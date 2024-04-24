Headlines for Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Ahead of Veto Session, Governor Laura Kelly Again Pushes Lawmakers to Expand Medicaid

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is urging Kansas lawmakers to debate Medicaid expansion when they return to the Statehouse later this week. The Kansas News Service reports that the expansion is just one of several policies on the agenda. Forcing a vote on Medicaid expansion would require 24 votes in the 40-member Kansas Senate. At a Wichita town hall this week, Kelly said she’s hopeful, despite strong opposition from Republican leaders, who say the policy is too expensive. “I’m fairly optimistic that those votes are there if the legislators feel empowered to buck leadership,” she added. Kansas is one of 10 states that has not yet expanded Medicaid. Lawmakers are also expected to try to override Kelly’s vetoes of laws that would direct more money to anti-abortion counseling centers; further restrict advance voting; and ban gender-affirming care for trans minors.

Kansas Creates Office of the Child Advocate as Independent State Agency

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has approved a bill codifying the state’s foster care oversight office. The Kansas News Service reports that the Office of the Child Advocate is now an independent state agency. Kelly created the Child Advocate position through an executive order in 2021. But that meant she or the next governor could remove it at any time. Now that it has been written into state law as a formal state agency, the position of Child Advocate will be appointed by the governor and requires Senate confirmation. The individual will serve a five-year term. The position independently reviews complaints about the Kansas child welfare system.

New Law Reforms Kansas Civil Asset Forfeiture Process

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that strengthens protections for people whose property has been seized by law enforcement. KSNT reports that Kelly signed Senate Bill 458 Tuesday. The legislation establishes new guidelines for asset forfeiture, aiming to improve due process for property owners and increase accountability for law enforcement. The bill introduces several reforms to the asset seizure and forfeiture process, making it easier for Kansans to recover property that has been improperly seized. It also imposes limitations on requests by law enforcement for property seizures, ensuring those requests are made only under specific circumstances related to joint investigations or serious public safety concerns.

Valley Center High Baseball Team's Season Suspended Due to Animal Cruelty Allegations

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A Wichita-area high school has suspended its baseball team’s season because of an investigation into possible animal cruelty. The Kansas News Service reports that police in Valley Center say they are investigating reports that a chicken was killed on the baseball diamond at Valley Center High School. School officials said earlier this week that they suspended the varsity baseball team’s season after they were alerted to possible animal cruelty involving the team and coaching staff. Police say they’re talking with players and coaches and working to determine if other adults may have been involved. The Valley Center baseball team is 4-12 with 10 games left in the season. The district said in its email that a decision about the rest of the season will be made pending the outcome of the police investigation.

New Youth Sports Facility Opens in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) – A new youth sports facility is now open as part of a major redevelopment project underway in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas City Star reports that the facility’s owners and investors gave local leaders a tour of the $60 million KCK Showcase Center facility Tuesday. The 150,000 square-foot indoor sports arena features 10 basketball courts and 12 volleyball courts for young athletes, a parent’s lounge, food vendors, and a physical therapy center. The project is part of a $838 million development on the former site of the Schlitterbahn water park. In addition to the indoor youth sports arena, the development will also offer eight synthetic-turf baseball fields, a Margaritaville Hotel and a golf entertainment venue.

Survey: Laura Kelly in Top Ten of Most Popular Governors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new survey shows Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is ranked as one of the most popular governors in the nation. The business consulting firm, Morning Consult, says Kelly ranks in the top ten for most popular governors. KSNT reports that the consultants surveyed thousands of registered voters. Kelly had a 62% approval rating, compared with a 30% disapproval rating. Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott was ranked in the number one spot as the nation's most popular governor.

Topeka Continue Clean-Up Efforts in Homeless Camps

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews in Topeka continue clean-up efforts around homeless encampments along the Kansas River. KSNT reports that in February, city crews cleaned up more than 175 tons of trash in one cleanup effort. The city is also working with social service agencies to help people get back on their feet and into more suitable housing. Topeka officials have contracted with an Illinois-based consulting firm to come up with a long-term plan to deal with the issue. The consultants are expected to present their report to the city council next month.

Kansas Farm Animals Killed in Monday's Barn Fire

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Several farm animals were killed when a fire broke out inside a barn in Lyon County. The barn, near the town of Allen, became engulfed in flames Monday. Fire officials say a brush fire started by a farmer in the area over the weekend had spread to the barn by Monday. KSNT reports that several pigs died in the blaze. Firefighters had difficulty putting out the blaze due to Monday's powerful winds. The fire and high winds also led to local power outages near the town of Allen.

New Federal Rule Bars Transgender School Bathroom Bans, but It Likely Isn't the Final Word

UNDATED (AP) – A new rule from President Joe Biden's administration blocking blanket policies to keep transgender students from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity could conflict with laws in Republican-controlled states.

The clash over bathroom policy and other elements of a federal regulation finalized last week could set the stage for another wave of legal battles over how transgender kids should be treated in the U.S.

In recent years, transgender people have gained visibility and acceptance in the U.S. — and some conservative officials have pushed back.

Most GOP-controlled states now have laws reining in their rights. Measures include laws to keep transgender girls out of girls school sports, limiting which school bathrooms transgender people can use, requiring school staff to notify parents if their student identifies in school as transgender, and barring school staff from being required to use the pronouns a transgender student uses.

Most of those policies have been challenged in court.

Here's a look at the new regulation, the states' laws and what could happen next.

WHAT'S THE HEART OF THE REGULATION?

The 1,577-page regulation finalized last week seeks to clarify Title IX, the 1972 sex discrimination law originally passed to address women's rights and applies to schools and colleges that receive federal money. The regulations, which are to take effect in August, spell out that Title IX bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, too. Many Republicans say this wasn't the intent of the law. The new rules also provide more protections to students who make accusations of sexual misconduct.

RULE CONTRADICTS BATHROOM LAWS

At least 11 states have adopted laws barring transgender girls and women from using girls' and women's bathrooms at public schools. The new regulation opposes those sweeping policies. It states that sex separation at schools isn't always unlawful. However, the separation becomes a violation of Title IX's nondiscrimination rule when it causes more than a very minor harm on a protected individual, “such as when it denies a transgender student access to a sex-separate facility or activity consistent with that student’s gender identity.” The laws are in effect in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee. A judge’s order putting enforcement on hold is in place in Idaho. A prohibition in Utah is scheduled to take effect July 1.

RULE ALLOWS PARENTAL NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

At least seven states have laws or other policies calling for schools to notify parents if their children are transgender. The regulation seems to authorize those requirements, stating that “nothing in these final regulations prevents a recipient from disclosing information about a minor child to their parent who has the legal right to receive disclosures on behalf of their child.” The requirements are already law in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana and North Carolina. The Arizona law requires schools to provide information to parents but does not specifically include details about students' gender expression or sexuality. Virginia asked schools to provide guidance to the state's school districts to adopt similar policies, though they're not written into state law.

ARE PRONOUN RESTRICTIONS LEGAL? IT DEPENDS

At least four states — Florida, Kentucky, Montana and North Dakota — have laws intended to protect from discipline teachers and/or students who won't use the pronouns transgender or nonbinary students use. The regulations wrestle with this, finding that “harassing a student — including acts of verbal, nonverbal, or physical aggression, intimidation, or hostility based on the student’s nonconformity with stereotypical notions of masculinity and femininity or gender identity — can constitute discrimination on the basis of sex under Title IX in certain circumstances. ”But they also spell out that “a stray remark” does not constitute harassment and seek to protect the right of free speech.

THE BIG DEBATE: SPORTS PARTICIPATION

The new rules don't specifically mention whether states can ban transgender girls from girls sports competitions. The Biden administration has put on hold a policy that would forbid schools from having outright bans. State laws that contain such bans have been adopted in at least two dozen states in the name of preserving girls sports. But judges have paused enforcement of some of them, including in a ruling last week that applies only to one teenage athlete in West Virginia. While the new rules are not specific to sports participation, advocates on both sides believe they could apply.“ They may be saying that this doesn't address it, but through the broad language they’re using, the ultimate result is you have to allow a boy on a girls team,” said Matt Sharp, a lawyer with Alliance Defending Freedom, falsely identifying transgender girls as boys. Alliance Defending Freedom is a conservative group that has represented female athletes challenging sports participation by transgender women and girls.“ This document gives a good sense that says you can’t have a rule that says, ‘If you’re transgender, you can’t participate,’” said Harper Seldin, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Lawsuits, probably. After the rules were unveiled last week, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti posted on X that “TN is prepared to defend Title IX & protect against unlawful regulations that redefine what sex really means.” “We absolutely plan to challenge this betrayal of women in court,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement Monday. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond submitted comments critical of the rule before it was finalized. Over the last two decades, attorneys general have frequently sued the opposing party's president over rules and executive orders. Sharp of Alliance Defending Freedom said his group is still dissecting the federal rules but does represent groups that could be affected, including female athletes and religious schools and could sue over aspects of the rules. He expects states to do the same thing. “I don’t think a lot of states want to wait until the federal government enforces this,” he said. The ACLU's Seldin said his organization will watch carefully how the rules play out. “What do theses laws and regulations mean in terms of transgender youth and transgender students who find themselves attacked in every aspect of their lives?” he asked.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships Headed to Wichita Next Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Figure Skating championships will take place in Wichita next year, in what should amount to a preview of the names to watch for the American team headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy. The national governing body announced its calendar of domestically held international events Tuesday, along with awarding the U.S. championships to Wichita. The event will run from January 20-26 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Grand Prix season begins October 18 with Skate America, which will take place for the second straight year at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. It is the first event in the six-stop international Grand Prix schedule. The U.S. also will host the 2025 world championships from March 23-30 at TD Garden in Boston.

U.S. figure skaters topped the medal table with two golds and a bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and they could do even better at the next Winter Games. Ilia Malinin recently won his first world title with a record-setting free skate, Madison Chock and Evan Bates won a second straight ice dance gold, and Isabeau Levito took silver in the women’s event. “U.S. Figure Skating is very excited about each of our top-tier events, both at the national and international stages, for the 2024-25 season,” U.S. Figure Skating chief executive Tracy Marek said. “These events span our nation to provide amazing opportunities for skaters at all levels — from our juveniles to adults — as well as our fans and the skating community."

