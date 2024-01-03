Headlines for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Kansas Court Case Portal Back Online

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The digital portal that provides access to Kansas court case information is back online following an October cyberattack. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansans can once again access court case information and pay fees online using the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal. That service, and several other court systems, were inaccessible for months after the cyberattack. That forced courts across the state to operate using hard-copy, paper filings. The Kansas Judicial Branch says some information on the portal is temporarily outdated as courts digitize records from the past few months. It’s one of the last court systems to be restored following the October incident, which officials say was a sophisticated foreign cyberattack.

(-Related-)

States, Congress Wrestle with Cybersecurity at Water Plants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The hacking of a municipal water authority in a small Pennsylvania town is prompting new warnings from U.S. security officials as states and the federal government are wrestling with how to harden water utilities against hackers. Officials say the danger is hackers gaining control of automated equipment to shut down pumps that supply drinking water or contaminate drinking water by reprogramming automated chemical treatments.

The efforts took on new urgency in 2021 when the federal government's leading cybersecurity agency reported five attacks on water authorities over two years, four of them by ransomware and a fifth by a former employee. Potentially hostile geopolitical rivals such as Iran and China are viewed by U.S. officials as a threat to municipal water treatment plants.

==========

Armed Robbery Suspect, Driver Killed in Crash that Shut Down I-435 in KC for Hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on northbound Interstate 435 that Kansas City police say was connected to a series of armed robberies. Two drivers, one believed to have been a suspect fleeing from police, were both killed in the head-on collision. That crash shut down I-435 for nearly five hours Tuesday.

KMBC TV reports that three armed robberies took place early Tuesday morning at gas stations in and around North Kansas City. Police tracked down a black Dodge Challenger that was identified as connected to all three robberies. Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. That's when the suspect drove south in the northbound lanes of I-435, ultimately crashing into another vehicle near 210 Highway. The drivers of both vehicles were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver has been identified at this time.

Kansas City police officers withdrew from the pursuit when the suspect's vehicle began driving the wrong way on the interstate. Around 10am Tuesday, nearly five hours following the crash, all lanes of I-435 were re-opened to drivers.

==========

State Senator Proposes Bill to Curb Conflict-of-Interest Issues for Kansas Officials

UNDATED (KNS) – A Kansas state Senator is proposing a bill he says would curb the appearance of conflicts of interest among state officials. The bill would bar legislators from working in the executive branch and prevent lieutenant governors from serving as cabinet secretaries. Democratic Senator Tom Holland says he’s concerned that Lieutenant Governor David Toland is also serving as the secretary of commerce. “When the Commerce department puts together economic development deals, is it good policy, or is there also the appearance of a conflict of interest by maybe those deals being crafted to benefit the Governor politically?” Holland asked. The bill would also impact Republican Senator J.R. Claeys, who is a senior advisor to Attorney General Kris Kobach. Claeys denies that the dual roles create extra potential for conflicts. It’s one of several bills that have been pre-filed ahead of the Kansas legislative session beginning next week.

==========

Abortion Remains Hotly Contested in Kansas Heading into 2024 Legislative Session

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - From an influx of patients to evolving state restrictions, 2023 brought changes to abortion access in Kansas - and more could be on the way in 2024. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Kansas became a hub for people who can’t access abortions in their home state. In 2023, patients from across the South and Midwest continued to seek abortions at Kansas clinics, making it increasingly difficult for Kansans to access abortions locally. Abortion rights groups continued to work in 2023 to keep abortion as accessible and affordable as possible in a rapidly evolving policy landscape.

Abortion opponents in the Kansas Legislature worked to restrict reproductive care in new ways, with mixed results. And as lawmakers prepare to head back to Topeka next week for a new legislative session, Republicans have a veto-proof super-majority - but remain constrained by the Kansas Constitution’s firm protections for abortion rights. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas City Set Record for Homicides in 2023 with 185 Murders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Violence hit record levels in Kansas City in 2023. Police say a man shot to death on New Year's Eve became Kansas City's 185th murder victim of the year. The Kansas City Star reports that the victim was identified Monday as 45-year-old Terry E. Anthony. 2023 is now the deadliest year on record in Kansas City, Missouri.

==========

Lawrence City Engineers: Homeless Encampments Threaten the Kansas River Levee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Engineers with the City of Lawrence say homeless encampments along the Kansas River have damaged the levee slopes and those encampments must be removed to protect the integrity of the levee. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that homeless residents living in tents along the river have been told to move away from the levee slope near the city-sanctioned homeless camp in North Lawrence.

==========

New Wichita Ordinance to Fine Landlords for Retaliatory Evictions & Rent Hikes

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita’s city council passed an ordinance Tuesday to fine landlords for retaliating against tenants who complain about housing conditions. KMUW reports that the ordinance will allow tenants to file complaints about retaliation with the city. Retaliation can include an eviction or rent increase within six months of a complaint about housing conditions. If a municipal court judge finds retaliation took place, landlords could receive a fine of up to $2,500. Alvin Mitchell says he experienced a retaliatory eviction last year. He’s hopeful the new ordinance will help family and friends in similar circumstances. "I’m glad they passed it," Mitchell said. "We needed that 'cause I felt like there’s a lot of that going on. It’s just not right." The ordinance was based on one Topeka passed last year. Landlords can continue to pursue evictions for nonpayment of rent or other lease violations.

==========

Committee Plans to Honor Workers Killed During Construction of the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Construction of the Kansas Statehouse started in 1866 and was completed by 1903. During construction, at least eight workers were killed, mostly by falling off the roof, dome or scaffolding. Now, the Kansas Capital Preservation Committee hopes to recognize those who gave their lives building the Capital Building. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that plans are underway to build a monument to honor them. Details have yet to be finalized, including the location of such a monument.

==========

KC Chiefs Look Ahead to Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC West champions, again. Now, the Chiefs are looking ahead to the playoffs, even though one game remains in the regular season. Kansas City will host at least one playoff game. It will take place on the weekend of the 13th and 14th of this month. The Chiefs, a No. 3 seed, will have their playoff opponent confirmed after this weekend’s results. The Chiefs final regular-season game will be Sunday at 3:25 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.