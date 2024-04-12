Headlines for Friday, April 12, 2024

Kelly Silent on Whether She Will Sign Tax Cut Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Major tax cuts are headed to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s desk, although she's not saying whether she will sign the bill. The Kansas News Service reports that the three-year, $1.6 billion tax cutting package passed with bipartisan support after the House and Senate struggled for weeks to reach a deal. It would condense the state’s three income tax brackets into just two. Those making up to $23,000 would be taxed at 5.15%. Income beyond that would be taxed at 5.55%. Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson urged his colleagues to support the bill, saying “...this plan is a compromise. It’s fair, and it’s time.” Kelly supports some parts of the bill, like state property tax relief. But it’s unclear if she will accept the income tax changes. She has up to 30 days to sign or veto the bill.

Kansas Legislature Passes Income Tax Overhaul

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCStar) - The Kansas Legislature passed an overhaul of the state’s income tax early Saturday, condensing the three current tax brackets into two, but it’s unclear whether Gov. Laura Kelly will sign the measure. The Kansas City Star reports that the proposal would tax income at rates of 5.55% in the top bracket and 5.15% in the bottom bracket. For individuals, $23,000 a year in taxable income marks the dividing line between the two rates; $46,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The Senate passed the bill 24-9 just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The House followed, sending the legislation to Kelly in a 119-0 vote at about 2:30 a.m.. The measure was the last bill the Legislature approved before beginning its spring break. Lawmakers will return to Topeka on April 25.

The bill’s passage came a day after a tax compromise supported by the Senate ran into opposition in the House. The compromise, which maintained the three-bracket tax system, had Kelly’s approval. But Kelly may be hesitant to sign the new deal. The Democratic governor didn’t immediately comment on the legislation, but her chief of staff, Will Lawrence, shared with reporters concerns about the size of the package.

The measure is expected to cost roughly $635 million in revenue in the first year, and roughly $460 million each year after. During tax negotiations, Kelly has generally wanted to limit annual costs to about $425 million.

The proposal also eliminates taxes on Social Security income, lowers the statewide mill levy for schools from 20 mills to 19.5 mills and accelerates the elimination of the state sales tax on food to July 1, six months ahead of current law.

Kansas Has Some of the Nation's Lowest Benefits for Injured Workers. They'll Increase in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will increase what have been among the lowest benefits in the U.S. for workers who are injured or killed on the job under bipartisan legislation that Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law Thursday.

The new law is set to take effect in July and includes the first increases in the state's caps on total workers' compensation benefits since 2011. The bill emerged from talks among business lawyers and labor attorneys, and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved it unchanged and sent it to the Democratic governor with no lawmaker opposing it.

The total benefit for the family of a worker killed on the job will rise from $300,000 to $500,000 and the cap on benefits for a worker whose injury results in a permanent and total disability will jump from $155,000 to $400,000.

Kansas was among only a handful of states that capped benefits for a permanent and total disability, and its cap was the lowest, according to a 2022 report from the nonprofit National Academy of Social Insurance. Its total possible death benefits and its weekly maximum benefits were lower than those in all but a few states.

“The reforms in this legislation will create a more just and efficient workers compensation system that increases the benefits for injured workers while creating administrative efficiencies and maintaining stability for businesses," Kelly said in a statement.

Labor unions and trial attorneys have argued since the early 1990s that changes meant to hold down businesses' insurance costs often shorted employees. Workers receive benefits set by state law because they can't sue their employers.

The insurance academy's report said the total workers' compensation benefits paid in Kansas per $100 of wages dropped more than 18% between 2016 and 2020 to 59 cents, 13% below the U.S. average of 68 cents.

But Kelly said the new law also will streamline the handling of workers' compensation claims by restricting medical exams, requiring timely exchanges of medical records and allowing claims to be settled without hearings.

"Thankfully, experienced, level-headed professionals on both sides of this issue were able and willing to work together,” said House commerce committee Chair Sean Tarwater, a Kansas City-area Republican.

Kansas Governor Signs Workers' Compensation Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas workers who are injured on the job could be entitled to more compensation under a bill signed into law Thursday by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill was negotiated by business groups and labor unions as a way to improve the workers compensation system for both employers and employees. It will increase caps on compensation for injured workers and tie those caps to inflation starting in 2027. The new law will also establish workers comp protection for members of the Kansas National Guard. Employers get some cost-saving measures in the reform package, including the ability to settle certain workers comp cases without a court hearing.

Bill Passed by Kansas Lawmakers Would Make It a Crime to Coerce Someone into an Abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People who make physical or financial threats against others in Kansas to force them to get an abortion could spend a year in prison and be fined up to $10,000 under one of several proposals pushed through the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Abortion opponents in Kansas pursued the measure against abortion “coercion,” increased reporting on abortion and aid to anti-abortion centers providing free counseling, supplies and other services to pregnant women and new mothers because of the state's unusual legal climate. While the Legislature has strong anti-abortion majorities, the state Supreme Court declared in 2019 that the state constitution protects abortion rights, and Kansas residents decisively affirmed that position in a statewide August 2022 vote.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is a strong supporter of abortion rights, and many lawmakers expect her to veto all the anti-abortion measures reaching her desk. All the proposals appear to have or be close to having the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override a veto.

“The vast majority of Kansans agree that too many women feel abortion is their only choice,” Danielle Underwood, a spokesperson for Kansans for Life, the state’s most politically influential anti-abortion group, said in an email Tuesday.

Kelly has until Monday to act on the bill that would make coercing someone into an abortion a specific crime. She also faces a Monday deadline on a bill that would require abortion providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and then report the information to the state health department.

Anti-abortion groups and lawmakers have said they’re pushing for the state to collect the data to better guide state policy. Abortion rights supporters contend the measure is unnecessary and would violate patients’ privacy.

Two other measures will arrive on Kelly's desk by Monday. One would grant up to $10 million a year in income tax credits for donors to anti-abortion counseling centers and exempt the centers from paying the state's 6.5% sales tax on what they buy. In addition, a provision in the next state budget would give those centers $2 million in direct aid, continuing a policy enacted last year over Kelly's veto.

Abortion opponents argue that such measures simply help vulnerable women. But Democrats have been frustrated with GOP lawmakers' push for new legislation and aid to the anti-abortion counseling centers, arguing that it breaks faith with voters' support for abortion rights.

“Abortion is a legal health service,” Democratic state Rep. Tom Sawyer, of Wichita, said when the House debated the tax breaks for the centers and their donors. “If you want to try to encourage people to not get abortions, it's your right to do it, but we should not be so generously funding them with state funds.”

Abortion opponents hope that lawmakers will approve one other bill they're backing, to ensure that prospective mothers can seek child support back to conception to cover expenses from a pregnancy. The House approved it before the Legislature adjourned early Saturday for a spring break, and the Senate could consider it after lawmakers reconvene April 25 to wrap up business for the year.

Abortion opponents portrayed the bill on coercion as something to help the state fight human trafficking and other crimes, such as the rape of a child. The bill's definition of coercion includes destroying or hiding someone's passport or immigration papers or threatening to harm or “physically restrain” them to force them into getting an abortion.

“This is something that flows from criminal activities," state Sen. Mike Thompson, a Kansas City-area Republican, said during the final debate on the bill.

The measure is similar to laws in Idaho, Indiana, Michigan and South Dakota.

Critics said the Kansas bill is written broadly enough that a doctor who is seen as too aggressive in arguing that an abortion is necessary could fall under it. So, too, they said, could a husband who threatens divorce or a live-in boyfriend who threatens to leave if a woman decides to have a child.

“I just see how this could turn into a real, real sticky situation for a lot of young people,” Rep. Ford Carr, another Wichita Democrat, said during his debate.

Kansas Lawmakers Approve Bill Criminalizing Encouragement of Suicide

UNDATED (KNS) – A Kansas bill that would make it a crime to encourage suicide appears likely to become law after a last-minute push by lawmakers. The Kansas News Service reports that Jill Janes spearheaded the proposal after her son Max died by suicide in Wichita last year. She says it came after people texted him urging him to end his life., explaining that “...they knew he was suicidal, he told them he was suicidal. And they continued to push and push and encourage and encourage. And so he did.” That set of texts, and other communications intended to persuade someone to die by suicide, could soon become a felony in Kansas. The proposal got overwhelming support in both chambers of the legislature late last week after lawmakers attached it to a bill that would increase penalties for organized retail theft. It’s now headed to the governor’s desk.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988.

Kansas Legislators Pass Measure to Change How School Districts Count Students for State Funding Allocation

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers have voted to change the way school districts count students for state funding. The Kansas News Service reports that state senators overwhelmingly approved the plan. It lets districts count students based on the current year’s enrollment or an average from the past two years. Growing districts pushed for current-year enrollment so they could get state funding for new students. Districts with declining enrollment could use a two-year-average for only the coming school year. Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner says the compromise makes sense because funding should follow the students. “So when you have a loss of enrollment, you will have a reduction in funding, because the students aren’t in the seats,” she explained. If the new plan is approved by the state House and the governor, it would cost the state an extra $4.6 million next year in funding to declining districts.

Proposal in Kansas Legislature Seeks Transparency in Civil Asset Forfeiture

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A bill calling for greater transparency in civil asset forfeiture has received unanimous support in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature. KSNT TV reportsthat Senate Bill 458 would remove certain offenses that sometimes end in forfeiture, direct the court to determine whether forfeiture is unconstitutionally excessive, and amend several other parts of the Kansas Asset Seizure and Forfeiture Act. Last year the Americans for Prosperity Foundation-Kansas released a report on civil asset forfeiture. The report found Kansas law enforcement seized more than $25 million in money and property but the group alleges that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) grossly underrepresented the total amount of cash and property forfeited in its annual reports. In 2022, the KBI reported a total of $3,447,219 in forfeited property.

Labor Union Accuses Leavenworth Prison Officials of Using Investigation to Trigger Emergency Operations Staffing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – A labor union says federal prison officials are using an investigation into a firearm entering the U.S. Federal Penitentiary in Leavenworth as an excuse to go into emergency operations. The Kansas News Service reports that would allow the prison to bypass staffing rules in the union’s contract amid staff shortages. Russ Gildner, the union’s president, alleges the ongoing lockdown at the federal prison in Leavenworth, is dragging on as a way to order staff like counselors to serve as corrections officers that guard inmates. Officials had said the prison is in modified operations for the investigation. That restricts inmate movement and adds temporary security measures. But Gildner contends the investigation is a false pretense to change staff roles. He says he’s demanded to negotiate the changing working conditions, but prison officials denied it, explaining “...that’s when they first said, ‘well, this is an emergency, so we’ll do whatever we want.’” Prison officials declined to comment on Gildner’s accusations.

No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Young Actor

OLATHE, Kan. (LJW) – No indication of foul play was found in the investigation into the death of a man who went missing from Lawrence. A news release Wednesday from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty was found last week in an area near Edgerton in southwest Johnson County after a report was made of an unoccupied vehicle. The Lawrence Journal World reports that sheriff’s deputies searched the area and found Brings Plenty dead in a wooded area near the vehicle.

Brings Plenty, an actor in the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1923,” had been reported as a missing person by his family on March 31st. The Lawrence Police Department had also identified him as a suspect in a domestic violence incident on Easter Sunday and sought the public’s help in finding him.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been working with the Lawrence Police Department and Brings Plenty’s family. Investigators have not yet issued a cause of death.

Smoke from Fires Affecting Northeast Kansas Air Quality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Continuing smoke from controlled burns throughout northeast Kansas are taking a toll on our air quality. WIBW TV reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says area residents can expect poor air quality this week, especially early in the morning when there is higher humidity. The department is monitoring ozone and particulate matter and says air quality in the Topeka area this week has been measured at about one-third to one-half of the National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

Check your regional air quality at the EPA's AirNow map.

Advisory Group to Continue Contributions on Indigenous Education Issues in Kansas Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A group that urged Kansas schools to get rid of Native American mascots will continue to weigh in on education issues. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Board of Education and the Board of Regents have agreed to establish the advisory council for indigenous education. It includes representatives from the four federally recognized tribes in Kansas, as well as members appointed by state education groups. Kansas State University professor Alex Red Corn says the mascot issue is a political hot button. But the group plans to tackle broader questions, Red Corn explained, such as "...what are the things that we could be teaching in our schools to help us better understand this actual state and this actual place?” About 10,000 indigenous students attend public schools in Kansas.

Missouri Executes Convicted Murderer Despite Pleas for Clemency

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KC Star) - The state of Missouri carried out the execution of Brian Dorsey on Tuesday night. The 52-year-old Dorsey had been convicted in a double murder in 2006. Dorsey was administered a lethal dose of pentobarbital and was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. The executions was conducted at the Missouri Department of Corrections facility in Bonne Terre, about an hour south of St. Louis. The Kansas City Star reports that Dorsey was found guilty in the 2006 killing of his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie in central Missouri. In his final statement, Dorsey apologized to the Bonnies’ family members.

An hour before his execution, members of Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty occupied the corner of 39th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City speaking out against the execution. Similar protests took place across the state in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Columbia and Bonne Terre.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson denied Dorsey clemency on Monday. Over 150 people who signed onto the clemency application supported granting Dorsey life without parole, including more than 70 corrections employees, five jurors, three Republican state representatives and a former Missouri Supreme Court judge who in 2009 upheld Dorsey’s death sentence. Parson said in a statement that “the pain Dorsey brought to others can never be rectified, but carrying out Dorsey’s sentence according to Missouri law and the Court’s order delivered justice and provided closure.”

Eleven men remain on death row in Missouri. They include David Hosier, whose execution is scheduled for June, and Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams, whose innocence claims are being litigated.

Copper Cleats from Jackie Robinson Statue Placed in Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – A set of copper baseball cleats from a vandalized statue of Jackie Robinson were entered into Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Thursday. The shoes were all that was left of the statue, after it was stolen from a Wichita park in January and destroyed. KCUR reports that museum President Bob Kendrick formally accepted the remnants in front of a crowd of baseball fans and visitors. “It fills my heart with great joy and now to bring this wonderful addition into this museum so that we can continue to teach about the life lessons around Jackie Roosevelt Robinson is really important to us,” Kendrick said. The cleats will join an existing display about Robinson, which includes a bullet-scarred plaque that once stood at the baseball player's birthplace. Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947. Wichita Police say they don’t believe the statue’s theft was racially motivated.

MLB Donates $100,000 to Replace Jackie Robinson Statue in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Major League Baseball has donated $100,000 to replace a statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen and destroyed earlier this year in Wichita. KMUW reports that the statue was taken in January from the League 42 complex. More than 600 children play in a low-cost baseball league there, which is named for the number Robinson wore. League 42 says money from the gift also will be used to enhance the area around the Jackie Robinson Pavilion and improve security. League officials hope to erect a replacement statue in August.

EPA to Implement Drinking Water Standards Addressing PFAS Chemical Contamination

UNDATED (HPM) – Only two states in the Midwest regulate toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water. But now, PFAS chemicals will be federally regulated, following an announcement from the Biden administration. Harvest Public Media reports that the Environmental Protection Agency is implementing the first-ever drinking water standards on six PFAS chemicals. The chemicals join a list of nearly a hundred contaminants - including lead and copper - that must be screened for by all public water systems in the country. Sandy Wynn-Stelt, a Michigan resident whose drinking water was contaminated by a shoemaker, says she felt like the government had failed her when she lost her husband to liver cancer...a disease associated with PFAS exposure. "This has been a long journey, not just in our state where we have made incredible progress, but for our country. This is really a day of celebration," she added. Roughly ten percent of public utilities in the US will need to make changes to meet the new standards, according to an EPA estimate.

Oklahoma Attorney General Sues Natural Gas Companies over Price Spikes During 2021 Winter Storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed lawsuits on Wednesday against two Texas-based natural gas companies over their role in soaring gas prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

The lawsuits, the first by the state against natural gas operators over profits reaped during the storm, were filed in Osage County, Oklahoma, against Dallas-based ET Gathering & Processing, which acquired Enable Midstream Partners in 2021, and Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions.

The lawsuits allege Enable and Symmetry used various tactics to reduce natural gas supplies and drive up the price during the devastating storm that sent temperatures plummeting across the country and left millions of people without power.

“I believe the level of fraud perpetrated on Oklahomans during Winter Storm Uri is both staggering and unconscionable,” Drummond said in a statement. “While many companies conducted themselves above board during that trying time, our analysis indicates that some bad actors reaped billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains."

A Symmetry spokesperson said in a statement that the company "adamantly denies the unfounded allegations in the lawsuit, which it will vigorously defend.” A message seeking comment left with ET was not immediately returned. The lawsuits were filed in Osage County, Oklahoma.

The devastating storm sent temperatures plummeting across the country and left millions of people without power.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a similar lawsuit in federal court in December against a natural gas marketer operating in that state. In Texas, which was also hard hit by Winter Storm Uri, the electric utility Griddy Energy reached a settlement with state regulators there over crushing electric bills its customers received during the deadly winter storm.

Wichita High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest Anti-Transgender Legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – About 200 Wichita high school students walked out of class Tuesday to protest anti-transgender legislation in Kansas. A bill headed to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s desk would ban gender-affirming medical care for anyone under 21. The Kansas News Service reports that students at Wichita East High School gathered on the front lawn of the school to wave flags and voice their opposition to the ban. Seventeen-year-old Miles Wilson, a transgender boy, says he was suicidal as a preteen. But the possibility of surgery and hormone therapy gave him hope. “I hope I can someday experience the comfort in my body that so many take for granted. I hope that someday existing won’t feel as painful as it does now,” he said. Supporters of the bill say surgeries are permanent, and they worry children could regret their decision.

==========

Wichita Approves "Gang List" Lawsuit Settlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Wichita City Council approved a settlement Tuesday for a federal lawsuit involving the use of its gang list. The Kansas News Service reports that according to the suit, people were put on the list without notice or without criminal charges being filed. It says the list also targeted people of color. People on the list are subject to heightened surveillance and face higher bail bond costs. They also received stricter probation and parole terms. Kunyu Ching with the ACLU of Kansas says that more than half of the names on the list could be removed as a result of the settlement. “I think this settlement and changes that it's going to bring to the policy...is a step toward restoring that community trust,” Ching added. The department will create an appeals process for people who think they were wrongfully placed on the list. The federal court is expected to approve the settlement in the coming months.

Kansas Deputy Fatally Shoots Woman Holding Knife and Scissors

ATTICA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas deputy fatally shot an Oklahoma woman who was wielding a knife and scissors and lunged at another officer, investigators said. A Harper County deputy responded to a report just before 7 a.m. Tuesday of a car stopped in the middle of U.S. Highway 60 near the town of Attica, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting. The bureau said that as the deputy approached the car he saw the woman, identified as 54-year-old Cheryl R. Gaines, of Oklahoma City, holding a knife in one hand and scissors in the other. An Attica police officer arrived, and the deputy and the officer backed away and called for backup. Gaines got out of the car but refused to drop the knife and scissors, charged at and lunged at the two law officers, the bureau said. The Attica officer tripped and fell, and as Gaines neared the officer, the deputy fired three shots, the bureau said. Gaines died at the scene. The officer and the deputy were unhurt.

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice Facing Aggravated Assault Charge After High-Speed Crash in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.

Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Rice's attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, said last week that Rice had been driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Theodore Knox, 21, who was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for Knox for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Police said that the passengers in two speeding sports cars who left the scene will not be charged. Police said that Rice and Knox were not currently in custody.

The crash involved the Lamborghini, a Corvette and four other vehicles and left four people with minor injuries, police have said. Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information.

Rice last week posted to his Instagram Story that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in the wreck.

Police have said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

Rice was leasing the Lamborghini from The Classic Lifestyle, said Kyle Coker, an attorney for the Dallas-based exotic car rental company. West also said the Corvette belonged to Rice.

Rice was born in Philadelphia but grew up in the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of North Richland Hills. He played college football at nearby Southern Methodist University, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put the wide receiver on the radar of NFL teams.

Topeka Native Gary Woodland Returns to Augusta National for the Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Gary Woodland is back at Augusta National this week, feeling perhaps more grateful to be at the Masters than anyone.

A mere seven months ago, the former U.S. Open champion was undergoing brain surgery after a tumor was discovered. The 39-year-old from Kansas had been experiencing symptoms for months, yet he continued to play through the summer, even as the symptoms and subsequent medications left him wracked with anxiety and paranoia.

In August, doctors drilled a baseball-sized hole in the side of Woodland's skull. They removed as much of the tumor possible, though they couldn't get it all, but deemed the procedure a success. The tumor was found to be benign.

Woodland returned at the Sony Open in January. And even though he has missed five of eight cuts, he believes he is finding his form. Woodland shot three rounds in the 60s and tied for 21st a couple of weeks ago at the Houston Open.

“The reception has been amazing,” he said. “For so long I wasn’t saying anything, and so nobody knew. That was the hard part, putting on a smile and acting like everything is OK. It shows that people care. We’re a big family out here, at the end of the day. We’re all out here trying to win, but we’re all here to support each other as well, and I’ve definitely felt that.”

He certainly felt it during the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Woodland elicited a roar when he aced the sixth hole.

Royals Extend Win Streak to 7 Games with 13-3 Victory over Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits, including two home runs, and five RBIs and the Kansas City Royals used a nine-run first inning to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to seven games.

Vinnie Pasquantino, who came into Wednesday's game hitting .108 with no RBIs, was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and now is hitting .222 with eight RBIs.

The Royals completed a perfect seven-game homestand against the White Sox and Astros. It's just the third time in franchise history they've played at least seven games on a homestand without a loss. The other two: seven games in 1988 and eight games in 1985, the year they won their first World Series.

Brady Singer (2-0) allowed one run and five hits in five innings.

Hunter Brown (0-2) got only two outs, but allowed nine runs and 11 hits.

The Royals sent 15 men to the plate in the first inning, tying a club record with 11 hits in the inning (also set in 1986 and 2006). It was the second straight game they've batted around in an inning, sending 11 men to the plate in a seven-run inning Wednesday night.

Maikel Garcia (two singles), Witt (a single and a homer) and Pasquantino (two singles) each had two hits and two RBIs in the first inning. Everyone in the starting lineup had at least one hit in the inning except Kyle Isbel.

The Astros had baserunners in nearly every inning, but got only a solo home run in the fourth from Yainer Diaz and a pair of runs in the sixth, snapping a 19 1/3-inning scoreless streak by the Royals bullpen.

TRAINING ROOM

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled for another rehab start this weekend prior to his potential return to the rotation. He's been on the injured list with a right shoulder issue. ... Manager Joe Espada said LHP Framber Valdez averted the worst-case scenario with elbow soreness that put him on the IL on Monday. “The soreness is pretty much all gone,” Espada said. “Now it’s time to let him play catch in the next few days and get him built up.”

UP NEXT

Astros: return to Houston for a six-game homestand against Texas and Atlanta. RHP J.P. Franco (0-1, 4.78 ERA) will take the mound Friday against RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 4.15 ERA) for Texas.

Royals: go on a six-game road trip to New York and Chicago. RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will start Friday against the Mets' RHP Luis Severino (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.