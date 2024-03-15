Headline for Friday, March 15, 2024

Two EF-2 Tornadoes Touched Down Wednesday in Wabaunsee and Shawnee Counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Two strong tornadoes touched down in northeast Kansas Wednesday night. Meteorologist John Woynick, with the National Weather Service, says one of the tornadoes formed just northeast of Alta Vista. "Unfortunately, it did do some EF-2 damage," he said. "The peak winds for that particular tornado were 115 miles-an-hour and its path length was just short of nine miles, and it got as wide as 400 yards. It was on the ground for 30 minutes."

Woynick says another EF-2 tornado touched down in northwest Shawnee County, near the town of Rossville. "That was another EF-2 with a little bit stronger winds at 120 miles-an-hour and it did some damage to a home, destroying part of the roof." There were no reports of injuries. Wednesday's severe storms also dropped large hail across parts of Wabaunsee, Geary and Wyandotte counties. Some hail was nearly the size of a softball.

Hail causes about $1 billion damage to crops and property in the U.S. every year. A hailstorm that hit Kansas City on April 10, 2001, was the costliest ever in the nation - causing about $2 billion damage.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill to Create Nursery for Women's Prison in Topeka

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering a plan to build a nursery onto the state’s only prison for women in Topeka. The Kansas News Service reports that women who give birth while in prison would have the option to raise their newborn while incarcerated. The nursery would provide a special unit for the mother and child that includes a kitchenette and access to a play area. Supporters say the new facility would allow newborn children to remain with their mothers instead of being placed in foster care. Sapphire Garcia-Lies of the Kansas Birth Justice Society opposes the plan. She says a better option would be allowing imprisoned mothers to remain at home with their children and support systems. “When we deprive folks of their village, whereby they have greater support to raise these children. We do long term harm,” she said. The state estimates building the nursery would cost about $2.7 million.

Medicaid Expansion in Kansas Is About to Get Its First Public Hearings in Four Years

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The Kansas Legislature is gearing up for the first public committee hearings on Medicaid expansion in four years. Next Wednesday is the day when both the House and Senate will have hearings. They will be the first since 2020, when the Legislature scuttled a bipartisan plan by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Jim Denning, who at the time was the Senate majority leader.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Medicaid expansion is Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's top legilative priority. "I'm urging the Legislature to get the proposal to the floor for debate on the bill as soon as possible so that we don't waste any more time," Kelly said. "Because when it comes to Medicaid expansion, time is money, literally."

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee is scheduled to have a joint meeting with the Senate Ways and Means Committee at 10:30 am Wednesday for an information hearing on Medicaid expansion. The House Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to have a hearing on House Bill 2556 at 1 pm Wednesday.

Kansas Close to Banning Puberty Blockers, Other Gender-Affirming Care for Children

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are close to banning gender-affirming care for minors over the Democratic governor’s expected veto after winning over previously skeptical GOP colleagues, fueling fears that success will encourage further attempts to roll back transgender rights.

Supporters were confident Thursday that the Republican-controlled Senate would approve a bill that would bar health care providers from treating a child’s gender dysphoria with puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgery and strip doctors who violate the ban of their licenses. But GOP leaders wanted to send the bill to Gov. Laura Kelly with the two-thirds majority necessary to override her veto later, and so after planning a final vote for Thursday, they canceled it in hopes of rewriting some of its language to lock in the last vote. “It's close enough,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, predicting final passage next week. The bill already passed the GOP-controlled House on Wednesday, so the Senate’s approval would send it to Kelly.

At least 23 other states with Republican legislatures have restricted or banned gender-affirming care for minors. Kansas lawmakers attempted to pass a ban last year, but GOP supporters in the Senate failed to override Kelly’s veto of a bill last year by a single vote — and three Republicans voted “no” then.

Republicans said the issue is making sure that minors receiving hormone treatment now can phase out those treatments, rather than stopping them immediately, in part to avoid legal problems. Senators would have to get the House to vote to agree on any change.

That decision to try to lock in a two-thirds majority in the Senate before a veto after supporters had a net gain of 12 votes in favor of a ban Wednesday compared with the vote on it last year. Including supporters who were absent Wednesday, backers appeared to have a two-thirds majority in the House.

“When I was out and about last summer and last fall, and the number of emails and the number of calls that I had, I didn’t have a single one tell me to vote the same as I did last year,” state Rep. Susan Concannon, a Republican from western Kansas, said Thursday.

While supporters say they’re concerned about protecting children, the Kansas bill has stoked fears among transgender adults and LGBTQ+ advocates that GOP lawmakers will follow other GOP-led states and seek more restrictions next year.

Opponents of such restrictions in Kansas already have promised a legal challenge if they are enacted. Courts elsewhere have blocked enforcement of bans in Arkansas, Idaho and Montana but allowed their enforcement in Alabama and Georgia.

Republican lawmakers portray puberty blockers and hormone treatments as too risky for children. Top Republican House leaders in Kansas said in a statement Wednesday that they were preventing irreversible harm from “experimental” treatments.

The bill's backers cited a statement this week from the National Health Service in England, saying “there is not enough evidence” that puberty blockers are safe and effective to “make the treatment routinely available,” something U.S. care providers dispute. The NHS statement followed a temporary policy the NHS set last year.

ACLU to Challenge Kansas Driver's License Gender Marker Policy

UNDATED (KNS) – Transgender Kansans are appealing a state judge’s ruling that indefinitely prevents them from changing the gender marker on their driver’s licenses. The Kansas News Service reports that the judge sided with Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach earlier this week when she ruled that blocking the ID changes does not violate transgender Kansans’ constitutional rights. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is now challenging that ruling on behalf of several transgender residents. They say not having IDs that match their gender identity effectively outs them as transgender, putting them at greater risk of violence. The ACLU cites a recent human rights report that found an epidemic of violence against transgender people in the U.S. that led to at least 33 deaths in 2023.

Kansas Considers Bill to Expand School Board Member Access to Buildings, Meeting Agendas

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would give local school board members greater access to school buildings and meeting agendas. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill proposed by the conservative Kansas Policy Institute would also require school districts to post names and email addresses of board members, and allow members to engage with speakers during board meetings. Lansing school board member Vanessa Reid says the bill would allow for more interaction between board members and the public. “We’re not allowed to engage at all, which I just find impersonal, and I think that it’s an unhealthy culture. And I actually think it’s disrespectful to the people who take their time to come and speak to us,” Reid explained.

Opponents say the measure would impose more requirements on local school boards than other public bodies. They also say current rules are meant to keep board meetings from taking too much time. Leah Fliter with the Kansas Association of School Boards opposes the bill because of its potential for overreach. She says she’s heard of board members trying to tell custodians how to polish floors. “We’re not there to tell them how to run the polisher, you know? That’s the maintenance director’s job, underneath the oversight of the superintendent,” she explained. Supporters say changes are needed because some superintendents lock board members out of school board business.

Topeka and Lawrence Prepare for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations this Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade & Irishfest Celebration in Topeka gets underway Saturday at 10 am at the Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Lawrence begins at 1 pm Sunday. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the parade will begin at 11th and Massachusetts streets and head north over the Kansas River bridge. Sunday's weather should be cool, with temperatures in the mid 50s. The Lawrence parade has been an annual tradition since 1988.

St. Patrick's Day Parade Will Be KC's First Big Event Since the Deadly Super Bowl Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected this weekend's St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City, where they should expect much tighter security measures than in past years due to last month's deadly mass shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration. The parade on Sunday will be the first mass gathering since the February 14 victory parade. Officers will be placed strategically along the St. Patrick's Day parade route, police Sgt. Phil DiMartino said, though he declined to say how many would be deployed. “There will also be an abundance of work conducted prior to the parade beginning to ensure it’s a safe environment for everyone,” DiMartino said in an email. “There will be many technology assets deployed and there will be officers among the crowd in plainclothes, as well.”

About 800 officers were working at the Super Bowl celebration. Gunfire erupted near the end of the event, wounding nearly two dozen people, including children, and killing a mother of two.

The victory parade shootings raised questions about whether such gatherings are worth the risk, especially in Kansas City, which has one of the nation’s highest homicide rates. Mayor Quinton Lucas wondered aloud if a scaled-down celebration inside metal detector-protected Arrowhead Stadium might be the best option if the Chiefs win again. Although the mayor supported going ahead with the St. Patrick’s Day parade, he acknowledged that it might be hard for some to attend. “I think a lot of us, particularly those of us who are thinking about bringing our children somewhere, may ask, at least for a little while, ‘Is this the sort of thing that we want to risk?’ ” Lucas, a Democrat, said. “It’s a shame that this is what we’ve come to today in America and in our city.”

Other cities planning big parades, including St. Louis across the state, are also taking a closer look at security after what happened in Kansas City last month.

Kansas City’s St. Patrick's Day parade is one of the nation's biggest, typically drawing up to 400,000 people. The event's organizers and people involved in other big area parades met shortly after last month's shootings to compare emergency plans and discuss best practices to deal with potential problems. Although police wouldn't say how many more officers would work Sunday's event, Erin Gabert, a member of the parade committee, said there will be more than in past years. Organizers are also urging people to leave their guns at home. And alcohol is prohibited along the route. Organizers of the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day parade are eager to show that their community can rise above the violence of a month ago.

FBI Director Christopher Wray To Speak at KU Cybersecurity Conference April 4

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — FBI Director Christopher Wray will deliver a keynote address at a cybersecurity conference at the University of Kansas next month. The FBI & KU Cybersecurity Conference is scheduled for April 4 at the Kansas Union. Experts in the field from industry and research are expected to attend. The event costs $25 and is open to the public, but registration is required. Director Wray will be the first keynote speaker at 8:35 am. Click here for more information.

Royals Working on Agreements with Community Organizations Prior to Upcoming Tax Vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The Kansas City Royals are finalizing agreements with community organizations before the April 2nd vote on a sales tax that would allow the Royals to build a new downtown stadium. The Sports Authority, Jackson County in Missouri, Kansas City Public Schools, and the Crossroads Neighborhood Association want guarantees around safety, education, unions, and housing. Royals owner John Sherman told KCUR that he believes – but can’t promise – the agreement will be done before the vote, saying "...I think everybody's working hard to get these things done as soon as possible. But if they're not finalized, we will communicate openly about it.” Sherman says he estimates the entire project will cost nearly two and a half billion dollars.

