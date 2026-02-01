KPR Community Spotlight: BabyJay's Legacy of Hope

Heading into our third year, we’re thrilled to keep the spotlight shining on the incredible work of local community organizations, and we’re excited to announce its return for 2026!

KPR’s Community Spotlight offers these organizations a powerful platform to share their mission with thousands of listeners each month. Each featured group will enjoy a moment on-air, a highlight in our monthly e-newsletter, and this dedicated feature on the KPR website.

Our February 2026 spotlighted partner is BabyJay's Legacy of Hope.

(Photo Courtesy of BabyJay's Legacy of Hope) Founders Erica and Jason, delivering gifts for Jay’s Holiday of Hope 2024.

BabyJay’s Legacy of Hope provides direct financial and emotional support to families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. We ease the burden of everyday expenses that medical insurance often doesn’t cover—such as gas, food, utilities, transportation, and housing—so families can focus on what matters most: caring for their child and family. Beyond financial assistance, we walk alongside parents every step of the journey, offering compassion, understanding, and a listening ear from those who have walked this road themselves.

(Photo Courtesy of BabyJay's Legacy of Hope) Delivering gifts to a family in Topeka for Jay’s Holiday of Hope, BabyJay's annual holiday drive.

You can follow BabyJay's Legacy of on their website and Facebook.

