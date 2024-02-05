Headlines for Monday, February 5, 2024

More than 100,000 Kansans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - After months of glitches, the state of Kansas is getting closer to determining who will remain eligible for Medicaid coverage. The Kansas Reflector reports that thousands of Kansans who were covered by Medicaid during the pandemic will soon be removed from the system. Some estimates suggest more than 100,000 Kansans will lose coverage. Advocates warn that qualified applicants will be kicked off Medicaid because of processing problems with the state system that determines eligibility.

Chiefs Arrive in Vegas, Mahomes' Father Arrested for DUI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have arrived in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, which will be held Sunday. Meanwhile, in Tyler, Texas, the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested for DUI. KCTV reports that this is at least the third time Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been charged with driving while intoxicated. He posted $10,000 bond and was released from jail on Sunday.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill Further Nixing Ranked Choice Voting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would more explicitly prohibit the use of ranked choice voting in elections. Ranked choice voting lets voters select multiple candidates in order of preference. Proponents of ranked choice voting say it gives voters options and prevents third-party and independent candidates from spoiling elections. Critics say the system can confuse voters who are accustomed to how elections have always worked in Kansas. Jason Snead works for the Honest Elections Project. "Ranked choice voting makes every stage of the voting process more complicated, so much so that enormous effort must be put into re-educating the public," he said. The system is already prohibited under Kansas law, but the bill seems to be aimed at reinforcing the ban at the local level. Maine, Alaska and about 50 cities in the U.S. use ranked choice voting.

Southeast Kansas Refinery to Pay Fines for Pollution Violations

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KNS) - A southeast Kansas oil refinery will pay fines for the second time for allegedly breaking pollution laws. In 2012, Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing was accused of releasing too many air pollutants that harm people’s lungs. It had to spend $11 million on state and federal fines and on changes to reduce emissions. But the oil refinery allegedly continued to break laws and the 2012 court order. It denies the allegations, but has agreed to spend another $23 million on new state and federal fines, facility improvements and to help the environment. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Kansas Jet Fuel Plant Could Send Emissions to Carbon Capture Site

UNDATED (KNS) - A proposed jet fuel plant in southeast Kansas could see its emissions piped to a carbon capture site. renewable jet fuel burns cleaner than traditional fuel. But a Canadian company thinks it can reduce the carbon footprint further. It is exploring whether a partner company in Texas could pipe emissions from its proposed factory in Kansas to some place where the carbon dioxide could be injected deep underground. At least two multi-state carbon dioxide pipelines elsewhere in the Midwest met with community opposition that slowed or stopped the plans. CapturePoint Solutions is the Texas company working on the Kansas project. It didn’t respond to a request for comment.

"Brain Drain" Still Plagues Midwest, Great Plains

UNDATED (HPM) - “Brain drain,” the migration of people with a higher education degree, remains a problem for most of the Midwest and Great Plains. Harvest Public Media reports that many states are losing some of their most educated residents. Job opportunities play an important role in Midwesterners leaving their home states, according to research from the University of Nebraska. Josie Schafer, director of the university’s Center for Public Affairs Research, has been tracking brain drain using census data since 2010. She says there are jobs available but many people are looking for what she calls job density: “So, I think folks are really looking for those places where it's not just one good job, it's the potential over a lifetime for lots of good jobs," she said. Despite the trend, Schafer says many college-educated residents remain in their home states, though sometimes moving to more urban areas.

Kansas Senator Moran Supports Bipartisan Border & Foreign Funding Agreement

UNDATED (KCUR/KPR) – Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran has voiced support for a bi-partisan agreement in Congress designed to secure the U.S. southern border and provide money to Ukraine and Israel. KCUR Radio reports that Republican senators in Washington are split on a compromise with Democrats that would tighten border security and provide billions to war-torn allies Ukraine and Israel. If passed, the agreement could be seen as a win for President Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump doesn't like the bill but Moran says he’s for the agreement, as long as it actually stems the torrent of illegal immigration. "I'm very much interested in supporting a package that protects our country at the same time as securing our border," he said. The bill faces stiff opposition from GOP members of congress, including Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Marshall says President Biden has all the power he needs to stop the massive flow of illegal immigration and should reverse his open borders policy.

Honeywell Aerospace Expanding Factory in Olathe

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCUR) – Honeywell Aerospace is expanding its aviation electronics factory in Olathe. The company is installing $84 million worth of high-tech manufacturing machinery, to churn out and test high-tech circuit boards — work that was previously done in Asia. It plans to hire more than 150 technicians to run the equipment. Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland says the state is providing about $16 million in incentives, adding that "Honeywell can invest anywhere. Everybody wants a brand like Honeywell, but we got 'em." Toland credits the county’s skilled work force and healthy cooperation between Republican Senator Jerry Moran, and Kansas Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids,.

Kansas Legislature Considers Bill to Address Misleading Use of A.I. in Political Ads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A bill in the Kansas Statehouse would bar using artificial intelligence to create false political attack ads. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill prohibits using images, audio or video manipulated by AI to create a realistic but false depiction of a Kansas candidate or public official. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the plan out of fear that someone could use false, AI-generated media to influence the results of an election. The bill would not bar basic photo editing already used in campaign ads, like modifying images to make a person appear in a different setting. Any AI use must be disclosed within the ad. (Read more.)

Kansas Tax Collections Fall Short of Expectation for Fourth Consecutive Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas tax collections came in under estimates in January, marking the fourth month in a row that the state missed the target. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas brought in $928 million in tax revenue last month. That’s about 6.5% lower than estimates. Sales and income taxes missing the forecast were the biggest drivers. The state has a revenue surplus built up in recent years but has fallen short of monthly estimates since October. Lawmakers want to pass tax cuts this session to return some of the surplus to taxpayers. But with Kansas recently on a downward trend, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she will only approve tax cuts that are "fiscally responsible."

Transgender Woman Sues State of Kansas Department of Corrections

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – A transgender woman who worked for the Kansas Department of Corrections says the state agency would not acknowledge her transition or stop coworkers and inmates from harassing her. The Kansas News Service reports that the woman has now filed a lawsuit. Shelly Lamb is a former counselor and supervisor for the Kansas Department of Corrections prison facility in Hutchinson. She says in addition to harassment, the state agency also retaliated by taking away her workload and moving her office. Madeline Johnson of Missouri Kansas Queer Law is Lamb’s attorney. Johnson says the agency would not let Lamb publicly transition in the workplace and that violates federal law. “Prohibiting her from wearing even professional women’s clothing or wearing any makeup or hair pieces to present female.” Kansas Department of Corrections officials declined to comment on the lawsuit. Lamb says she resigned from her position because of the hostile workplace. She wants the department to pay her for lost wages and benefits. (Read more.)

Sunflower Foundation, KU Launch Substance Abuse Assessment

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Kansans will soon be able to provide input on a new statewide needs assessment about substance use disorders. KMUW Radio reports that the Sunflower Foundation and the University of Kansas Center for Public Partnerships and Research are preparing to launch their year-long assessment. Feedback will help guide the board that distributes the state’s opioid settlement funds. Alyssa Nava, with the Sunflower Foundation, says the groups will host in-person events and several webinars to gather feedback. “If right now we can start looking at the system differently. And maybe if investments are made in certain areas, 10 years from now, how different could it be in a positive way?" Nava explained. The state board has already distributed about $10 million dollars in opioid settlement funds. Providers can go to unitedtotransform.com to learn more about the survey.

Editorial note: The Sunflower Foundation and the University of Kansas are both financial supporters of Kansas Public Radio.

