromised personal information for 150,000 Kansans. The Kansas Office of Judicial Administration has been contacting affected people by mail to try to connect them with resources - including free credit monitoring services. The court system will only contact affected people by mail. Courts will not call, text or email anyone about the incident. So, anyone who gets a phone call, text or email about the cybersecurity incident should end the call or delete the text or email. Read more in the Kansas Reflector.

==========

Kansas House Speaker Urges Governor to Sign Tax Relief Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The Speaker of the Kansas House is urging Governor Laura Kelly to sign a bipartisan tax relief bill and avoid calling a special session. The Kansas Reflector reports that House Speaker Dan Hawkins has called on the governor to sign the bipartisan tax cutting plan and avoid a special session, which would cost the state $84,000 a day.

==========

Kansas Lakes Affected by Harmful Algae

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - As the weather warms in Kansas, more people are getting out on the water. But experts warn them to be on the lookout for harmful types of algae. Tony Stahl, with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, says as temperatures rise, algae flourish, especially in lakes and ponds. If they grow too big too fast, this can cause what’s called a harmful algal bloom. Stahl says blue-green algae can make humans sick, but the blooms are especially dangerous and could be fatal for livestock and pets. He says dogs are often drawn to the algae’s scent, so they’ll ingest lots of it. “One of the first things you would notice is they become disoriented or stumble around or experience difficulty breathing," he said. "And in some cases, even experience seizures or a paralysis.” Stahl says to check for harmful algal bloom advisories before heading out and avoid water that looks dull, smells bad or has a foamy-film on top.

==========

Report: Heavy Downpours Getting Even Heavier in the Midwest

UNDATED (KNS) - Scientists say the heavy downpours that hit the Midwest and Great Plains each year have gotten even heavier over the decades. Climate Central - a nonprofit group that compiles weather data - says global warming is “supercharging” heavy precipitation days. In the Midwest, the wettest days each year now bring 45% more precipitation than in the 1950s. The Great Plains has seen a 20% increase. Getting a lot of rain in a short amount of time can cause problems for farmers, infrastructure and wildlife habitat. Other problems include street flooding and erosion.

==========

FAA Investigates After Boeing Says Workers Falsified Inspection Records

SEATTLE (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into Boeing after the beleaguered company reported that workers at a South Carolina plant falsified inspection records on certain 787 planes. Boeing said its engineers have determined that misconduct did not create "an immediate safety of flight issue." An executive who leads the 787 program said in an April 29 email to employees that a worker observed an "irregularity" in a required test of the wing-to-body join and reported it to his manager. Boeing investigated and learned that several people had falsified inspection records by saying they had completed certain tests when they hadn't. The executive says Boeing is taking "swift and serious corrective action."

==========

SNAP Benefits a Hot Topic in New Farm Bill Negotiations

UNDATED (HPM) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - has become one of the hottest topics in the farm bill. As negotiations resume, Democrats have been unwilling to budge on possible cuts to the program, which accounts for the largest part of the Farm Bill. In debt ceiling negotiations last year, congressional Democrats agreed to raise work requirements for those who qualify for SNAP. That had been the priority of some Republicans. But some GOP representatives are making the push again. Democratic Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says that’s bad policy. Instead, he’d like to make small increases and avoid big ones. Vilsack says cutting SNAP benefits is a non-starter. SNAP benefits account for the largest part of Farm Bill by far, totaling roughly $600 billion over five years. Congress extended the farm bill last fall. It will expire this September. The House Agriculture Committee is scheduled to vote on first proposals later this month.

==========

Are Kansas Kids Missing Out? Fewer Applications Made for 4-H International Exchanges

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS/KPR) - Former Republican President Dwight Eisenhower thought one of the best ways to achieve world peace was to start cultural and student exchange programs between countries. And after leading the Allies to victory in World War II, the man from Abilene did just that. In 1956, Eisenhower launched the People-to-People Program. Since then, a host of other exchange programs have flourished, including one operated by 4-H. But fewer applications and host families may hurt rural Kansas kids’ chances for international cultural exchanges and exposure led by 4-H. The youth organization has several international exchange programs. However, the programs have had fewer applications in the past few years. One program, the International Farm Youth Exchange, was canceled this year because of that.

Officials say part of the reason is that as Kansas agriculture consolidates, fewer family-owned farms have the time to take in exchange students. Zyanya Bravo, an eighth grader from Oakley in northwest Kansas, spent a month in South Korea. She says her peers could benefit from exposure to other cultures. “It kind of opens your mind so much. And they tell you about how you used to think these things. And you're like, I was so closed minded on this.” Bravo says she feels more confident in having big goals after her trip, despite being from a small town.

==========

State of Kansas Could Buy Former Home of VP Charles Curtis

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The state of Kansas is taking steps to buy the former Topeka home of Charles Curtis, a Native American who became the nation's first vice president of color. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the proposed omnibus budget bill includes money to buy the former Curtis House at 1101 SW Topeka Blvd. Governor Laura Kelly is currently considering the omnibus budget bill, which includes $300,000 to help the Kansas Historical Society buy the property. The current owners value the house at more than $700,000.

==========

Motorist Pulled over for Driving 120+ MPH in Central Kansas

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A driver in central Kansas has been issued a speeding ticket for driving 121 miles per hour. KSNW TV reports that the McPherson County Sheriff's Office stopped a driver Saturday and issued a $435 speeding ticket that comes with $108 in court costs. The Kansas Highway Patrol said earlier this year that there's been an increase in the number of drivers pulled over for driving more than 100 miles-per-hour.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers.


