Headlines for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Stormy Day Expected Across Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - It could be a stormy day across eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service in Topeka says there's a 50 to 70% chance of storms Wednesday afternoon and evening and some of the storms could be severe. Stay Weather Aware.

==========

Kansas Turnpike to Remove Storm Shelters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Right now, storm shelters can be found at most toll plazas along the Kansas Turnpike. But those shelters will soon be going away. KWCH TV reports that the shelters were mainly intended to be used by workers at the toll plazas but those workers will be going away as cashless toll booths are installed. A majority of storm shelters at toll plazas will be closed in July.

==========

Kansas House Advances Bill to Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Teens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas House of Representatives advanced a bill Tuesday that would prevent transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming health care. Transgender Kansans under 18 would lose access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy and some other care if the bill becomes law. Proponents say teenagers might regret the treatments later. But LGBTQ advocates say banning them could exacerbate already-high depression and suicide rates among transgender youth. The bill is now headed to the state Senate. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has said she would be likely to veto such a bill. Lawmakers fell one vote short of overriding her veto of a similar proposal last year.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Abortion Coercion Law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering making it a crime to coerce someone into getting an abortion. A bill in the Kansas House would make it easier for police to charge partners, family members and doctors for compelling someone to get an abortion after they’ve said they do not want one. Anti-abortion groups say they’ve heard from women who fear they could lose financial support or housing if they do not get an abortion. Jeanne Gawdun is a lobbyist for Kansans for Life. “For those who believe that abortion should be a woman's choice, I asked you to join us in support of House Bill 2813 to ensure that it truly is her choice, and not someone else's," she said. The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence says the bill does not adequately address other forms of reproductive coercion, like destroying birth control or controlling someone’s access to abortion.

==========

Offender Escapes from Johnson County Correctional Center

GARDNER, Kan. (KPR) - A minimum-security inmate has escaped from a Johnson County correctional facility. Authorities say 49-year-old John Evans Johnson, Jr. was placed on escape status Tuesday afternoon. Authorities also say Johnson should be considered dangerous. He's been serving time for a burglary conviction.

==========

Handgun Found in Kansas City Student’s Backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A handgun was found in a student's backpack at Park Hill South High School in Kansas City Tuesday morning, KSHB TV reports that the discovery came as the school was conducting regular safety protocols in an unrelated incident. School officials say there was no immediate threat and that all students and staff are safe. The handgun was secured and local law enforcement was made aware of the incident immediately. The school worked with local police to remove the student from the school. Park Hill South administrators said they will be guided by law enforcement as the investigation continues. School officials say counselors and social workers will be available throughout this week to help support students.

==========

Kansas School Tries to Address Problem Behavior, Absenteeism in the Classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Teachers are still struggling with post-pandemic behavior problems and absenteeism in their classrooms. One Kansas elementary school is trying to combat negative behavior by pairing kids with mentors and putting them to work. Teachers at Woodman Elementary School have started a new program called Meaningful Work, which aims to pair students with a mentor, in this case a teacher, counselor or other school employee. The adult mentors then offer students something constructive to do on a regular schedule — a simple task like feeding fish or making copies. Essentially, they give the kids a job. (Read more.)

==========

Survey: Kansas Teachers Say their Opinions Not Valued by School District Leaders, Lawmakers

EMPORIA, Kan. (KNS) - Most teachers in Kansas say their opinions are not being valued by district leaders or lawmakers. A new survey by Emporia State University shows that Kansas teachers are concerned about low pay, student behavior and their own emotional health. They’re also worried about society’s view of the teaching profession. Many say policymakers don’t listen to their input on education issues. Emporia State researcher Bret Church says teacher turnover remains a concern, and districts should focus on keeping teachers in the classroom. Church told the Kansas State Board of Education that districts should start shifting their focus from recruiting new teachers to retaining the teachers they already have.

==========

New Museum of Children’s Literature Opens in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - A new museum called The Rabbit Hole has opened in North Kansas City. It's dedicated to children’s literature. The Rabbit Hole Museum has been under wraps for the past 6 years, as artists and fabricators built immersive exhibits based on characters and scenes in books like “Goodnight Moon,” “Madeline,” and “Caps for Sale.” Tuesday's opening was artist Grant Kelso’s first chance to see how children and parents react. “Finally, (we're) getting to see everybody really enjoy it. Seeing all the kids, just watching the monkeys in the trees and playing," he said. "It really makes us all proud of the work that we've done.” The 45 featured exhibits represent more than a century of children’s literature in America.

==========

Federal Labor Department Recovers Back Wages for KCK Supermarket Employees

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday that it has recovered more than $155,000 in back wages from a Kansas City supermarket for overtime violations. The fine was levied against Supermart El Torito, in Kansas City, Kansas. An investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $155,990 representing $77,995 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for 158 employees of the store. WIBW TV reports that the division also assessed Supermart El Torito with $187,546 in civil penalties for repeated violations of Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime provisions.

Labor Department investigators found that the store paid employees overtime at time-and-a-half the employee’s rate of pay as required when they worked between 41 and 58 hours a week. However, officials said, when an employee worked more than 58 hours per week, the employer paid the additional time at the worker’s straight-time hourly rate in cash.

By law, Supermart El Torito should have paid workers time-and-a-half their hourly rate for all hours over 40 in a workweek. Additionally, Department of Labor officials said, Supermart El Torito failed to record and retain accurate employee time records. The Department of Labor cited Supermart El Torito for violations found at its Kansas City, Kansas location. The company also has a store in Topeka which was not cited in the investigation.

==========

Big 12 Men's and Women's Tournaments to Remain in Kansas City Through 2031

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments will remain at T-Mobile Center through 2031, commissioner Brett Yormark said. He made the announcement shortly before Texas and Iowa State played for the women's championship there for the first time Tuesday night. The women had long played down the street at smaller, antiquated Municipal Auditorium. Yormark also said that the women's Big 12 soccer championship would be played at CPKC Stadium. The home of National Women's Soccer League club Kansas City Current is scheduled to open Saturday with a game against Portland.

One of Yormark's priorities after taking over leadership of the Big 12 was to raise the profile of the women's tournament, and that meant moving it to the T-Mobile Center. That also required moving the dates of the championship, with early-round games occurring last week and the title game Tuesday night following the first two games of the men's tournament. "I think I said to many last year, when I came here the first time to the community, met with many of the leaders, it was a real easy decision when I went back to Dallas that we needed to double down on this community," Yormark said. "It feels like a Super Bowl each time we're here. The fan support is tremendous. The community is tremendous."

The men's and women's tournaments were scheduled to be played in Kansas City through 2027, so the extension amounts to four years. But it also comes as the league expands its footprint west with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah replacing Oklahoma and Texas in the league, and that gave the Big 12 other hosting options such as Las Vegas and Phoenix.

In fact, the Big 12 will be holding its football media days in Las Vegas later this year. "We are a national conference now. We're in 10 states, four time zones," Yormark said. "When it comes to men's and women's basketball, and women's soccer, this needed to be our home. We're going to football media day in Vegas, which we are excited about, and there will be other opportunities to move closer to that footprint, but we needed to be in Kansas City."

Along with the basketball tournaments, Yormark announced that the Big 12 women's soccer championship was moving to CPKC Stadium. The first stadium facility built for a women's professional soccer club in the U.S. — in this case, the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League — is scheduled to open Saturday when the Current plays Portland. "It's an amazing time to be in Kansas City, and it's an amazing time to invest in Kansas City," said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who has been supportive of an April ballot issue to renew a sales tax that would help fund renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, along with a new downtown ballpark for the Royals. "The Big 12 Conference is part of Kansas City's DNA. We all have stories about the Big 12, or if we're old enough, the Big Eight here in Kansas City," Lucas said. "We're excited to continue to share the story in Kansas City."

In other news, Yormark said the lame-duck status of Oklahoma and Texas, which are departing for the SEC after this season, has not created any challenges even as the Big 12 looks toward the future as a revamped 16-team league. "Texas and Oklahoma, great contributors to the conference. Been here since Day 1," Yormark said. "They're finishing strong, obviously, and when the time comes, we'll wish them well. But there's never been a better time to be part of this conference."

Yormark also indicated that he would be in favor of expanding the NCAA Tournament. "I read what you read, and from what I've been told, and what I'm reading, there could be modest expansion. I think 76 is the number that has been out there," he said. "The data shows if you expand to 76, the power-four conferences will benefit mostly, and that includes the Big 12. I'm all about access. We have the deepest conference in America."

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

