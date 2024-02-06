Headlines for Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Kansas Senators Split on Border Bill, Foreign Aid Bill

UNDATED (KPR) - The two Republican U.S. senators from Kansas are taking different positions on the proposed border bill that also provides military aid for Ukraine and Israel. Republican Senator Jerry Moran supports the plan but fellow Republican Senator Roger Marshall denounces it. The plan contains provisions for reducing the flow of illegal immigration. It would also provide funding for Ukraine and Israel. Marshall says the bill fails to secure the southern border. He also says President Biden already has all the tools he needs to secure the border without congressional action but chooses not to do so.

Kansas Senator Moran Supports Bipartisan Border & Foreign Funding Agreement

UNDATED (KCUR/KPR) – Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran has voiced support for a bi-partisan agreement in Congress designed to secure the U.S. southern border and provide money to Ukraine and Israel. KCUR Radio reports that Republican senators in Washington are split on a compromise with Democrats that would tighten border security and provide billions to war-torn allies Ukraine and Israel. If passed, the agreement could be seen as a win for President Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump doesn't like the bill but Moran says he’s for the agreement, as long as it actually stems the torrent of illegal immigration. "I'm very much interested in supporting a package that protects our country at the same time as securing our border," he said. The bill faces stiff opposition from GOP members of congress, including Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Marshall says President Biden has all the power he needs to stop the massive flow of illegal immigration and should reverse his open borders policy.

Advocacy Group Says Kansas Lawmakers Could Do More to Improve Mental Health Care Insurance Coverage

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) A new report by an advocacy group called Inseparable says Kansas lawmakers could do more to improve insurance coverage of mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas already requires insurers to cover telehealth mental health services, and the state is trying to attract more mental health professionals. But Inseparable Vice President Kathleen Daughety says state lawmakers should consider other policies. “One example is waiving co-pays for annual mental health wellness exams, prevention is really important here. Another is requiring insurance plans to cover all medically necessary treatment when it's recommended by a patient's doctor.” She says over 70% of Kansans with both a mental health diagnosis and commercial insurance don’t get their treatment covered. Daughety is the daughter of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

More than 100,000 Kansans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - After months of glitches, the state of Kansas is getting closer to determining who will remain eligible for Medicaid coverage. The Kansas Reflector reports that thousands of Kansans who were covered by Medicaid during the pandemic will soon be removed from the system. Some estimates suggest more than 100,000 Kansans will lose coverage. Advocates warn that qualified applicants will be kicked off Medicaid because of processing problems with the state system that determines eligibility.

Rural Kansas Full of Pharmacy Deserts

PAOLA, Kan. (KNS) - Pharmacy deserts, or places without a nearby pharmacy, are growing nationwide. Independently-owned pharmacies in rural areas are hit the hardest. And the challenges come on making money on the most basic services they provide. Nate Rockers is owner of Rockers Pharmacy in Paola. He said in 2023, 20% of the prescriptions they filled were dispensed at a loss, and 50% were filled for only a $4 profit. "When I say we dispensed at a loss that is just for the cost of the product,” he said. “That doesn't include the time and the resources that we had into fulfilling that prescription, including the bottle, the label, the labor." (Read more.)

Kansas Bill Aims to Increase Penalties for Those Who Harm K9s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill to increase penalties for harming police K9s and other law enforcement animals, like arson dogs. KWCH TV reports that the proposal was inspired by the death of a Sedgwick County Public Service Dog in November. The dog was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect. Law enforcement officials want harsher penalties for those accused of harming or killing K9s. A committee in the Kansas House has been considering a measure to increase penalties to a minimum 90-day sentence and a $10,000 fine.

KCK Reports Decline in Violent Crime Under Chief Karl Oakman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – Kansas City, Kansas, saw a significant reduction in violent crime during Police Chief Karl Oakman’s first two years, according to police department statistics. KCUR reports that KCK Police logged 24 homicides last year – that’s the lowest since 2012. Oakman says he’s used four strategies, including more officers in neighborhoods, a host of anti-crime initiatives, community engagement and responding to every single fentanyl overdose. “You have to constantly look at what’s causing violence, what’s driving violence, and what you can do as a police department,” he explained. LaDora Lattimore, who leads the Law Enforcement Advisory Board and has been critical of KCK police, says the chief understands that he needs the community’s support.

Wichita State University Warns of Graduate School Enrollment Decline

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita State University is warning employees of a possible $2 million dollar shortfall in its current fiscal year budget due to declining graduate school enrollment. The Kansas News Service reports that in an email to WSU staff, the university says both domestic and international graduate school enrollment is falling behind budgeted projections. Wichita State waived its GRE test requirements to get into graduate school at the university and has taken other measures in an effort to boost enrollment. The school is also warning of “further interventions,” including budget cuts, if academic programs don’t meet or exceed their enrollment goals by this fall. The email signs off by encouraging WSU staff to be ambassadors for the university in order to help recruit prospective students.

Kansas Legislature to Consider Issuing Kansas City Chiefs License Plate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas City Chiefs fans in Kansas may be able to show support for the team with a special license plate starting next year. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas lawmakers are considering adding a Kansas City Chiefs-themed license plate to the state’s list of more than 50 special plates. Drivers would pay a $40 application fee, and the plate itself would cost between $25 and $100. The final amount has yet to be determined by the Chiefs. Proceeds from the plate would support the Hunt Family Foundation, a nonprofit run by the owner of the Chiefs. It supports programs involving education, football and children’s health and wellness. If the bill passes, the Chiefs would create the plate’s design.

Kansas City to Host Six Games for 2026 FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Kansas City will host six games during the FIFA World Cup in 2026. KCUR reports that despite the good news, the city has to make some significant changes first. Kansas City is the smallest of the 16 host cities. And Katherine Holland, executive director of K-C 2026, admitted that it also has less robust public transportation. Speaking to KCUR’s Up To Date, Holland said organizers hope to build out a temporary transit system, but did not provide details. Holland says the city will do its best to mitigate disruptions during the 35-day event. “We’re acutely aware that again, we cannot shutdown our city for that amount of time. People need to be able to get to their jobs and this should just sort of be an enhancement supporting the event on top of that. “ Organizers plan to spread activities out across the region -- including potential “base camps” in Lawrence and Manhattan, Kansas.

AP Sources: Witt and Royals Agree on 11-Year Deal Worth over $288.7 Million Guaranteed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals agreed with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. on an 11-year deal worth more than $288.7 million guaranteed, two people familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday, locking up one of baseball's young stars as the club tries to turn around its fortunes and persuade a weary fanbase to invest in a new stadium. The deal includes a three-year, $89 million team option that would drive the value to more than $377 million and keep Witt in Kansas City through the 2037 season, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not disclosed. Witt's guaranteed salary makes it the 16th-largest current deal in Major League Baseball and second-biggest pre-arbitration agreement behind the 14-year, $340 million contract the Padres gave Fernando Tatis Jr. last April.

