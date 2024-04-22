Headlines for Monday, April 22, 2024

Carr Brothers, Condemned to Die for the "Wichita Massacre" Want a New Sentencing Hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Attorneys for two brothers who were sentenced to die in a quadruple killing known as the “Wichita massacre” will argue for a formal re-sentencing hearing in the latest in a long series of appeals. How the sentencing was handled has long been a point of contention because brothers Jonathan and Reginald Carr had a joint hearing when jurors considered their punishments. Prosecutors plan Monday to oppose the latest effort. Kansas has nine men on death row, but the state has not executed anyone since the murderous duo James Latham and George York were hanged on the same day in June 1965. Attorneys for the Carr brothers will argue for a formal re-sentencing hearing.

The prosecution has long argued that the brothers broke into a home in December 2000 and forced the three men and two women there to have sex with one another and later to withdraw money from ATMs. Jonathan Carr was 20 and Reginald Carr was 23 when the murders occurred; they are now 44 and 46, and both are incarcerated at the state’s maximum-security prison in El Dorado, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Wichita.

According to authorities, the women were raped repeatedly before all five victims were taken to a soccer field and shot. Four of them died: Aaron Sander, 29; Brad Heyka, 27; Jason Befort, 26; and Heather Muller, 25. The woman who survived testified against the Carr brothers. They were also convicted of killing another person in a separate attack.

Each of the brothers accused the other of carrying out the crimes.

Attorneys for both brothers raised concerns in the latest round of court filings that the trial attorneys were ineffective — Reginald Carr's defense said they were “egregiously” so — and failed to aggressively push for a continuance to give themselves more time to prepare. They also agreed that prospective jurors weren’t properly questioned about racial biases. The brothers are Black, their victims white.

Reginald Carr’s attorney’s also brought up an investigation into members of the Wichita Police Department exchanging racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images. Several were ultimately disciplined, and Carr’s attorney wrote that one of them was involved in the investigation of the brothers.

From there, the attorneys for the brothers deviate in their court filings. Jonathan Carr's attorneys argued that the trial attorneys failed to investigate and present evidence that Reginald Carr, who is older, had a powerful influence over his younger brother and sexually abused him. A Kansas Department of Correction evaluation conducted just days after Jonathan Carr was sentenced to death said he “appears to idolize his brother,” his attorneys wrote.

Meanwhile, Reginald Carr's attorneys wrote the trial attorneys were unprepared to rebut Jonathan’s defense, which it described as “largely consisting of family members prepped to promote saving Jonathan Carr’s life over his older brother’s life.” And they further argued that DNA evidence and identification was actually stronger against Jonathan Carr.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to request a formal resentencing hearing for each defendant. That action came a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the two brothers had received fair trials and upheld their death sentences.

The Kansas court upheld their convictions in 2014 but overturned their death sentences, concluding that not having separate hearings violated the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed that decision in 2016, returning the case to the Kansas Supreme Court.

When the Kansas Supreme Court took up the brothers’ cases again, their attorneys raised questions about how their cases weren’t conducted separately when jurors were considering whether the death penalty was warranted. Other issues they raised included the instructions that were given to jurors and how closing arguments were conducted.

The Kansas court’s majority concluded that while the lower-court judge and prosecutors made errors, those errors did not warrant overturning their death sentences again.

I-70 Drug Busts Nets One Arrest and 11 Pounds of Cocaine

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody after law enforcement officers intercepted more than 11 pounds of cocaine early Sunday along Interstate 70 in western Wabaunsee County. WIBW TV reports that the drug bust was made public this (MON) morning on the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. According to the post, Wabaunsee County sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from Dickinson and Marshall counties, intercepted five kilos of cocaine near Tallgrass Road, just east of the Wabaunsee-Riley county line.

Three People Die in Butler County Fire

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) — Three people are dead following a house fire in rural Butler County. KWCH TV reports that emergency crews were called to a home near Rose Hill over the weekend where they found two people dead. Another person died later at a local hospital. The fire broke out early Saturday morning. An investigation is underway into the cause. Rose Hill is a rural community near Wichita.

Kansas Governor Allows Anti-DEI Legislation to Become Law

UNDATED (KNS) — A new state law bars public universities in Kansas from requiring job candidates to affirm support for diversity, equity and inclusion. Governor Laura Kelly has allowed the measure to become law without her signature. The legislation prohibits colleges from requiring D.E.I. pledges from any student or job applicant. Supporters of the new law say D.E.I. statements amount to left-wing ideology. Kelly said that the bill was unnecessary because the Kansas Board of Regents recently approved a policy change prohibiting the practice.

New Kansas Law Could Make It Easier to Find Locally-Brewed Beer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansans could soon have an easier time finding locally brewed beers. Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law that gives local breweries more options for selling their products. The new law allows Kansas breweries to sell their products directly to clubs, restaurants, and stores. Previously, they had to go through a third party distributor to sell drinks at other venues. Some brewery owners in Kansas pushed for the new law because they say a third party shouldn’t be responsible for the success or failure of their product. They say the change enables them to more fairly compete in the beer market. The bill received near-unanimous support in the Legislature.

Kansas Governor Vetoes Bills on Pregnancy Counseling Centers and Police K-9s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Governor Kelly Laura Kelly has vetoed proposed tax breaks for pregnancy counseling centers. Critics say the centers discourage pregnant women from getting abortions. The democratic governor said Kansans voted in 2022 to keep lawmakers from interfering with women’s private medical decisions. The counseling centers provide free baby supplies and other resources to people with unplanned pregnancies. But they’ve also been criticized for using misleading tactics to dissuade people from getting abortions. Kansas already gives $2 million to the centers. But the bill vetoed by Kelly would have directed up to $10 million per year to the centers through a tax credit and give them additional tax breaks. Anti-abortion advocates say Kelly's veto was heartless and extreme. Republicans are expected to try to override her veto next week.

Kelly also vetoed a bill increasing penalties for people who kill police K9s and other law enforcement animals, saying the issue needs more study.

Kansas Has a New Anti-DEI Law, but the Governor Vetoes Other Bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas' Democratic governor on Friday vetoed proposed tax breaks for pregnancy counseling centers while allowing restrictions on college diversity initiatives approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law without her signature.

Governor Laura Kelly also vetoed a bill with bipartisan support to increase the penalties for killing a law enforcement dog or horse, a move that the GOP leader who pushed it called “political pettiness.” In addition, she rejected two election security measures that critics say are fueled by the influence of people promoting election conspiracies.

Kelly's action on the bill dealing with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives stood out because it broke with her vetoes last year of anti-DEI measure from the current state budget.

The new law, taking effect July 1, prohibits state universities, community colleges and technical schools from requiring prospective students or applicants for jobs or promotions to make statements on their views about diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Kelly let it become law only two days after the state's higher education board adopted its own, narrower ban on the same practices. “While I have concerns about this legislation, I don’t believe that the conduct targeted in this legislation occurs in our universities," Kelly said in her message on the bill, contradicting statements made by GOP legislators.

Legislators are scheduled to return Thursday from a spring break and wrap up their work for the year in six days. Top Republicans immediately pledged to try to override Friday’s vetoes.

Republicans in about two dozen states have sought to limit DEI initiatives, arguing that they are discriminatory and enforce a liberal political orthodoxy. Alabama and Utah enacted new anti-DEI laws this year, and a ban enacted in Texas last year has led to more than 100 job cuts on University of Texas campuses. The new policy from the Kansas Board of Regents applies only to state universities and does not specify any penalties, while the new law will allow a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation.

Backers of DEI programs say they are being misrepresented. The American Psychological Association defines diversity, equity and inclusion as a framework to guide “fair treatment and full participation of all people,” especially those in minority groups. “We need to move forward and focus our efforts on making college more affordable and providing students from all backgrounds with the tools they need to succeed,” Kelly said in her message on the bill.

With the bill helping the state's nearly 60 anti-abortion centers, Kelly's veto was expected because she is a strong supporter of abortion rights. She already has vetoed two other measures championed by abortion opponents this year.

But GOP lawmakers in Kansas have had increasing success in overriding Kelly’s actions. Republican leaders appear to have the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers on abortion issues and appeared close on the DEI bill.

The latest abortion measure would exempt anti-abortion centers that provide free services to prospective mothers and new parents from paying the state's 6.5% sales tax on what they buy and give donors to them income tax credits totaling up to $10 million a year.

Kelly said in her veto message that it is not appropriate for the state to “divert taxpayer dollars to largely unregulated crisis pregnancy centers.” The bill also includes provisions designed to financially help parents who adopt or want to adopt children.

“Governor Kelly has shown once again that her only allegiance is to the profit-driven abortion industry, and not to vulnerable Kansas women, children, and families,” Jeanne Gawdun, a lobbyist for Kansans for Life, the state's most influential anti-abortion group, said in a statement.

Abortion opponents in Kansas are blocked from pursuing the same kind of severe restrictions or bans on abortion imposed in neighboring states, including Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. A Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 declared that access to abortion is a fundamental right under the state constitution, and a statewide vote in August 2022 decisively affirmed that position.

“This bill goes against the wishes of Kansans,” Kelly said in her veto message.

Kelly also has clashed repeatedly with Republicans on voting rights issues.

One of the election bills she vetoed would stop giving voters an extra three days after Election Day to return mail ballots to election officials. Many Republicans said they are responding to constituents' concerns that accepting ballots after Election Day compromises the integrity of election results.

The other elections bill would prohibit state agencies and local officials from using federal funds in administering elections or promoting voting without the Legislature's express permission. Republicans see spending by the Biden administration as an attempt to improperly boost Democratic turnout.

But Kelly chided lawmakers for “focusing on problems that do not exist." “I would urge the Legislature to focus on real issues impacting Kansans,” Kelly said in her veto message on the second bill.

The veto of the bill on police dogs was perhaps Kelly's most surprising action. Increased penalties have had bipartisan support across the U.S., and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis this week signed a measure this week.

The Kansas measure was inspired by the November death of Bane, an 8-year-old Wichita police dog, who authorities say was strangled by a suspect in a domestic violence case. It would allow a first-time offender to be sentenced to up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Kelly said the issue needed more study, saying the new penalties for killing a police dog would be out of line with other, more severe crimes, “without justification." But House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican and the bill's biggest champion, said: “This veto is a slap in the face of all law enforcement.”

A New, Stable Fiscal Forecast for Kansas Reinforces Dynamics of a Debate over Tax Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The picture for tax cuts in Kansas and the next state budget remained stable Friday with the release of a new fiscal forecast that reinforced the dynamics of a conflict over proposed tax cuts between Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Legislature. The new forecast from state officials and legislative researchers came with lawmakers scheduled to reconvene Thursday after a spring break for the final six days of their annual session. Kelly has until Thursday to act on a bill cutting income, sales and property taxes and another measure containing the bulk of the next state budget.

The new forecast replaces projections made in November for tax collections through the end of June 2025. It trims the previous estimates by about 1.2% or $119 million for the current budget year, which ends June 30. But it boosts them by $80 million for the budget year that begins July while projecting that the state also will earn more interest than previously expected on its idle funds.

In both budget years, the state's annual tax collections are expected to exceed $10 billion, and a new profile of the state's finances by legislative researchers projects that Kansas will have more than $3.7 billion in surplus funds at the end of June 2025, even with the tax cuts approved by lawmakers. “Everything is relatively stable at this point,” Shirley Morrow, the acting director of the Legislature's research staff, said during a Statehouse news conference.

The tax bill on Kelly's desk would cut taxes by a total of more than $1.5 billion over the next three years. Kelly's chief of staff has described it as larger than Kelly deems affordable over the long term, and the governor said Tuesday that she wanted to see the new fiscal forecast before making any decision.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said in a statement that the new forecast should make signing the tax bill "an easy ‘yes’ for the governor.”

The bill would move Kansas from three individual income tax rates to two, with the top rate dropping to 5.55% from the current 5.7%. Republican leaders wanted to go to a single rate, but Kelly views that idea as helping “the super wealthy.” She has told fellow Democrats that she opposes going to two rates.

The measure also would eliminate income taxes on Social Security benefits, which kick in when a retiree earns $75,000 a year. It would reduce the state’s property taxes for public schools and eliminate an already-set-to-expire 2% sales tax on groceries six months early, on July 1.

The plan split Kelly's fellow Democrats. Those in the Senate largely opposed it and echoed Kelly's concerns. The House approved it without any opposing votes — and many Democrats there praised it as providing tax relief for all classes of Kansas residents.

The same unity among House Democrats isn't likely during a vote to override Kelly's veto because some will want to support Kelly. But House Minority Leader Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat, said he can't in good conscience ask Democrats to back a veto if he can't be sure a better plan is possible. "I’m very happy with the product that we ended up with,” he told reporters Tuesday. “I don’t know that there’s anything out there that would be better than this one.”

State Board Members Upset About Use of Opioid Settlement Funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Members of a state board in Kansas that distributes the state's opioid settlement funds are upset with the way lawmakers are allocating those funds. State lawmakers last month proposed distributing nearly $8 million of the state’s opioid settlement funds during their budget process. Most of the money is going to various treatment providers in northeast Kansas. Currently, anyone who receives opioid funds from the state is expected to go through an application process with the board. It awarded nearly $10 million last year for prevention and substance use treatment efforts. Board members have now sent a letter to Governor Laura Kelly and state legislators expressing disapproval of how the board was circumvented in the allocations. The governor has until late this week to sign the budget sent to her by state lawmakers.

==========

Research Shows Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Wastewater

HAYS, Kan. (KNS) — Students at Fort Hays State University have been testing wastewater in northwest Kansas for antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The research used antibiotics that are commonly prescribed in both humans and livestock. Prescribing too many antibiotics can increase bacteria’s resistance to them and lead to a superbug which would not be easily treated. The study found bacteria resistant to antibiotics at a level slightly above the national average before water treatment. Claudia Carvalho, who supervised the study, says this type of water surveillance could help detect harmful trends. "Imagine if we were able to detect a knowable resistance in wastewater before we even see it in the community," she said.

More than half of the cells in your body are not human, but instead are microorganisms like bacteria that can affect your health. Students are now testing bacteria found in wastewater to see how much has become resistant to common antibiotics used in both humans and animals. Over-prescribing antibiotics can increase bacteria’s resistance to them and lead to a super-bug, an illness not easily treated. Carvalho says wastewater surveillance can help show how antibiotic use can impact public health. She wonders whether too many antibiotics are being used in agriculture and whether humans are using them too, when they don't really need to use them.

Study: Industrialization Makes Wildfires Worse

UNDATED (KNS) — New research makes clear that industrialization has made wildfires worse. Scientists say greenhouse gases cause global warming and a hotter planet translates into more dry conditions, which are ripe for wildfires in places like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. But now, there’s something else at play: University of California scientists say the increased CO2 spurs so much plant growth that extra kindling is also a key driver of wildfires. Scientists at Kansas State University have shown that extra CO2 is one reason prairies are turning into woodland and shrub-land. That conversion is making Great Plains wildfires fiercer and harder to control.

Ostrich Dies at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — An ostrich at the Topeka Zoo has died after after swallowing a set of keys. WIBW TV reports that the ostrich, named Karen, reached through a fence, grabbed the keys belonging to a staff member and swallowed them. Zoo officials say they consulted with experts across the country to undergo surgical and non-surgical efforts to treat the ostrich, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Zoo officials conducted an investigation following the incident and are now reviewing safety protocols.

