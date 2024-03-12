Headlines for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Kansas Judge Says Barring Driver's License Changes Doesn't Violate Trans People's Rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has ruled that the state isn’t violating transgender residents' rights under the state constitution by refusing to change their driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities. State District Judge Teresa Watson on Monday kept in place indefinitely an order she first issued in July 2023 to prevent the state from changing the listing for “sex” on transgender people’s licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration to prevent it from making such changes after a 2023 law ended the legal recognition of transgender identities. Watson rejected arguments from transgender Kansans that such a policy violates a constitutionally protected right to bodily autonomy.

Watson allowed transgender Kansas residents to intervene in Kobach's lawsuit, and the American Civil Liberties Union argued on their behalf that the no-changes policy violated rights protected by the Kansas Constitution. The Kansas Supreme Court declared in 2019 that the state constitution grants a right to bodily autonomy, though the decision dealt with abortion rights, not LGBTQ+ rights.

Watson said invoking the right to bodily autonomy to require the state to change driver's licenses would be “an unreasonable stretch.” She said Kansas residents do not have a fundamental right under the state constitution to "control what information is displayed on a state-issued driver’s license.”

"Information recorded on a driver’s license does not interfere with transgender persons’ ability to control their own bodies or assert bodily integrity or self-determination," Watson wrote in her 31-page order, issued in Shawnee County, home to the state capital of Topeka.

Kelly supports LGBTQ+ rights. After she took office in 2019, her administration allowed transgender people to change their driver’s licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities. The Republican-controlled Legislature overrode her veto to enact the 2023 law, and transgender people can no longer change either identity document, thanks to Kobach's efforts.

It's not clear whether Kelly's administration or transgender Kansas residents will appeal Watson's ruling. D.C. Hiegert, an ACLU of Kansas LGBGQ+ legal fellow who is trans, predicted that Watson's ruling will lead to transgender people being harassed and denied services. “What possible reason can we articulate to deny our transgender population peace of mind?” added Pedro Irigonegaray, a Topeka attorney representing the Kelly administration. “Why this vindictive attitude towards this class of individuals?”

The Kansas law was part of a wave of measures from GOP-controlled Legislatures across the U.S. to roll back transgender rights. Montana, North Dakota and Tennessee also enacted laws defining man and woman, and Republican governors issued executive orders in Nebraska and Oklahoma, where nonbinary teenager Nex Benedict was bullied and died after a fight in a girls bathroom at a school. Similar measures have been proposed in at least 13 other states.

The Kansas law doesn't mention driver's licenses or birth certificates but says for the purposes of any state law or regulation, a person's sex is “either male or female,” based on their “biological reproductive system” identified at birth. Watson ruled that the law's language is clear and “there are no exceptions."

Kobach said in a statement: “This decision is a victory for the rule of law and common sense."

Watson's ruling came the day before the Kansas House planned to debate a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, something at least 23 other states have done. A final House vote was expected Wednesday. “We will continue working toward a vision of our state that allows all of us to live in peace, free from government persecution and impositions on our core identities,” Hiegert said in a statement.

Release Denied for Suspected KC Parade Shooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - A judge in Jackson County, Missouri, has denied the release and a bond reduction for one of the accused men in Kansas City's Super Bowl Parade shooting. Judge Travis Willingham refused to lower the $1 million bond set for Lyndell Mays. The 23-year-old is one of two adults charged in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade on February 14th. Two juveniles are also charged. Mays’ lawyer, John Reed, asked for his release, saying his client is indigent and can’t post bail, so shouldn’t be held. Reed said Mays was shot nine times, once in the face, had to have his jaw wired shut and is in pain. The prosecutor’s office fought the release, saying Mays has previous firearms violations and is a danger to the community. His next hearing is in mid-April.

Kansas School Tries to Address Problem Behavior, Absenteeism in the Classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Teachers are still struggling with post-pandemic behavior problems and absenteeism in their classrooms. One Kansas elementary school is trying to combat negative behavior by pairing kids with mentors and putting them to work. Teachers at Woodman Elementary School have started a new program called Meaningful Work, which aims to pair students with a mentor, in this case a teacher, counselor or other school employee. The adult mentors then offer students something constructive to do on a regular schedule — a simple task like feeding fish or making copies. Essentially, they give the kids a job. (Read more.)

Kansas Attorney General Files Suit Against Tik Tok

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing TikTok, the popular video-sharing social app, saying that the app is damaging the mental health of Kansas young people. The lawsuit claims TikTok is intentionally designed to be addictive to minors, and that its addictive features have intensified a mental health crisis among Kansas youth. Isaac Johnson is with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kansas. He says although social media apps like TikTok can be damaging to a child’s mental health, it’s impossible for parents and caregivers to completely safeguard them. Inappropriate content, he says, can be found almost anywhere. Johnson says it’s up to parents to set boundaries and check on their kids.“You just have to make sure you have an open line of communication with your teen or even younger children," he said. Several lawsuits similar to Kobach’s are pending in places like New York City and Utah.

Controversy Erupts over Biden Effigy at Kansas GOP Event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Some Kansas Republicans are calling for resignations in their own party after guests at a GOP event were encouraged to beat an effigy of President Joe Biden. Guests at the Republican Party event in Johnson County could pay a donation to hit or kick a mannequin wearing a mask of Biden. A video of guests hitting the effigy circulated on social media over the weekend. After seeing the video, some Republicans like former Kansas GOP chairman Mike Kuckelman called for current chairman Mike Brown to resign. Brown has since condemned the incident, saying the state party had nothing to do with the booth that hosted the Biden mannequin.

Experimental K-State Program to Address Sustainable Irrigation

LIBERAL, Kan. (KPR) - One challenge facing Kansas farmers is balancing profits with water conservation. And... there's often hesitancy to embrace new technology that could help. A new program started by Kansas State University hopes to address that. The program will be held in Colby as an experimental competition encouraging farmers to test new technology, and find more sustainable farming practices. Daran Rudnick, director of sustainable irrigation at K-State, says this program can show farmers methods they might feel are too risky to try on their own land. “We also can simulate. We could do a competition where we restrict water use," he said. This year, the program is focusing on irrigated corn, a crop that threatens the Ogallala aquifer because it requires so much water. Rudnick has helped start this program in states like Nebraska and Colorado. He says it could be beneficial to western Kansas farmers looking to update their farming practices and conserve water.

Kansas Police Groups Oppose Bill Restricting Ability to Enforce Federal Gun Laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Police groups in Kansas are pushing back on a bill that would restrict the ability of law enforcement officials to implement federal gun laws. The bill would prevent state and local law enforcement from working with the federal government to enforce any law that “restricts the rights of law-abiding citizens to own or use firearms, accessories, or ammunition.” Proponents say the bill would prevent federal overreach on the rights of gun owners. But some police groups say the bill is too vague and could impede their ability to investigate crimes involving guns. Darrell Atteberry, with the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, says the bill is worrying. “This isn’t, to us, a red issue or a blue issue. It’s just, there are parts of this that we find objectionable," he said. The bill would fine agencies up to $50,000 per offense.

Broadcast News Journalist Bill Kurtis to Deliver 2024 Dole Lecture

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Journalist and native Kansan Bill Kurtis will deliver the annual Dole Lecture at the KU Dole Institute of Politics on April 16. Kurtis is a KU alumnus who worked as a student announcer at KANU early in his career, and went on to establish himself as a network news anchor, producer, and narrator. and producer. Kurtis worked at WIBW television in Topeka, and went on to serve as a national co-host of CBS Morning News in the 1980s. He is the recipient of two Peabody Awards, numerous Emmy Awards, a DuPont award, and the William Allen White Citation from the University of Kansas School of Journalism.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Kurtis will also participate in an interview with Dole Institute Director Audrey Coleman, focusing on Kurtis’s Kansas roots and the various news events that “have shaped the nation over the course of his seven decades in journalism.”

Kurtis will participate in the event in person at the Dole Institute of Politics. The event is free and open to the public, but also can be viewed on the Dole Institute’s YouTube channel. The institute hosts the Dole Lecture each spring to commemorate the date on which Senator Bob Dole was critically wounded in Italy while serving in World War II.

