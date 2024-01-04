Headlines for Thursday, January 4, 2024

Snow Coming to Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Snowy weather is headed toward eastern Kansas. Chelsea Picha, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, says they are tracking two different storm systems in Kansas over the next several days. Snow is expected Friday, but little - if any - accumulation is expected in the Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan and Emporia areas. Picha says the better chances for snow on Friday will be in south-central Kansas. The next round of snow for northeast and east-central Kansas is expected Monday into Tuesday. Monday's forecast includes a 90% chance of snow or rain.

2024 Kansas Legislative Session Begins Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka next week for the start of the 2024 legislative session. The House and Senate are scheduled to gavel in at 2 pm Monday for what is expected to be a largely ceremonial first day.

Kansas Governor Still Opposed to School Vouchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will continue to oppose plans to shift state tax dollars to private schools. Republican lawmakers have said they will continue pushing school choice measures when they return to Topeka next week. They got close last year with a plan to let parents open state-sponsored education savings accounts to use at private or home schools. But the Democratic governor has vowed to keep her veto pen handy. Kelly says public schools are crucial to the state’s overall economy and its future. “That’s what Kansans want funded, and that’s what we will continue to do. And I will oppose vouchers, from now until eternity.” Supporters of school choice say Kansas families need alternatives to failing public schools. Opponents say voucher programs hand out tax dollars without much accountability.

One GOP proposal would let parents open state-sponsored education savings accounts to use at private or home schools. The Democratic governor says vouchers don’t make sense because more than half the counties in Kansas don’t have private schools. “It’s just not a good idea. And particularly in a state like Kansas - we are not private school rich. We really don’t, particularly as you get out into our more rural areas," she said. Supporters of school choice say it’s a way to give families more educational freedom. Critics claim there’s no evidence that voucher programs work or that students do better in private schools.

Federal Funds Coming to Kansas for Six Fast-Charging EV Locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – More than $4.6 million in federal funds is coming to Kansas to create fast-charging stations for electric vehicles. Governor Laura Kelly says the money will be directed to six locations in the state. Along with existing charging stations spread across the I-70 and I-135 corridors, these new charging stations will fill gaps along the state’s major highways and interstate system. “As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Kelly said.

Locations of the six new direct current fast charging stations in Kansas:

Emporia, Flying J, 4215 W Hwy 50 (I-35)

Garden City, Love’s, 3285 E U.S. 50 (U.S. 400)

Cherokee, Pete’s, 20 U.S. 400

Fredonia, Pete’s, 2400 E Washington St. (U.S. 400)

Belleville, Love’s, 1356 US Highway 81 (U.S. 81)

Pratt, Casey’s, 1900 E 1st St (U.S. 400)

The governor says the charging stations must always be accessible to the public and provide other amenities such as restrooms, food and beverage and shelter from inclement weather.

Kansas Tax Collections Fall in December; 3.4% Below Estimate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The State of Kansas took in less tax money than expected in December. Total tax collections for the last month of 2023 came in around $1 billion, about $37 million below the estimate. Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said corporate income tax receipts were lower than expected. Overall, December tax collections were 3.4% less than predicted.

Congressional Bill Seeks to Boost Bio-Refinery Industry

UNDATED (HPM) - Backers of bio-fuels and bio-manufacturing are looking to a bill in Congress as a way to develop the industry in the U.S. The Ag BIO (bye-oh) Act would expand an existing aid program to provide more financing for facilities that make corn and soybean-based biofuels and other biotech products, such as textiles and cosmetics. Beth Conerty is with a bio-processing research lab at the University of Illinois. She says new financial aid could help ensure that the U.S. keeps pace with other countries in the bio-manufacturing field. “If you’re looking at the more traditional manufacturing processes, a lot of that has been off-shored," she said. "But using biology as a manufacturing tool, I wouldn’t say that anybody has won that yet. And it is an opportunity for the U.S.”

Harvest Public Media reports that the Ag BIO Act was introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate this fall with bipartisan backing. Lloyd Ritter is with the Agriculture Energy Coalition. He says if the bill passes, the U.S. could produce more biofuels and other crop-based alternatives to products - from plastics to detergents that are now made from petroleum. “Anything that we produce or have produced from traditional refineries for the last hundred years or so can be made by our farmers and our clean technology and biotechnology companies," he said. The Ag BIO Act would create a new grant for building and expanding biorefineries. Backers hope to get the legislation attached to the new Farm Bill.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Won't Play in Regular-Season Finale Against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will sit out the Kansas City Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles with their eighth straight AFC West title secured and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs already locked up.

The Chiefs can do no better or worse in their postseason positioning after last week's win over Cincinnati clinched the division, so coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Mahomes would get a week of rest. Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert will start and second-year pro Chris Oladokun, who has spent the season on the practice squad, will be the primary backup.

Gabbert was signed in the offseason to replace Chad Henne, who retired after last year's Super Bowl triumph. The Chiefs have long valued having a veteran behind Mahomes, and Gabbert has started 48 games and appeared in 68 over 12 NFL seasons. “He works so stinking hard in practice. It's great to have that opportunity to go out and play,” Reid said. “He's been a starter in the league. We have confidence he knows what to do, and he'll go in there and do well.”

The Chiefs (10-6) have struggled with offensive consistency this season, whether because of dropped passes, penalties or missed assignments. But while they finally played well in a 25-17 victory over the Bengals — despite drives fizzling and Harrison Butker kicking six field goals — Reid said he didn't consider giving Mahomes any snaps to keep the momentum going.

Mahomes instead will turn most of his attention to the five potential opponents that Kansas City could face the following week, and Gabbert and Oladokun will split practice reps as they prepared to head to Los Angeles. “Ultimately the reason we play football is to play in the games, right? And it's a great opportunity not only for myself but others to play in different positions than they have been in throughout the year,” Gabbert said. “It's great to get reps under your belt so when your number is called in the playoffs, if it is called, you're ready to go.” Reid indicated he was aware of some looming milestones, but he declined to say whether they would matter in playing time.

The biggest might belong to Travis Kelce, who needs 16 yards receiving for his eighth straight 1,000-yard season. That would extend his own club record and the NFL record for a tight end, and be the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. “That's now how Travis plays. He wants team success first and he's always been that way," Gabbert said. “If it's Coach Reid's decision to have him rest, he'll rest. But if he's out there, we'll do our damn best to get him those yards.”

Wide receiver Rashee Rice needs 58 yards receiving to break Dwayne Bowe's franchise record for a rookie, while defensive tackle Chris Jones needs a half sack to trigger a $1.25 million bonus in the revised contract he signed prior to the season.

Asked how the conversations about those milestones might go, Reid said with a smile: “Probably one-sided.”

