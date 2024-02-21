Headlines for Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Kansas House Republicans Fail to Override Governor's Veto of Tax Cut Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/AP) – Kansas Republicans have failed to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a major tax-cutting package. Republicans in the Kansas House fell three votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto and send it to the Senate. Five Republicans voted with Democrats against an override. The package included a number of proposed tax cuts. The most controversial was a single-rate income tax, often called a flat tax. Both parties say tax cuts are a priority because of a healthy budget surplus, but it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to reach a deal. Kelly says she’ll call lawmakers back to Topeka for a special session if they fail to pass tax relief.

The vote in the state House was 81-42, leaving GOP leaders three votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed to override Kelly's veto. The plan would have provided nearly $1.6 billion in income, sales and property tax cuts over the next three years.

“We can work it out,” the House's top Democrat, Rep. Vic Miller, of Topeka, told his colleagues, referencing a Beatles song. “We have plenty of time to reach a compromise.” Lawmakers don't wrap up the year's business until early May.

After Tuesday's vote, Kelly called on them to consider her plan without a flat income tax, cutting $1 billion over the next three years. But it's not clear there's room for compromise. GOP leaders have insisted a flat rate must be included in any plan, and Kelly has said she won't accept that. Kelly warned that the GOP plan would cause budget shortfalls within five years while the bulk of the income tax cuts, in terms of total dollars, went to top earners. Republicans dismissed her projections and said their plan helped everyone.

Even if the House had voted to override Kelly's veto, Republican leaders would have faced a tough vote in the Senate. The state constitution would have allowed the Senate to wait until March 22 to vote — greatly narrowing the window to consider another tax plan if the effort to override failed there.

==========

2 Adults Charged with Murder in Connection with Chiefs Parade Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two men have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. Both adults are charged with second-degree murder and other charges. They have been hospitalized since the shooting, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said during a news conference. The new charges come after two juveniles were detained last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Authorities said more charges are possible.

Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened even as 800 police officers patrolled the celebration. The 22 people injured range in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed.

Flags have been flying at half-staff all across Kansas in honor of the shooting victims in last week's fatal shooting in downtown Kansas City. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be lowered to half staff through sunset on Saturday.

==========

Wichita Man Draws 25-Year Prison Sentence in Fentanyl Death

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for giving a fentanyl-laced pill to another man, which caused his death. Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Tyler Ralls pleaded guilty to one count of the distribution of a controlled substance which resulted in death. In July of 2019, Ralls gave 35-year-old Michael Marsalla a pill that Ralls knew was laced with fentanyl. Marsalla later died from the dose. The 25-year sentence is one of the most severe handed down for a fentanyl-related death in Kansas. Prosecutors say it should serve as a warning to others who traffic in fentanyl.

==========

Voting Rights Groups Ask Kansas Supreme Court to Block Law They Say Impedes Voter Registration

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Voting rights groups are asking the Kansas Supreme Court to block a law that prohibits impersonating an election official. The Kansas News Service reports that the groups say it’s unconstitutional. The law makes it a crime to pretend to be an election official… or cause somebody to believe that you’re one. Voting rights groups say it’s so broad that it effectively bans voter registration drives, because their volunteers are often mistaken for election workers. Bradley Schlozman is an attorney for the state. He told the court the law is intended to reduce fraud. “The focus of the statute is trying to prohibit individuals from confusing voters.” The law is part of a wave of election restrictions Republicans have supported across the country after the 2020 election to combat claims of widespread voter fraud, which remain unproven.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Grants for Home Daycare Programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering a new grant program aimed at increasing the amount of home-based daycares. The program would provide grants to agencies that help train and assist home-based child care providers, starting as soon as this summer. Kansas has a significant shortage of child care, and options that are available can cost parents as much as a mortgage payment every month. The proposed grant program has support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. They say it would help recruit new providers and retain existing ones. If lawmakers approve the grant program, it would receive about $10 million in annual funding. The state could start distributing grants as soon as this summer. Colton Gibson is a lobbyist with Wonderschool, a company that supports child care businesses and helps parents find child care. "Meeting the demand in a state as vast and diverse as Kansas does require a greater mix of both center-based and family-based providers," he said.

==========

Kansas Legislature Mulls Bill to Allow Chaplains in Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Public schools in Kansas would be able to hire chaplains under a measure being considered by state lawmakers. The bill echoes one passed by Texas lawmakers last year. It would allow unlicensed chaplains to volunteer or be hired as school counselors if they get approval from a local school board. Republican Rep. Bill Rhiley of Wellington says chaplains would not espouse a specific religion. He says they would provide much-needed mental health support for students and teachers. “Chaplains will be in schools as a moral compass and a moral spiritual guide.” Opponents say the bill does not require any training or oversight for chaplains working in schools. They say chaplains should not take the place of school counselors and social workers.

Leah Fliter, with the Kansas Association of School Boards, opposes the measure. She says unlicensed chaplains could impose their religious beliefs on kids. “We would not like to see the presence of a chaplain end up substituting for the school mental health professionals that are working in our schools," she said. Since Texas passed a similar law last year, more than a dozen states have floated similar proposals.

==========

Kansas Legislation Would Stop HOA Bans on Rooftop Solar Panels

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A bill in the Kansas legislature would stop homeowners associations from banning rooftop solar panels. The bill comes from state representative Adam Thomas, an Olathe Republican, who has a constituent at odds with an HOA that made him take down solar panels. Missouri passed a similar law in 2022. Malcolm Proudfit runs a solar company in Lawrence and recently testified in favor of the bill. “Dozens and dozens of our customers have been denied the privilege of installing solar on their home due to HOA restrictions," he said. Solar installers say they don’t oppose rules to keep rooftop panels visually subtle. For example, installers can lay panels flush with roofs and hide the wiring. No one testified against the bill.

==========

