Headlines for Thursday, March 21, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – Google plans to build a $1 billion data center in Kansas City, Missouri. The news was Wednesday. Google data centers help power digital services, like Google Cloud, search functions and maps for people and organizations worldwide. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas praised the news saying, "“Kansas City continues to be one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the country."

==========

Barbie Comes to Bonner Springs; Mattel Plans Theme Park in Wyandotte County

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — Barbie is coming to Bonner Springs. Toy maker Mattel says it will build a new theme park in Wyandotte County: a Mattel Adventure Park. The attraction will feature Hot Wheels roller coasters as well as a Barbie rooftop restaurant and bar. WDAF TV reports that crews plan to break ground this year and open the new theme park in Bonner Springs in 2026.

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City" will feature a theater, dining options and family-friendly attractions. This will be the second Mattel Adventure Park from Mattel. The company's first-ever theme park opens this year in Glendale, Arizona.

==========

Roofing Manufacturer to Invest $300 Million and Build Facility in Newton

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, will invest more than $300 million in Newton by constructing a new shingle plant. Company officials say the facility will create more than 130 manufacturing jobs. Governor Laura Kelly announced the news today (WED).

The company says it will build a 275,000-square-foot facility beginning in June. Production at the plant is expected to begin in 2027, reaching full production capacity by mid-2029. GAF has more than 4,800 employees and operates in 30 locations across the U.S. producing commercial and residential roofing and waterproofing products and services for customers across North America. The Kansas Logistics Parks in Newton will be the company’s first location in Kansas.

==========

Kansas House Advances Anti DEI Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The Kansas House has tentatively approved a plan that would impose a $10,000 fine for every instance in which a public university or college tied student admissions or faculty hiring to an ideological pledge or statement related to diversity, equity and inclusion. The Kansas Reflector reportsthat the measure would not apply to private or parochial colleges and universities in the state. The bill was crafted by Representative Steven Howe, the chair of the House Higher Education and Budget Committee. He says House Bill 2460 would protect freedom or speech and academic freedom. Critics, like Representative Tom Sawyer, say the bill fails to define diversity, equity and inclusion. The bill is scheduled for final action today (THUR) in the Kansas House.

==========

Testimony Begins at Kansas Statehouse on Medicaid Expansion Proposal

UNDATED (KNS) – Politicians and advocates packed Kansas Statehouse meeting rooms Wednesday to debate Medicaid expansion for the first time in four years. The proposal would provide health care to an estimated 150,000 more low-income Kansans. Wichita teacher Marcillene Dover said not being able to afford health care during college forced her to wait years to get treated for multiple sclerosis. “If you know about multiple sclerosis, it is a progressive disease with permanent disability that accrues. And having no ability to get diagnosis or treatment meant having more physical disability that is permanent,” she added. But opponents say the proposal is too expensive and Kansas shouldn’t provide free health care to able-bodied adults who don’t work. That includes Republican Senator Beverly Gossage, who said “...instead, I would like to rather see our focus on obstacles that might discourage Kansans from seeking employment, and barriers that might prevent employers from expanding businesses to hire workers.” The proposal is unlikely to advance because of steep opposition from Gossage and other Republican leaders.

==========

Kansas House Republicans Abandon Flat Tax Rate Proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas City Star) – Republicans in the Kansas House have made no secret that their top policy goal for 2024 is a single-rate income tax. Now, the Kansas City Star reports that Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins of Wichita is admitting defeat on that priority, weeks after the House was unable to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's veto of an earlier flat-rate tax plan.

Earlier this week, Hawkins and other House Republicans introduced a new tax plan that eliminates one of the state's three income tax brackets, which would move Kansas to a dual-rate income tax. The plan would adjust income tax rates, but would also phase out taxes on Social Security income over the next four years, and reduce the overall amount of income tax the state collects.

Kelly has repeatedly said she would veto any tax package including a flat-rate income tax. However, she has discussed an openness to negotiation on other tax items. Last month, the Kansas House fell four votes short when Republican lawmakers sought to override Kelly’s veto. After weeks of conversation, Hawkins said that it was clear a flat tax was not possible this year.

==========

Kansas Bill Pushes Pilot Program for Medical Cannabis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After numerous failed attempts to legalize marijuana in Kansas, a new effort is underway. Kansas is one of 10 states that does not have a medical cannabis program. KWCH TV reports that newly proposed legislation would change that. If the bill is passed, the medical cannabis pilot program would run from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2029.

==========

Kansas Legislature Considers Limits to Property Valuation Increases

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The Kansas legislature is considering two potential constitutional amendments to limit rising property valuations as residents complain of high property taxes. KMUW reports that in Sedgwick County, three in five homes increased in value this year, with a median increase of 10 percent. Legislators are looking at options to bring down property taxes. One proposed constitutional amendment would cap the valuation of most property at a maximum of 4 percent. The Sedgwick County commission opposes this because of its potential impact on the budget. County commissioner Jim Howell expressed concern about the long-term ramifications of a valuation cap, saying "...one of the problems we have right now is property taxes seem to be the one persistent tax that continues to come to the county, and other sources of revenue have gone away." Another option the legislature proposed is to value properties based on a 10-year rolling average, to smooth out any extreme increases. If the legislature passes one of the amendments, it would be placed on the November ballot for a public vote.

==========

Lansing Man Arrested in Connection with Overdose Death of 15-Year-Old

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a Lansing man has been arrested in connection with a fentanyl overdose death. Late Wednesday morning, 19-year-old Torin M. Baughman was arrested for first-degree murder. He's accused of causing the death of a 15-year-old Lansing boy. The KBI identified the victim only by his initials - N.C.B. Investigators say he was found dead in his home on January 18, 2023. After his arrest, Baughman was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail. Bond was set at $500,000.

==========

Ogallala Aquifer Summit Draws Attendees to Discuss Preservation

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Roughly 200 people met in southwest Kansas this week to discuss ways to preserve the Ogallala Aquifer. The Kansas News Service reports that the group of researchers, farmers and conservationists agreed solutions for sustainable agriculture need to come from a local level through technology and water reduction plans. Katie Durham, groundwater manager for District 1, emphasized the need for difficult conversations with fellow producers and local industries, saying “If we do not do something, we are not going to be here. And really helping people to understand what we could do if we stretch that resource.” Durham’s region is one of two districts in Kansas that has a local water management plan, which saw an increase in water levels last year. The plan encourages producers to reduce water use by 25% to keep the aquifer healthy. Instead, they have reduced it by 39%, moving closer to a stabilized aquifer.

==========

GraceMed CEO Resigns

UNDATED (KNS) – The CEO of Kansas health nonprofit GraceMed has resigned following allegations that she falsified her educational credentials. The Kansas News Service reports that the Christian organization serves low-income patients at more than a dozen clinics in Wichita, Topeka, Clearwater and McPherson. Venus Lee joined GraceMed 14 years ago and was named CEO in 2020. Her salary in 2022 was more than $240,000. She claimed to hold a Doctorate of Theology and a master's degree. Last week, GraceMed removed the credentials from her biography and confirmed she did not hold them under any names she’s known to have used. In a release, GraceMed’s Board of Directors commended Lee’s “extraordinary service" to the organization.

==========

Wichita Weighing an End to the Practice of Publishing Public Notices in Newspaper

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita will consider ending its contract with the Eagle and McClatchy, the paper's parent company, to publish the city's public notices. If approved, Wichita will become one of the largest cities to do so. The Kansas News Service reports that the city spends $150 thousand dollars a year to publish its notices in The Eagle, its paper of record. Council members argued that they’d rather continue publishing notices on the city's website or find other publications. But other council members said that older members of the community still read the notices in the paper. Emily Bradbury is with the Kansas Press Association. She says publishing notices in the paper helps keep local governments accountable: “At the end of the day, it's about transparency, and we feel like we're advocates for the public. And we know, that transparency will be harmed, and the public will be harmed if the public notices are pulled from newspapers.” Council members will discuss the contract at their April 2nd meeting.

==========

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Pulls over Driver Going 107 MPH

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper recently pulled over a motorist who was driving 107 mph. The driver was in a 75 MPH zone at the time. KSNW TV reports the driver was pulled over in northeast Kansas and given a ticket for $333. In a separate incident in mid-February, a driver in Lincoln County, Kansas, was pulled over for driving 151 MPH. Troopers say they are seeing an increase in the number of motorists exceeding 100 MPH.

==========

Jayhawks Face Samford in First Round of NCAA Tourney

SALT LAKE CITY (KPR) — The NCAA men's basketball tournament is underway. The Kansas Jayhawks will take on Samford at 8:50 Thursday in the first round of action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. KU is a #4 seed. Samford is a 13 seed.

Jayhawks' Center Hunter Dickinson Says Shoulder Feels Good on Eve of March Madness

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — University of Kansas center Hunter Dickinson said he's good to go for the Jayhawks in their NCAA Tournament opener after a dislocated shoulder that sidelined him last week.

“The shoulder feels good — good enough to be out there with my teammates,” Dickinson said Wednesday, on the eve of fourth-seeded KU's first-round game against Samford. That was the good news for Kansas. The rest of it — rough. The Jayhawks will be without leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr.

They have lost four of five, including a 72-52 loss at the hands of Cincinnati last Wednesday. In that game, they were missing both McCullar (18.3 points per game), who has been dealing with a bone bruise on his knee since January, and Dickinson (18 ppg), who dislocated his shoulder on March 9 against Houston. All this has turned Kansas into a popular pick to suffer an upset on opening day. Guard Dajuan Harris said none of that talk resonates inside the Jayhawks locker room. “Not really because we beat some pretty good teams without Kev this year,” he said.

==========

