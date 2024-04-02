Headlines for Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Bird flu Spreads Cow-to-Cow and To One Human in Texas

TEXAS (Kansas Reflector) — Texas cows are believed to have directly transmitted avian flu to other cows and now, to at least one person. That's according to agriculture and health officials in Texas. The Kansas Reflector reports that new evidence of mammal-to-mammal transmissions of the virus that is highly infectious and deadly for domestic birds is a troubling development. Research published last month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the occurrences need to be closely monitored to prevent a potential health crisis.

The “virus may be changing and adapting to infect mammals,” researchers concluded. “Continuous surveillance is essential to mitigate the risk for a global pandemic.” The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the human infection on Monday. The person worked closely with dairy cows that are thought to be infected, and he was likely infected directly by them. The person’s only symptom is conjunctivitis — commonly known as “pink eye” — and he has been told to avoid contact with other people while he recovers.

At this time, officials think the risk is low for public health in general and especially for people who are not working with sick cows. There is no evidence that the virus has changed in a way that makes it more transmissible to humans, federal officials have said.

The bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle in Texas, Kansas (and potentially New Mexico) was first reported last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Migrating birds are the apparent sources of the initial infections, which were noticed, in part, because sick cows were producing thick and discolored milk. On Friday, the USDA confirmed the disease in a Michigan dairy herd and said it was the result of sick cows from Texas being transported there before they showed symptoms.

The current bird flu outbreak started February 2022 in the United States and has since resulted in the culling of about 82 million birds in commercial and backyard flocks in 48 states, according to CDC data.

Kansas Lawmakers Move Toward Approving Childhood Literacy Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas Legislature is getting closer to approving a landmark education bill focused on helping children learn to read. The Kansas News Service reports that a committee finished work Monday on a proposed statewide Blueprint for Literacy. The plan would establish a state director of literacy education. It would also dedicate about $10 million next year toward teacher training on the science of reading. The blueprint has bipartisan support. If approved, it would force schools to phase out older methods of teaching reading that have been debunked by modern science.

Kansas Legislature Sends Governor Bill Outlawing Abortion Coercion

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The Kansas Legislature has created the felony crime of engaging in physical, financial or documentary coercion aimed at compelling a woman to end a pregnancy despite her expressed desire to give birth. The legislation has now been forwarded to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The Kansas Reflector reports that the bill would set sentences broadly at a maximum of one year in jail and a $5,000 fine, but the Senate’s rewrite of House Bill 2436 would allow a maximum of one year of incarceration and a $10,000 fine if instigator of the pressure campaign was the father of the fetus, and at least 18 years of age, and if the pregnant female was less than 18.

Under special circumstances, the bill would enable the court to impose a 25-year sentence if the coercion was committed in conjunction with stalking, blackmail, criminal threat, domestic battery, kidnapping, assault, human trafficking, rape or more than 15 other criminal offenses.

The bill was adopted last week 27-11 by the Senate, which was the bare minimum two-thirds majority that would be necessary to override a potential veto by the governor. The House concurred on a vote of 82-37, which was two votes short of a supermajority capable of thwarting a veto.

Free Supplemental Cancer Screening Bill Not Likely to Pass This Legislative Session

UNDATED (KNS) – Advocates and lawmakers in Kansas say legislation that would allow insured people to have free supplemental breast cancer screenings likely won't pass this year. The Kansas News Service reports that issue has been up for debate for years. Since 2020, advocacy groups and legislators have tried and failed to eliminate co-pays on supplemental and diagnostic breast cancer screenings for insured Kansans. Molly Guthrie of the Susan G. Komen Foundation says when people can’t afford additional screening, they sometimes put it off, which can lead to a late-term diagnosis. Guthrie says cancer becomes more expensive and more difficult to treat at a late stage, adding that “...we know that when you catch cancers earlier, individuals do better as far as their outcomes, but it’s less costly to the system. So it’s something that’s straightforward for us to be able to address.” Two bills failed to advance this session, but Guthrie says a budget amendment to cover supplemental testing for state employees is still pending. Nearby states, like Missouri and Colorado, have enacted similar legislation.

Kansas Tax Collections for March Come in $7 Million Higher than Expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Total tax collections in Kansas for the month of March came in higher than expected. March tax revenue was a little more than $760 million, or about $7 million more than estimates. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly announced the news Monday and called on the Legislature to make responsible tax cuts with the state's budget surplus.

"The Legislature must be mindful that any tax relief must be fiscally sustainable,” she said. "The bipartisan tax cuts plan I introduced in January, among other things, eliminates all state income tax on Social Security benefits and provides about $100 million in property tax relief for Kansas homeowners every year."

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CRE), comprised of the Department of Revenue, Division of Budget, Legislative Research Department, and economists from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and Wichita State University, will meet April 19 to review the fall estimate and make any revisions necessary.

Weekly Newspaper and Its Publisher File Suit over Police Raid that Sparked a Firestorm

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A weekly central Kansas newspaper and its publisher filed a federal lawsuit Monday over police raids last summer of its offices and the publisher's home, accusing local officials of trying to silence the paper and causing the death of the publisher's 98-year-old mother. The lawsuit did not include a specific figure for potential damages. However, in a separate notice to local officials, the paper and its publisher said they believe they are due more than $10 million.

The lawsuit from the Marion County Record's parent company and Eric Meyer, its editor and publisher, accuses the city of Marion, the Marion County Commission and five current and former local officials of violating free press rights and the right to be free from unreasonable law enforcement searches guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit also notified the defendants that Meyer and the newspaper plan to add other claims, including that officials wrongly caused the death of Meyer's mother the day after the raids, which the lawsuit attributes to a stress-induced heart attack.

The raids put Marion, a town of about 1,900 people set among rolling prairie hills about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, at the center of a national debate over press freedoms. It also highlighted the intense divisions over a newspaper known for its aggressive coverage of local issues and its strong criticism of some officials.

The city's former police chief — who later resigned amid the ongoing furor — justified the Aug. 11 raids by saying he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and a reporter potentially committed identity theft and other computer crimes in obtaining and verifying information about a local business owner's driving record. The lawsuit claims the paper and its reporters did nothing illegal, the search warrants were improper and officials had longstanding grudges against the newspaper. “The last thing we want to do is bankrupt the city or county, but we have a duty to democracy and to countless news organizations and citizens nationwide to challenge such malicious and wanton violations,” Meyer said in a statement. The city of Marion's budget for 2023 was about $8.7 million, while the county's budget was about $35 million.

Besides the city, defendants in the lawsuit include former Marion Mayor David Mayfield, who retired from office in January; former Police Chief Gideon Cody, who stepped down in October; and current Acting Police Chief Zach Hudlin, who as an officer participated in the raids. Marion County Sheriff Jeff Soyez, the county commission and a former deputy who helped draft the search warrants used in the raids are the other defendants named.

The newspaper had investigated Cody's background before the city hired him last year. The lawsuit alleges Soyez regularly said that he did not approve of Meyer’s “negative attitude.”

The newspaper's attorney, Bernie Rhodes, noted that when police raided the home that Meyer and his mother shared, she told the former police chief, “Boy, are you going to be in trouble.” “My job is to make sure Joan's promise is kept,” Rhodes said in his own statement.

Jennifer Hill, an attorney representing the city and former and current city officials, declined to comment. Jeffrey Kuhlman, an attorney representing the county commission, the sheriff and his former deputy, said he couldn't comment because he hasn't had time to review the lawsuit.

The lawsuit from Meyer and the newspaper was the fourth filed in federal court in Kansas over the police raids, which also involved sheriff's deputies and even an officer from the state fire marshal's office. Deb Gruver, now a former reporter, filed the first lawsuit less than three weeks after the raids, and a trial is set for September 2025.

Current Record reporter Phyllis Zorn filed the second lawsuit in February, and the defendants want it dismissed. The third was filed last week by Cheri Bentz, the newspaper's office manager.

The latest lawsuit says it was filed to seek justice over “intolerable” violations of constitutional rights and "to deter the next crazed cop from threatening democracy.”

While federal civil rights laws allowed Meyer and the newspaper to sue immediately, Kansas law requires parties intending to sue local governments to give them 120 days' notice so that officials can pay the claim first. In a 10-page notice, Rhodes said Meyer is due reimbursement for his mother's funeral expenses; the newspaper, for harm to its accounting system; and both, for their legal expenses.

The notice also says that Meyer and his mother suffered “extreme and severe distress" and that their estate is entitled to $4 million in damages for that. It also argues that the newspaper deserves $2 million for its damages and punitive damages should exceed $4 million. “Many of those who perpetrated storm-trooper style bullying with a needlessly huge contingent of armed officers remain in office or have been promoted,” Meyer said in his statement. “Even newly elected officials have refused to disavow the tactics used.”

Kansas Lawmakers Race to Solve Big Fiscal Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas lawmakers are approaching a deadline to pass pending legislation or let it die. The Republican-controlled Legislature is heading into its annual spring break and most bills that don't pass Friday will simply fade away when politicians return for a short wrap-up session. GOP leaders still hope to cut taxes, though some in the party are backing off a proposal to create a single personal income tax rate. The state currently has three. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly opposes the so-called flat tax proposal. Lawmakers also are contending with spending issues affecting immigration, services for the disabled and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. All of this is coming to a head as lawmakers approach their annual "Drop Dead Day," a deadline to either pass legislation or let it fade away. Lawmakers are supposed to finish a proposed $25 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Gardner Police Rule 2-Year-Old Girl’s Death a Homicide

GARDNER, Kan. (WDAF) — The death of a 2-year-old girl in Gardner is now being called a homicide. After months of investigating, police in Gardner now say Alice Bennett’s cause of death was homicide, but they still haven’t said how she died. WDAF TV reports that there are currently no suspects in custody. On November 2, 2023, police were sent to some apartments (near 188th and Locust Streets) on a medical call. Police say a caretaker had found the 2-year-old child unresponsive. The girl was hospitalized with an injury that led to a life-threatening condition, but police have not provided further details about Bennett’s injuries. The girl died a few days after the incident.

KSU Study: Over Half of Kansas Farms Dealing with Labor Shortage

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - As the number of Kansas farms continues to decline, the need for labor in the agriculture industry has strained farmers and rural towns. And a solution doesn’t seem likely. A Kansas State University study shows more than half of Kansas farms are experiencing a labor shortage. That’s occurring as farmers are aging in Kansas and the cost of machinery has gone up. The cost of labor also has increased. For that reason, harvesters from Kansas have tried to lobby to reduce the minimum wage for the migrant workers they rely on in rural areas. It’s currently $18 per hour and is set by the U.S. Department of Labor. Jennifer Ifft, agriculture economist for K-State, says these jobs are meant to be temporary, but a lot of need in rural areas is permanent. “They might hire somebody to harvest grain or haul grain, but dairies aren’t supposed to use it for their milkers and that's what they really need.” The study, by Kansas State University and the Kansas Department of Agriculture, found that addressing farm labor shortages could boost the state's economy to the sum of $11.7 billion.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers.


