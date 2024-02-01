Headlines for Thursday, February 1, 2024

LMH Health Posts Operating Loss of $5 Million+, Gives CEO a Raise

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The hospital that serves Lawrence, LMH Health, has posted an operating loss of more than $5 million. Despite that loss, the hospital's board of trustees gave the CEO a raise and additional bonus compensation. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that CEO Russ Johnson's new salary has been boosted to more than $572,000 a year. Board Chair Pat Miller defended the compendation, saying Johnson's new salary package puts him in the mid salary range for CEOs at similar sized hospitals. Last year, the board gave Johnson a five-year contract extention. One item that didn't come up at Wednesday's LMH board meeting was the search for a new Chief Financial Officer. The last CFO was fired after hospital staff members discovered he was a convicted felon. (Read more.)

==========

Two in Topeka Accused of Animal Cruelty, Abandonment After Dozens of Animals Found Dead or Malnourished

TOPEKA, Kan. (KC Star) — Two people in Topeka stand accused of animal cruelty and abandonment after authorities discovered 18 dead animals in their home. Another 73 dogs and cats had to be rescued because they were lacking food and water. The Kansas City Star reports that criminal charges are pending against 28-year-old Charles Solomon and 30-year-old Desiree Therrien. Both were booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

==========

COVID Case Numbers Falling in Kansas Following Winter Spike

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) — COVID-19 case numbers in Kansas have been falling since they spiked late last year when temperatures turned colder. The University of Kansas Health System says it has just 23 patients with serious cases of COVID. Last year at this time, KU Health reported 51. Wastewater testing also shows decreased COVID levels right now, although still higher than last summer, according to the CDC. Kelly Rhodes Stark is the chief medical officer for the health system’s Olathe location. “I do think that we celebrate what has happened in the communities that we see," Stark said. "But that we also have to continue to educate particularly about vaccines and masking.” Sheryl Beard, chief medical officer at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, says the virus is no longer impacting their staffing levels. “We have less than 10 hospitalizations of COVID patients and we have no real effect on our supplies and no differences in staffing," she said.

==========

Testimony Continues into Public University Hiring Practices in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers have taken testimony on a bill that would prevent public universities from asking job candidates about diversity, equity and inclusion. Proponents of the legislation say it limits job candidates’ freedom of speech to ask whether they support a particular ideology. Opponents say colleges don’t ask about ideology, but rather someone’s commitment to working with diverse populations… at a time when campuses are becoming more diverse. Nathan Madden with the Health Forward Foundation said the bill could make it harder for colleges to hire the best candidates: “Most working adults in the U.S. agree that DEI is is a good thing. It's good to have these open conversations. With legislation like this, those conversations can be closed.” Lawmakers narrowly failed to pass a similar proposal last year after Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed it.

Representative Stephen Howe discussed a job posting from the University of Kansas that asks candidates to describe their experiences working with people from diverse backgrounds. Howe, a Republican who introduced the bill, opposes universities asking those types of questions. "(They) can limit academic freedom and can limit our intellectual diversity or diversity of thought on our campuses," he said. Opponents say asking candidates about diversity is important as college campuses become more diverse. A similar proposal narrowly failed last year after lawmakers could not override a veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

==========

Kansas Lawmaker Wants to Change the Way Vacant U.S. Senate Seats Are Filled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas lawmakers are considering changing how the state fills vacancies in the U.S. Senate. Under current law, if one of the two Republican U.S. senators from Kansas were to step down, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly would choose their replacement until the next election. But a proposal in the Kansas legislature would require the state to host a special election whenever there’s a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. That’s currently law in 13 other states. Proponents say special elections are more democratic than appointments, while critics say the change could make it more difficult to fill vacancies in a timely fashion.

Republican state Senator Caryn Tyson wants Kansas to host a special election whenever there’s such a vacancy. “We are founded on a government of elected representatives," she said. "Therefore, we should improve this process to have those election cycles and allow the people to be the voice.” Senator Tyson initially proposed giving state political parties the authority to fill U.S. Senate vacancies in Kansas, but state officials expressed concerns that it could violate the U.S. Constitution.

==========

Expansion of Kansas Good Samaritan Law Advanced by Kansas House Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A bill to include drug overdoses in the state's Good Samaritan law has passed unanimously out of a Kansas House committee. The bill would protect most people from prosecution if they call 911 to get medical attention for someone who’s experiencing an overdose. An amendment was also added to protect people on parole or probation who call. Advocates like Sapphire Garcia-Lies from Wichita say the bill can save lives. She says she lost her brother-in-law to an overdose two years ago. "Too many of our citizens in Kansas are dying of preventable causes, namely fentanyl addiction," she said "And we need to do something about this. The time to act is now. We’re running out of time.” Kansas is one of two states without the law. The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.

==========

Mother Charged in Death of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Fell from KC Apartment Building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Prosecutors in Kansas City have charged a mother in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son, after he fell 17 stories from an apartment building window. Corrinne O'Connor is charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with her son's death in November. Investigators say the mother's apartment was filthy - with feces, food debris and trash piled inside. In the area near the window where Grayson fell, investigators found a "copious" amount of chocolate on the sill and exterior ledge of the window. The chocolate was smeared with what appeared to be child imprints. Chocolate was also found on the exterior ledge of the window.

Detectives say Corrinne didn't report the fall to police. Instead, that information came from passersby. KSHB TV reports that neighbors contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services on Grayson’s behalf two years before his death, citing neglect and other problems. Corrinne O'Connor is due in court Monday.

==========

Donations Pour in to Replace Decimated Jackie Robinson Statue in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Donations have poured in to replace a decimated statue of Jackie Robinson, the first baseball player to break the color barrier in the major leagues. The total raised just through one online fundraiser surpassed $140,000. That's well in excess of the estimated $75,000 value of the bronze statue that was cut from its base at a park in Wichita.

==========

Wichita Woman Suspected in Death of 14-Year-Old Son Is Wounded by Police After Standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have shot and wounded a Kansas woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her 14-year-old son, authorities said. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the 43-year-old woman is expected to survive. She was shot early Monday after hours of negotiations. Officers went to an apartment Sunday night after the father of Claude Hodges called to request a welfare check because the teen had not shown up at a designated exchange spot and could not be reached, authorities said.

No one answered the door, police said. But when officers noticed a bullet hole in the apartment's exterior wall, they obtained a key and went inside. The woman was holding a handgun with a shotgun nearby, so officers quickly left, the KBI said in a news release. After several hours of negotiations, the woman exited the apartment. Initially she left her handgun on the ground. But the KBI said she picked it up around 1:40 am Monday and began to walk toward the officers while pointing it in their direction.

The KBI said two SWAT officers from the Wichita police department each fired one shot, striking the woman. She was rushed rushed to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive, the KBI said. Inside the apartment, officers found Hodges dead from a gunshot wound, police and the KBI said.

Police are still investigating the teen's shooting and had not yet submitted their findings to the prosecutor to make a charging decision. The KBI, meanwhile, is investigating the woman's shooting.

==========

Federal Funds Available to Kansas Farmers Willing to Try More Specialty Crops

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas farmers are being encouraged to experiment with more specialty crops in 2024 through federal funding. The state has received more than $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase the competitiveness of farming projects and organizations looking to plant specialty crops. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and horticulture. Right now, Kansas imports 95% of its produce. But the state has been trying to expand specialty crops for more diversity, economic growth, and healthier communities. The grants could help producers research specialty crops and identify challenges on a local and regional level. The money also could expand access to these crops for more sustainable agriculture.

==========

Kansas Attorney General Shows Support for Texas in Border Dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and a coalition of 26 attorneys general are showing their support for Texas in its border dispute with the federal government. Kobach's group sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that the president start enforcing existing immigration laws. WIBW TV reports that the group also wants President Biden to reinstate former President Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy and finish building the southern border wall started by Trump.

Kobach says Biden has allowed millions of illegal immigrants, dangerous drugs and human traffickers into the country ever since taking office, when he reversed Trump's immigration policies. Officials from 27 states have signed on to the letter. The State of Texas remains locked in a dispute with the federal government over securing the nation's southern border. Texas officials accuse the feds of failing to secure the border and say they will secure it themselves.

==========

